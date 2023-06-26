“Has a lot more variety to offer”: NewJeans Hanni talks about what sets their new album apart in Rolling Stone Future 25 interview

Super rookie group NewJeans bagged a spot on Rolling Stone’s latest Future 25 series, which lists 25 rising artists across the world that everyone needs to watch out for. In an interview for the same, the group’s member, Hanni, shared her thoughts on the quartet’s much-anticipated upcoming mini-album, Get Up.

The quartet already teased one of their songs, ASAP, in a 30-second clip and took over the internet for the same. Even before that, fans had already set high expectations for the Ditto singers’ new album, one that member Hanni seems to have echoed.

The 18-year-old talked about Get Up, mentioning that all the songs on their six-track album are "fresh." She added that it had a variety of things to offer, from emotions and expressions to even music and choreography.

“Everything about our new songs is …fresh. Compared to our previous releases, this new mini album definitely has a lot more variety to offer, in not just genre of music and dance style, but what we are striving to express and show to you.”

NewJeans’ Hanni shares her thoughts on the group’s much-anticipated comeback with album Get Up

NewJeans enjoyed an almost-instant meteoric rise to international stardom as soon as they debuted in July last year. After breaking old records and setting new ones, fans all over the world set their eyes on the quartet after they teased a new album titled Get Up. What set them apart once again was their collaboration track with THE POWERPUFF GIRLS for the 25th anniversary of Warner Bros., which is titled New Jeans.

The quartet gave fans glimpses into ETA and ASAP, which already have the world excited over the music's quality. In an interview with Rolling Stone, on the occasion of being featured as one of the Future 25 Rising Star artists, Hanni talked about her thoughts on the upcoming album.

The 18-year-old singer mentioned that Get Up will showcase a variety of expressions, music genres, and dance styles. She also added that the album seems to incorporate a music area that hasn’t been experimented with much in the industry before, further heightening curiosity.

“I think we are stepping into an area of music that hasn’t been experimented with or tried very often before.”

NewJeans’ Hanni also shared that she felt incredibly “happy and grateful” to call the new songs their own as it resembles the style of music she likes.

“Although I’ve loved every song we’ve released to date, the music on our new mini album is exactly the type of music I enjoy, Being able to call these songs ours makes me feel both incredibly happy and grateful.”

Meanwhile, when asked to share the keywords that can describe the album, NewJeans members said “unknown,” “emergence,” and “no man’s land.”

Get Up includes six tracks titled New Jeans, Super Shy, ETA, Cool With You, Get Up, and ASAP. All the songs will have their own official music videos. Super Shy, ETA, and Cool With You serve as the title tracks.

After a pre-release of the first two tracks on July 7, NewJeans will release Get Up on July 21, 2023.

