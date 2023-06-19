“ALWAYS DOING THE UNEXPECTED WTF”: Fans over the moon as NewJeans announces THE POWERPUFF GIRLS collaboration, 6 MVs, and more for comeback

ADOR’s super rookies, NewJeans, once again took the K-pop fandom by storm by announcing details of their much-awaited summer comeback. The five-member group has collaborated with Warner Bros. for their 25th anniversary and will be releasing an album in collaboration with the 90s iconic cartoons, THE POWERPUFF GIRLS.

On June 19, 2023, NewJeans announced their comeback with the mini album Get Up, which will include six tracks. All six songs will have their own official music videos. Additionally, Get Up will reportedly be a triple-title album. Super Shy, ETA, and Cool With You will serve as the album’s title tracks.

nil #GETUP @newjiram THE FIRST TRACK ‘NEW JEANS’ IS A COLLAB WITH THE POWERPUFF GIRLS!!? NEWJEANS IS ALWAYS DOING THE UNEXPECTED WTF THE FIRST TRACK ‘NEW JEANS’ IS A COLLAB WITH THE POWERPUFF GIRLS!!? NEWJEANS IS ALWAYS DOING THE UNEXPECTED WTF https://t.co/4MOMaVqtpp

The five-member girl group debuted in July last year and has already raked in incredible achievements. The group is made up of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein.

NewJeans’ comeback announcement in collaboration with THE POWERPUFF GIRLS takes over the internet

The Ditto singers NewJeans have become famous for always breaking the K-pop industry’s barriers, whether it be through an unconventional debut, a never-seen-before record of wins, or even a member officially dubbing Halle Bailey’s role in Disney’s The Little Mermaid. The latest addition to the group’s exciting roster is a triple-title track album with six music videos and a collaboration with THE POWERPUFF GIRLS.

On June 19, NewJeans announced details of their new album, Get Up. It was also revealed that the album’s first track, New Jeans, will have a special music video and serve as a collaboration with THE POWERPUFF GIRLS for Warner Bros. 25th anniversary celebrations.

Get Up includes six tracks titled New Jeans, Super Shy, ETA, Cool With You, Get Up, and ASAP. The announcement added that all six songs will have their own music videos, further fueling the enthusiasm in the K-pop fandom.

Fans especially went gaga over the Ditto singers joining hands with Warner Bros. for their upcoming album and praised the artists for their hard work all this time. They also expressed their excitement for the new album.

lily @songyeondan newjeans doing a powerpuff girls collaboration for their upcoming album concept is so on brand. i just love the way they keep connecting to the nostalgia that women in their 20’s have. newjeans doing a powerpuff girls collaboration for their upcoming album concept is so on brand. i just love the way they keep connecting to the nostalgia that women in their 20’s have.

⁷ @mygbebe @songyeondan They're just one of the most lovable gg like everything is so cute about them @songyeondan They're just one of the most lovable gg like everything is so cute about them

holly ♡︎’s yoongi⁷ FESTA SZN 💜🎬 @sugaxspice_ nwjns x powerpuff girls oh i won so bad nwjns x powerpuff girls oh i won so bad https://t.co/Cmc6ZLmHdj

𝙁𝙖𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙞𝙘𝙤𝙣 𝙃𝙤𝙨𝙚𝙤𝙠 ❤️ @koobijoonlatte7

beside Jk's debut as a Soloist @NewJeans_ADOR My babies are coming back i am so happy,the The comeback I've been waiting for the mostbeside Jk's debut as a Soloist @NewJeans_ADOR My babies are coming back i am so happy,the The comeback I've been waiting for the mostbeside Jk's debut as a Soloist

nabi @minarimilf nwjns and powerpuff girls for their next cb? cutiesssssss love my daughters nwjns and powerpuff girls for their next cb? cutiesssssss love my daughters

Meanwhile, fans will be able to hear NewJeans’ new music first on July 7, when the group will pre-release New Jeans and Super Shy. The album will then be released on July 21.

NewJeans were spotted filming music video in Portugal

The Ditto singers’ were earlier reportedly spotted filming for their comeback in Portugal a few months ago. The images went viral on Twitter as fans expected to hear the group’s comeback news soon, despite barely any confirmation from ADOR.

Similarly, fans also speculated that the group was returning with a mini-album as photos of uncut papers (possibly for photo books) were seen at a venue by a fan. As per the images, the markings on the bundle had the words “mini album bag” written on them.

newjeans blog🐰 @newjeansblog : Hello I saw this yesterday when walking on the street. Look forward to NewJeans’ comeback, bye…



“NewJeans 2nd mini album bag 이+R(?) (Haerin)” : Hello I saw this yesterday when walking on the street. Look forward to NewJeans’ comeback, bye…“NewJeans 2nd mini album bag 이+R(?) (Haerin)” 💬: Hello I saw this yesterday when walking on the street. Look forward to NewJeans’ comeback, bye…“NewJeans 2nd mini album bag 이+R(?) (Haerin)” https://t.co/LNy94sb89R

Get Up will have three versions: a Bunny Beach Bag version, a Weverse Album version, and The POWERPUFF GIRLS X NJ Box version. Preorders for the album opened on June 19.

