NewJeans spotted filming for comeback in Portugal, pictures suggesting a mini-album also go viral

Recently, pictures of NewJeans members filming for their much-anticipated comeback went viral on Twitter. The images, although blurry, were first posted by Twitter user @Minggom_16 on May 13. The first picture showed the members dancing and the second picture was of some members on the bus.

As per multiple fans on Twitter, the Ditto members were seen in Lisbon, the capital of Portugal. The group’s fandom was excited to see the photos, since it meant that the comeback was close.

Moreover, those pictures arrived a few days after someone spotted huge parcels (possibly of printing papers) with a handwriting marking saying ‘NewJeans 2nd mini album bag 이+R’.

Needless to say, Portuguese fans in particular were pretty excited to see the rookie idols back in action.

Fans excited as pictures of NewJeans' comeback music spreads across Twitter

newjeans blog🐰 @newjeansblog : Hello I saw this yesterday when walking on the street. Look forward to NewJeans’ comeback, bye…



HYBE’s rookie girl group, NewJeans, managed by Min Hee-jin of ADOR, had an explosive debut last year. The five members were introduced directly through title track music videos breaking the conventional way of first introducing members through concept photos. The group has since then broken several records and went viral globally, thanks to their catchy, nostalgic tunes.

NewJeans seem to be gearing up for another impressive comeback by truly going international. Blurry pictures of the Ditto singers filming a music video in Lisbon spread on Twitter and South Korean online forums on May 13.

carol 𖧧 @fairyminas our tiny country is being recognized for once guys new jeans are in portugal i'm gonna cryour tiny country is being recognized for once guys new jeans are in portugal i'm gonna cry 😭 our tiny country is being recognized for once https://t.co/5SiQS1vbi8

The pictures arrive over a month after news outlets reported that the quintet would be releasing a pre-release track in June soon and a new album in July. However, ADOR stated that the comeback schedule was undecided.

With another photo supposedly revealing the quintet’s upcoming album being a mini-album, fans now believe that the Ditto singers will be having a summer comeback. Check out how fans reacted to finding the singers’ filming location:

kb @faggytron Newjeans currently in Portugal filming their summer comeback ITS ALREADY A SMASH

Newjeans currently in Portugal filming their summer comeback ITS ALREADY A SMASHhttps://t.co/mraKiDmTVH

⁉️ @seokietear STREETS ARE SAYING NEWJEANS ARE IN PORTUGAL... STREETS ARE SAYING NEWJEANS ARE IN PORTUGAL... https://t.co/8ML3qmW516

adri @bmthsekai no but fr tho welcome to portugal newjeans girlies i hope u have a great time here and enjoy the country <3 we love uuu no but fr tho welcome to portugal newjeans girlies i hope u have a great time here and enjoy the country <3 we love uuu

nes @lovelykbin apparently newjeans are in portugal THIS IS SO UNEXPECTED???? apparently newjeans are in portugal THIS IS SO UNEXPECTED????

DARK BLOOD | UNFORGIVEN @luvinnjjk streets saying newjeans are currently in portugal filming their new music video for their summer comeback — and when we get HER sister?!?! streets saying newjeans are currently in portugal filming their new music video for their summer comeback — and when we get HER sister?!?! https://t.co/m5EB9a3jTI

skyler ꢂ HAERIN DAY @attentionakgae no full album but WHO CARES. NEWJEANS COMEBACK IS NEAR AND WILL END EVERYONE no full album but WHO CARES. NEWJEANS COMEBACK IS NEAR AND WILL END EVERYONE https://t.co/ik8xH9Sw9N

newtannies ⁷𓃺 slow @newtannies OH MY GOD NEWJEANS SHOOTING FOR THEIR COMEBACK MUSIC VIDEO!!! OH MY GOD NEWJEANS SHOOTING FOR THEIR COMEBACK MUSIC VIDEO!!!

༺♡༻⁴ @LICHAESOONIE1 hold a up NewJeans are filming a new MV in Portugal and preparing for their next comeback ??!!!

LET’S GOOOOO hold a up NewJeans are filming a new MV in Portugal and preparing for their next comeback ??!!! LET’S GOOOOO https://t.co/LeYq3FOJT9

Fans now believe that the June-July release month reported by Star News might hold some truth.

NewJeans’ incredible rise to super rookies

Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein make up ADOR’s super rookie girl group, NewJeans. The quintet debuted in July 2022 under the management of Min Hee-jin, a former SM Entertainment creative director who created and led legendary visual brandings for SHINee, Girls’ Generation, f(x), EXo, and Red Velvet.

The K-pop industry had eyes on Min Hee-jin’s first girl group and her marketing strategy worked wonders. She directly launched the quintet with three title tracks (along with music videos) and one b-side in their self-titled debut album. The group’s Y2K aesthetic, nostalgic yet trendy concept, catchy music, and groovy choreography led to them reaching impressive heights.

NewJeans’ first comeback with singles Ditto and OMG also ranked on the Billboard charts, along with garnering thousands of streams.

The girl group also collaborated with McDonald’s and Coca Cola, two of the biggest brands in the world. Meanwhile, each member also holds a luxury brand ambassadorship. Notably, the quintet achieved all of this before ringing in their first year anniversary.

Naturally, fans all over the world have high expectations of the quintet’s upcoming comeback. However, they will have to wait for an official announcement from the agency.

In the meantime, the quintet will meet fans in their first ever fanmeet, titled Bunnies Club, on July 1 and 2, both offline and online.

