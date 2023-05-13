“She is the moment”: NewJeans Danielle’s teaser of Little Mermaid’s Part of Your World OST goes viral

On May 12, NewJeans dropped the official teaser of Danielle singing the main OST of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Part of Your World. The video featured the 18-year-old singer wearing a glittery, dreamy dress while singing the song. It also included clips from the movie’s trailer.

With over 208k views on Twitter, the 18-year-old singer's video took over the K-pop fandom. Fans complimented the singer and showered her with support, gushing over her voice. People were taken aback by the vocal range of Danielle, as multiple comments mentioned that they had goosebumps after watching the video.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid had already garnered the world’s attention due to its historical move of portraying a Black mermaid. While Halle Bailey’s lead role caught many eyeballs, the character’s South Korean dub went to none other than the current most popular fourth-generation K-pop group, NewJeans’ member, Danielle.

NewJeans’ Danielle stuns fans with her official clip of Part of Your World Korean version

Over a week ago, Disney Korea posted a teaser announcing the Korean dub voice actors for the upcoming movie, The Little Mermaid. It left a cutout in the middle, asking fans to guess the lead ice actress. It didn’t take long for people to guess that it was NewJeans’ Australian singer, Danielle.

A clip of the K-pp idol singing the Korean version of the main soundtrack also went viral before it was removed due to copyright strike. The cat was finally let out of the bag on May 12 when Disney Korea posted the official clip of Danielle singing the Korean version of the classic soundtrack, Part of Your World.

The teaser video left fans baffled as they gushed over the 18-year-old singer's melodious voice. It also confirmed that the NewJeans member was the lead voice actor, dubbing the role of Ariel in the upcoming Disney movie. Naturally, fans were excited and proud of the singer to have earned one of the biggest achievements.

MINJI WEEK 🐻✨💙 @KUNEHO45 when danielle’s official spotify profile for little mermaid comes out, i am going to be in that the top 1% listener by the end of the year like im so srs… when danielle’s official spotify profile for little mermaid comes out, i am going to be in that the top 1% listener by the end of the year like im so srs… https://t.co/pTWzrhqUbU

༺♡༻⁴ @LICHAESOONIE1

Her voice is GORGEOUS and I think here we can tell she really put EMOTIONS in it which I though it was missing at first

PROUD @newjeans_loop You know what at first even though I was so proud of Danielle , I didn’t really thought she fit the song but when I listen to this I’m just blown awayHer voice is GORGEOUS and I think here we can tell she really put EMOTIONS in it which I though it was missing at firstPROUD @newjeans_loop You know what at first even though I was so proud of Danielle , I didn’t really thought she fit the song but when I listen to this I’m just blown awayHer voice is GORGEOUS and I think here we can tell she really put EMOTIONS in it which I though it was missing at first PROUD ❤️ https://t.co/XNug4cAypO

aura @happiIykoo @newjeans_loop i’m definitely watching both versions i cant wait <3 @newjeans_loop i’m definitely watching both versions i cant wait <3

ya neww Wolf @neww_yatq @NewJeans_ADOR i love you danielle, it's so good and you do a great job. You don't have to worry about other things because I will always follow and support you @NewJeans_ADOR i love you danielle, it's so good and you do a great job. You don't have to worry about other things because I will always follow and support you🌻❤️

elle @noojnz @NewJeans_ADOR YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE DANIELLE IM SO PROUD OF YOUUUUUU @NewJeans_ADOR YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE DANIELLE IM SO PROUD OF YOUUUUUU

Meanwhile, the Walt Disney Company Korea shared the reason behind selecting the NewJeans member for the role of Ariel. It stated (as translated via Soompi):

“Danielle will take on the role of Ariel and showcase a new side of herself by dubbing and singing for [the film’s] original soundtrack. We expect that Danielle, who is similar in age with and whose cheerful image resembles that of Ariel in the film, will bring out the charm of teenage girl Ariel who is bubbly and full of curiosity.”

Representing Disney’s much-anticipated movie, The Little Mermaid, is another achievement added to the vast list of NewJeans’ accomplishments. All five members of the group have bagged luxury brand ambassadorships such as Chanel Korea (Minji), Gucci and Armani Beauty (Hanni), Louis Vuitton (Hyein), as well as Burberry and YSL Beauty (Danielle).

Meanwhile, NewJeans recently announced their first ever fanmeet event, called Bunnies Camp, on July 1 and 2 at the SK olympic Handball Stadium in Seoul. It will also be live-streamed via Weverse. The presale tickets for the people who bought the membership will begin on May 26 at 8 pm KST. Additional details will be announced later.

