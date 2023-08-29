“TXT’s comebacks in October are always the biggest hits”: MOAs celebrate as Do It Like That singers almost confirm comeback

On August 29th, Korean media outlet Sports Chosun revealed that TXT or TOMORROW X TOGETHER will be releasing a new album on October 13. The news article further stated the quintet is in the final stages of preparation and will be commencing with their promotional activities soon. Most preferably dedicating all of September to comeback promotions.

Not only TOMORROW X TOGETHER but their labelmates SEVENTEEN are set to make a comeback sometime in October as well and are currently in the final stages of their album comeback.

Co-incidentally, the news of SEVENTEEN's comeback was released on the same day as TOMORROW X TOGETHER's comeback news.

An elated MOA who goes by the username @txtdcm wrote on Twitter, "TXT’s comebacks in October are always the biggest hits”. The fan also shared some delightful snaps of the Blue Hour singers.

TXT's agency BIG HIT MUSIC almost confirms their October comeback; MOAs celebrate online

Shortly after Sports Chosun's news report, BIG HIT MUSIC almost confirmed the October 13th comeback news but the exact schedule will be revealed at a later date.

“The exact comeback schedule will be officially announced later on.”

With this, the Anti-Romantic singers will be marking their first comeback, three months after their hit collab track Do It Like That with the Jonas Brothers. The peppy summer track really highlighted the talented Gen 4 K-pop group's vocals which meshed perfectly well with the Jonas Brothers' singing.

However, it will be TXT's first comeback in about nine months since they released their fifth mini album, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION in January this year. Notably, MOAs are stoked for the quintet's comeback and have taken to social media to share their excitement for their comeback.

MOAs have taken to Twitter to trend "TXTOBER_IS_BACK", "TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER" and "TXT_IS_COMING_BACK" to commemorate this special day.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's fifth mini-album The Name Chapter: Temptation was released on January 27th this year. The album consisted of five tracks, including the lead single Sugar Rush Ride. According to a statement by their label, BIG HIT MUSIC, The Name Chapter: Temptation surpassed 2.6 million pre-orders by January 25th, two days before the album was released worldwide.

Notably, TOMORROW X TOGETHER earned their first number-one debut on Billboard 200 with the aforementioned album. MOAs are hoping to replicate and elevate the Crown singers' success further with their new album release and take them to greater heights.

TXT is nominated in two categories at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

The Sugar Rush Ride singers have been nominated in two categories at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards which include - Best K-pop and Push Performance of the Year.

K-pop hits released during the year 2022-2023 were eligible for nomination at the awards. The quintet is nominated for their album The Name Chapter: Temptation and its title song Sugar Rush Ride.

The talented group is coming off a successful world tour The TOMORROW X TOGETHER WORLD TOUR Act: Sweet Mirage which was their second global tour in their five-year-long career which marked debut performances in Japanese dome concert halls and North American stadium performances.

They also became the first K-pop group to headline Lollapalooza Chicago this year after their senior and labelmate BTS' J-hope, who headlined Lollapalooza Chicago last year.

Fans are hoping that the Anti-Romantic singers win at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards which will act as a boost before their October 13th comeback. The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards will be aired on September 12 at 8 pm ET. More information regarding the quintet's performance will be unveiled at a later date.

