"This is so alarming" - Fans are worried as a netizen threatens a knife attack at HYBE

On August 12, 2023, the South Korean media outlet Newsen reported that a threatening post was circulating on the online platform X indicating an intention to carry out a knife attack at HYBE and was accompanied by the caption:

"I'll be knife attacking in front of the Yongsan HYBE building. Bang Si Hyuk, I hope you're there."

As the posts spread on South Korean social networking sites, the label tightened security at its headquarters in Seoul's Yongsan district.

It included the prohibition of entry for HYBE employees through the front door and a request for them to use the back door in order to ensure the safety of both employees and groups associated with the label.

Both domestic and international fans were concerned about the news and took to social media to express the same.

Since HYBE is home to many well-known groups, including BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ENHYPEN, SEVENTEEN, NEWJEANS, and others, fans of these groups are also worried about their safety.

"Ohmygod this is so scary" - Fans praying for everyone's safety in the HYBE building

As news of a potential threat of a knife attack spread rapidly on the internet, fans started praying for the safety of HYBE's building employees, idols, and everyone involved. They are deeply concerned about the situation and worried about the ongoing crisis in South Korea.

Fans are relieved that the police had already inspected the surrounding areas of the HYBE on August 8 and 9, as reported by the building itself.

The police reported that they did not find any suspects or knives during their inspection and are currently considering the possibility of the involvement of a minor who might have been playing around on the social media platform X.

Nonetheless, the seriousness of the situation has prompted the label to bolster the security of the building. Given the label's robust security and surveillance system, fans are convinced that nobody can access the building, as even idols' entry is managed through a keycard system.

Here's a look at how fans are reacting to the aforementioned threat against the label:

Furthermore, some local fans pointed out a sudden increase in knife attacks in Seoul, resulting in severe injuries and deaths.

Reports of multiple random stabbings, both at department stores and in various districts of South Korea, have left netizens gripped with fear. Civilians are also using social media to urge foreigners to stay safe and take precautions when traveling to South Korea.

It goes without saying that the surge in knife attacks has raised serious concerns in South Korea. The label has assured fans that they are actively ensuring the security of the building and will maintain tight security measures under any circumstances.

The label, formerly known as Big HitEntertainment, is a multinational entertainment conglomerate founded by Bang Si-hyuk in 2005. It functions as a record label, talent agency, music production firm, concert production enterprise, event management, and music publishing house.

Its array of subsidiary companies, such as Big Hit Music, Source Music, Pledis Entertainment, Belift Lab, KOZ Entertainment, and ADOR, are collectively referred to as Hybe Labels.

The label recently released Kim Tae-hyung's much-anticipated Rainy Days and Love Me Again music videos.