"Biggest plot twist of the century": Fans react as Kim Tae-hyung reveals that Yeontan in Rainy Days was a lookalike

On August 11, 2023, Kim Tae-hyung took to South Korea's social media platform Weverse, where he went live to interact with ARMYs after the release of the music videos of his much-awaited tracks, Love Me Again and Rainy Days, from the Layover album.

In the Rainy Days music video, Kim Tae-hyung was seen spending quality time with his pet dog Yeontan, having dinner and caring for him. While fans treated Yeontan as the star of the music video, V's shocking revelation during the aforementioned live session left them feeling betrayed.

In the live, he disclosed that the dog featured in the music video wasn't his actual pet dog Yeontan, but rather a lookalike:

"Should I tell you a behind story? I couldn't take Tannie to Spain so I filmed with the most similar friend. You thought it was Tannie right? It isn't Tannie."

Kim Tae-hyung's revelation left fans in a frenzy. One took to social media to deem this as one of the "biggest plot twists of the century."

"My life is a lie": ARMYs react hilariously to the shocking revelation made by Kim Tae-hyung

As Kim Tae-hyung revealed that the dog featured in the Rainy Days music video is not Yeontan, but his lookalike called Rocky, fans have been reacting hilariously, with some calling it one of the biggest lies in BTS history.

Many are simply sad that it wasn't actually Yeontan's acting debut, but Rocky's. Despite the initial sense of betrayal from V's revelation, fans are taking it in stride, sharing pictures of both Yeontan and Rocky.

Setting aside the sense of betrayal they felt due to V's revelation, fans are also elated that someone portrayed the role of Yeontan. During the aforementioned live session, the idol also revealed details about his upcoming physical album, Layover, which he mentioned he wants to gift to Yeontan.

Check out how fans reacted to the revelation by Kim Tae-hyung:

Needless to say, even though it was Rocky's lookalike, Kim Tae-hyung was enthusiastic that Yeontan had finally "debuted" and even mentioned plans to create a Naver profile for him during the live session. He stated:

"Tannie debuted, I'm so happy. The photos came out well? I think I need to register you for a naver profile. Name: kim yeontan. I'm going to register you for a naver profile. I have already told the company. Since it debuted."

Meanwhile, a photo also went viral where Kim Tae-hyung was seen holding Rocky with a wide smile, sending fans into a frenzy as the duo looked adorable together.

Numerous enthusiasts proposed that the Rainy Days video was portrayed from Yeontan's point of view, as the predominant color palette consisted of various tones of yellow and blue. This was grounded in the understanding that dogs primarily perceive the world through these two colors.

Additionally, fans highlighted various other instances that reinforced the notion of the video being depicted from Yeontan's perspective. For instance, when V positioned a plate on the table for his companion, the shot was framed to resemble the perspective of Yeontan. These conjectures naturally evoked strong emotions among fans, causing some to become teary-eyed due to the concept.

V is scheduled to take the stage at the inaugural concert of Tiny Desk Korea as part of his solo debut for his new album, Layover.

Kim Tae-hyung is slated to release his much-awaited album, Layover, on September 8, 2023.