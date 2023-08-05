TXT’s fans predict Lollapalooza 2023’s “insane” setlist from spoilers

Hours before TXT (aka TOMORROW X TOGETHER) were to take the stage as the headliners for Lollapalooza 2023, a potential setlist spread across Twitter among the MOA fandom on August 5, 2023. The list was created after fans came across multiple fan spoilers, including sounds possibly heard during the stage rehearsal.

As per the potential setlist, the quintet will perform about nine songs. Earlier in the day, TXT's Taehyun had texted fans on the Bubble app, calling this year's setlist "insane." He also mentioned that they received nearly double the performance time that they had last year. They will be performing for one and a half hours this year.

Going by Taehyun’s hints, fans believe that some of their favorites will be included in the setlist. The current potential setlist going viral already includes some of them, such as Tinnitus, Happy Fools, and the latest collab with the Jonas Brothers, Do It Like That.

TXT at Lollapalooza 2023: Potential setlist consisting nearly nine songs has fans enthusiastic

Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai made history last year at the Lollapalooza Festival and will return to the music festival this year to perform an exciting setlist.

The anticipation among the MOA fandom increases as the hours for the quintet’s performance grow closer. Thanks to spoilers posted on the internet by some fans, Twitter user @txtarchivee posted a possible setlist that, naturally, has fans enthusiastic.

Since TXT still has a few hours to go before performing at the Lollapalooza 2023 stage, the setlist is not confirmed or official. As per Taehyun’s hint, fans believe that the quintet will be able to perform some other fan-favorite b-side tracks. Meanwhile, the possible setlist going viral on Twitter is as follows:

Lonely boy

Can't You See Me

Tinnitus (Wanna be a rock)

Happy Fools

Sugar Rush Ride

Do It Like That featuring Jonas Brothers

LO$ER=LO♡ER

Good Boy Gone Bad or Blue Hour

0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) or Magic

MOAs, the group’s fandom, had positive reactions to the potential Lollapalooza 2023 setlist. While many loved the list, some even added that the festival would be more exciting if the group performed the rock version of Can’t You See Me. Meanwhile, some fans also mentioned their hopes of watching a live performance of Dear Sputnik.

Meanwhile, in the July 12 broadcast of Dope Club, TXT hinted at performing several unreleased tracks at Lollapalooza 2023. One of them included the then-yet-to-be-released Do It Like That (the episode was recorded before the release of the song).

However, the unofficial setlist going viral on Twitter includes only the songs that have been released. Additionally, Beomgyu also mentioned that their performance duration was nearly an hour and a half.

“We have to fill up about an hour and a half with our music. So we’ve prepared some songs that we performed at our [recent] concerts—and as for new songs, we have the song we did with the Jonas Brothers, as well as some other songs we can’t talk about yet.” (Translation via Soompi)

With a few hours to go for the quintet to take the Lollapalooza 2023 stage, it remains to be seen if the spoilers were indeed true or not. TXT will be performing at the music festival on August 5 at 8:30 pm CT / 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT / 7:00 am IST (on August 6) / 10:30 am KST (on August 6). The festival will be live-streamed on Hulu.