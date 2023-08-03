Lollapalooza 2023: Full lineup, how to stream online, air time, and all you need to know

Lollapalooza is currently underway at the Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois, and will continue from August 3, 2023 to August 6, 2023. The 2023 edition is the festival's eighteenth anniversary, featuring a variety of performers at the stages, including Sofi Tucker, Tom Odell, and others.

While tickets for the festival have all been sold out, interested patrons who did not get a chance to buy tickets will be able to watch the show online from their homes, as the festival has partnered up with the streaming platform Hulu to broadcast the live performances from 2:00 pm ET.

Interested patrons must a have a Hulu subscription, available only in the US currently, which is available for $14.99 per month, after a 30 day free trial, which can be cancelled anytime.

Lollapalooza teams up with Hulu again

Lollapalooza and Hulu entered into a streaming partnership in 2022 as part of the larger collaboration between the streaming service and Live Nation, which also included exclusive streaming partnerships with the Bonnaroo Festival and Austin City Limits.

Like last year, Hulu will be broadcasting the festival on two channels, the full schedule of which is given below:

August 3, 2023, Lollapalooza Day 1

Channel 1:

Bad Neighbors – 2:05 pm ET

Matt Maltese – 3:00 pm ET

Disco Lines – 3:55 pm ET

Lovejoy – 5:00 pm ET

Newjeans – 6:05 pm ET

Rema – 6:55 pm ET

Dom Dolla – 9:00 pm ET

Billie Eilish – 9:45 pm ET

Diplo – 11:00 pm ET

Channel 2:

Carola – 2:05 pm ET

Joy Oladokun – 4:00 pm ET

J. Worra – 5:05 pm ET

Acraze – 5:30 pm ET

Sofi Tukker – 6:40 pm ET

Portugal. The Man – 7:45 pm ET

Lainey Wilson – 8:45 pm ET

Karol G – 9:40 pm ET

August 4, 2023, Lollapalooza Day 2

Channel 1:

Hairitage – 2:05 pm ET

Band-Maid – 2:45 pm ET

Ray Volpe – 3:50 pm ET

Sudan Archives – 4:40 pm ET

Peach Pit – 5:40 pm ET

Sabrina Carpenter – 6:45 pm ET

Tems – 7:45 pm ET

Diesel – 8:50 pm ET

Fred Again. – 8:55 pm ET

The 1975 – 11:00 pm ET

Channel 2

Skizzy Mars – 2:05 pm ET

Sincere Engineer – 3:00 pm ET

Blanke – 3:50 pm ET

Ekkstacy – 4:40 pm ET

Emo Nite – 5:30 pm ET

Big Wild – 6:35 pm ET

Armnhmr – 7:40 pm ET

Jessie Reyez – 8:45 pm ET

Svdden Death – 9:45 pm ET

Subtronics – 10:45 pm ET

August 5, 2023, Lollapalooza Day 3

Channel 1:

Pardyalone – 2:05 pm ET

Zack Fox – 2:50 pm ET

Knock2 – 3:50 pm ET

Thee Sacred Souls – 4:35 pm ET

The Knocks – 5:40 pm ET

The Revivalists – 6:40 pm ET

Maggie Rogers – 7:45 pm ET

Meduza – 8:45 pm ET

Pusha T – 9:45 pm ET

Odesza – 10:45 pm ET

Channel 2:

Hoosh – 2:05 pm ET

Bonnie x Clyde – 2:55 pm ET

Tom Odell – 3:45 pm ET

Motherfolk – 4:50 pm ET

AC Slater – 5:45 pm ET

Sylvan Esso – 6:45 pm ET

J.I.D – 7:45 pm ET

Yung Gravy – 8:45 pm ET

Nora En Pure – 9:50 pm ET

Tomorrow x Together – 10:30 pm ET

August 6, 2023, Lollapalooza Day 4

Channel 1:

Ingrid Andress – 2:05 pm ET

Upsahl – 2:50 pm ET

Dehd – 3:40 pm ET

Matroda – 4:45 pm ET

Mt. Joy – 5:30 pm ET

Magdalena Bay – 6:35 pm ET

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – 7:30 pm ET

The Backseat Lovers – 8:30 pm ET

Louis the Child – 9:45 pm ET

Channel 2:

Ian Asher – 2:05 pm ET

Dillon Nathaniel – 2:50 pm ET

The Happy Fits – 3:50 pm ET

Neil Frances – 4:40 pm ET

Wax Motif – 6:50 pm ET

Afrojack – 9:05 pm ET

Alan Walker – 10:15 pm ET

Rina Sawayama – 11:00 pm ET

This year, Lollapalooza is also partnering with brands such as Paypal and Venmo for payment services, as well as music partners such as Spotify and BMI, and media partners such as Rollingstone Magazine.