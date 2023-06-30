The Essence Festival is back this year, along with its 2023 edition scheduled to take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana from June 29-July 3, 2023. The festival has partnered with Disney-owned streaming service Hulu once again to broadcast its evening concerts live.

The festival's evening concert series, titled the Essence Primefest, will be broadcasted from 19:00 pm to 23:59 pm live on Hulu and can be accessed with a Hulu subscription, which starts at $14.99 per month. Interested viewers can find more details on the subscription at Hulu (https://signup.hulu.com/plans).

The complete Essence Festival Livestream line-up

The Essence Festival Livestream, formally known as the Primetime Fest, will feature a host of hip-hop artists such as Lauryn Hill, Ice Cube, Ice-T, and Remy Ma, among others.

Speaking in a general press statement regarding the collaboration, Hulu Brand and Synergy Vice President Adia Mathews stated:

"It is great to be reteaming with our incredible partners at ESSENCE,We are thrilled to join them in celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop throughout the festival weekend by bringing this iconic event back into the homes of our viewers, once again.”

Pauline Malcolm-Thornton from Essence elaborated:

“The partnership between ESSENCE and Hulu is a perfect example of the media industry moving toward a ‘phygital’ future. We’re thrilled that Hulu’s viewers will get to experience a celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, produced as only ESSENCE can.”

In another statement, Disney International Parks division managing director Jill Estorino reaffirmed Disney's support for the collaboration, stating:

"Disney is proud to return to the ESSENCE Festival of Culture as a major sponsor and showcase the magic happening across our brands."

The director continued:

"Through culture-defining storytelling, unforgettable experiences, and more, we are inviting everyone to experience first-hand 'The Power of Joy' and the many ways creativity, innovation, and contributions from Black culture are reflected across Disney."

The full lineup for the Essence Festival 2023 Livestream is given below:

June 30, 2023, Day 1:

Lauryn Hill

Deon Cole (Host)

Doug E. Fresh

Big Daddy Kane

EPMD

KRS-One

Slick Rick

Tobe Nwigwe

Jagged Edge

Ari Lennox

Janelle Monae

Juvenile

DJ Clark Kent

July 1, 2023, Day 2:

Missy Elliott

Affion Crockett with Spice Adams (Co-hosts)

Jill Scott

Ice Cube

DJ Quik

Ice T

Yo-Yo

Lady of Rage

J.J. Fad

E-40

Jermaine Dupri

Ludacris

T.I.

Gucci Mane

Lil Jon

Big Boi

Monica

Coco Jones

DJ Kid Capri

July 2, 2023, Day 3:

Megan Thee Stallion

Jannelle Jones (host)

Eve

Salt-N-Pepa

Remy Ma

Trina

Mia X

Wizkid

Muni Long

Kizz Daniel

DJ Spinderella

The Hulu- Essence festival collaboration is one of the many livestream partnerships being currently operated by the streaming platform. Hulu also has collaborations with the Bonnaroo Music Festival, as well as the Austin City Limits Music Festival, and Lollapalooza Festival.

The Essence Festival has been the cornerstone of the African-American diaspora in the US since its inception. The festival is known for its political as well as philanthropic significance, with previous attendees including Jesse Jackson and Barack Obama.

