Bonnaroo 2023 livestream: How to watch online for free, schedules, and more

The Bonnaroo Festival is currently underway, with the 2023 edition taking place from June 14 to June 18 at the Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee. The festival has partnered with the streaming service Hulu to live broadcast the event.

In fact, the festival is currently being streamed on two channels on Hulu, with each channel streaming artists performing at the same time on different stages. The streaming partnership was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of the festival. Interested patrons can sign up for a free 30-day trial on Hulu to enjoy the livestream of all the performances at this year's Bonnaroo Festival.

The complete Hulu Bonnaroo festival livestream schedule

The Bonnaroo festival is one of the three festivals that Hulu has an exclusive streaming partnership with. The other festivals that share a contract with Hulu for the same are Austin City Limits Music Festival and Lollapalooza.

The full Hulu Bonnaroo festival livestream schedule is given below:

June 16, 2023, Bonaroo Festival

Channel 1:

Madison Cunningham – 4:05 pm CT

Black Midi – 5:05 pm CT

Morgan Wade – 6:10 pm CT

MUNA –7:15 pm CT

Portugal. the Man – 8:15 pm CT

Rina Sawayama –9:20 pm CT

Alex G –10:30 pm CT

Three 6 Mafia – 11:35 pm CT

Sylvan Esso – 12:45 am CT

Channel 2:

Sampa the Great – 4:5 pm CT

Kingfish – 5:00 pm CT

Matt Maeson – 6:05 pm CT

Knocked Loose – 7:10 pm CT

Noah Kahan – 8:15 pm CT

Emo Nite – 9:15 pm CT

Apashe – 9:40 pm CT

GRiZ – 10:40 pm CT

Boogie T b2b Dirt Monkey b2b Subdocta – 12:00 am CT

Vulfpeck – 12:45 am CT

June 17, 2023

Channel 1:

Jenny Lewis – 4:05 pm CT

Danielle Ponder –5:45 pm CT

Colony House –5:05 pm CT

Yung Gravy – 6:30 pm CT

Sheryl Crow –7:35 pm CT

Sofi Tukker – 8:40 pm CT

Tyler Childers – 9:45 pm CT

Odesza –11:30 pm CT

Louis The Child - 12:30 am CT

Diesel – 13:30 am CT

Channel 2:

Thee Sacred Souls – 4:05 pm CT

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness – 4:35 pm CT

Cory Wong –5:35 pm CT

Night Tales –6:40 pm CT

The Band Camino –7:40 pm CT

Bob Moses – 8:45 pm CT

Elderbrook –9:50 pm CT

Big Wild – 10:25 pm CT

Walker & Royce – 11:25 pm CT

My Morning Jacket – 12:30 am CT

June 18, 2023

Channel 1:

Hermanos Gutiérrez – 3:05 pm CT

Hippo Campus – 3:40 pm CT

Umphrey’s McGee – 4:15 pm CT

Men I Trust – 5:15 pm CT

Girl In Red – 6:15 pm CT

Peach Pit – 7:20 pm CT

Marcus Mumford – 8:30 pm CT

Foo Fighters – 9:30 pm CT

Paramore –11:45 pm CT

Channel 2:

Sammy Rae & The Friends – 3:05 pm CT

Franz Ferdinand – 3:30 pm CT

Amber Mark – 4:00 pm CT

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors – 5:5 pm CT

The Revivalists – 6:10 pm CT

MK – 7:10 pm CT

Alesso – 8:15 pm CT

Rebelution – 9:30 pm CT

Jauz – 10:30 pm CT

Pixies – 11:40 pm CT

Bonnaroo Music Festival was first held in 2002

The Bonnaroo Festival has its origins in the cancellation of the Hot Summer Nights festival due to the closure of the World Fairs Park in Knoxville, Tennessee. In an exclusive interview with Knox News, festival founder Ashley Capps stated that the cancellation was the catalyst for the creation of the new festival.

“The closing of the World’s Fair Park for concerts precipitated getting creative and trying to find, ‘OK, if we can’t do this anymore, how can we still participate in the summer outdoor concert business?’ And it was from that that Bonaroo was ultimately launched,” Capps said.

The festival was preceded by the Itchycoo Park Festival, which was not successful due to unforseen factors. The Bonnaroo Festival was first held in 2002, with the festival name being derived from Creole slang meaning 'good time'.

