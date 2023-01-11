Bonnaroo Festival 2023: Tickets, where to buy, price, lineup, and more 

The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has revealed the lineup for its 2023 iteration. The festival, scheduled to take place from June 15 to 18 on the Bonnaroo Farm, is 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, Tennessee.

The four-day festival will feature headliners, including Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, and Paramore, among other artists.

Fans can sign up for early access from January 12 at 10.00 am CT via the festival’s official website.

The festival announced in a press release that those who won't be able to attend will have the opportunity to watch a few live performances on Hulu, which is also the festival's official streaming partner. Fans can also access special footage and behind-the-scenes via the streaming channel.

Bonnaroo Festival will feature 10 stages over four days

As noted by the festival, it will feature 10 stages with the following artists set to perform over the course of three days. The full lineup of the Bonnaroo festival is given below:

Bonnaroo @Bonnaroo SuperJam, Outeroo Lineup, and late night sets to be announced!⁣

⁣⁣

Early Access On-Sale begins Thursday 1/12 at 10am CT Sign up for early access at BONNAROO 2023SuperJam, Outeroo Lineup, and late night sets to be announced!⁣⁣⁣Early Access On-Sale begins Thursday 1/12 at 10am CTSign up for early access at bonnaroo.com BONNAROO 2023 ✌️🌈 SuperJam, Outeroo Lineup, and late night sets to be announced!⁣⁣⁣Early Access On-Sale begins Thursday 1/12 at 10am CT 👽 Sign up for early access at bonnaroo.com https://t.co/N05NnvApvK

Thursday, June 15

Zeds Dead

Liquid Stranger

070 Shake

Abraham Alexander

Big Freedia

Briscoe

Celisse

Cimafunk

CVC

Daily Bread

Dehd

Diarrhea Planet

Elephant Heart

Ezra Furman

JP Saxe

Mersiv

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Neighbor

Petey

Suki Waterhouse

Friday, June 16

Kendrick Lamar

Baby Keem

Vulfpeck

GRiZ

Portugal. The Man

Noah Kahan

Subtronics

Three 6 Mafia

Fleet Foxes

AFI

Sylvan Esso

Rina Sawayama

Charley Crockett

Morgan Wade

Alex G

MUNA

Diesel

Destroy Lonely

The Midnight

Knocked Loose

Matt Maeson

Peekaboo

black midi

Apashe

Emo Nite

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Madison Cunningham

Sampa the Great

Boogie T b2b Dirt Monkey b2b SubDocta

Maddy O’Neal

Jupiter and Okwess

NotLö

Saturday, June 17

Odesza

Lil Nas X

Tyler Childers

My Morning Jacket

Louis the Child

Korn

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

JID

Sheryl Crow

STS9

Sofi Tukker

Big Wild

The Band Camino

Jenny Lewis

Yung Gravy

Remi Wolf

Bob Moses

Cory Wong

Ken Carson

Elderbrook

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Colony House

Walker & Royce

Devon Gilfillian

The Beths

Danielle Ponder

Giolì & Assia

Thee Sacred Souls

Night Tales

SuperJam

Sunday, June 18

Foo Fighters

Paramore

Marcus Mumford

The Revivalists

Alesso

Pixies

girl in red

Umphrey’s McGee

Rebelution

Jacob Collier

Hippo Campus

Jauz

Peach Pit

Franz Ferdinand

Men I Trust

MK

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

Amber Mark

Wax Motif

Kip Moore

Makaya McCraven

Sammy Rae & The Friends

Hermanos Gutiérrez

Paris Jackson

Rome In Silver

Tickets for the Bonnaroo festival will be available in single-day and four-day categories

Currently, the festival’s website is offering tickets in six categories with add-ons available.

Bonnaroo @Bonnaroo @odesza

⁣⁣

Early Access On-Sale begins Thursday 1/12 at 10am CT Sign up at

⁣

North Garden by Odesza Roo 2019⁣⁣Early Access On-Sale begins Thursday 1/12 at 10am CTSign up at bonnaroo.com North Garden by Odesza Roo 2019 🔥 @odesza ⁣⁣Early Access On-Sale begins Thursday 1/12 at 10am CT 👽 Sign up at bonnaroo.com ⁣🎶 North Garden by Odesza https://t.co/FpGosH2L2k

Single Day General Admission tickets priced at $175

Single Day General Admission Plus tickets priced at $300

Single Day VIP Passes priced at $500

Single Day Platinum priced at $1250

Four Day general admission tickets priced at $320

Four Day General Admission Plus tickets priced at $550

Four Day VIP Pass priced at $899

Four Day Platinum pass priced at $3500

The website for the Bonnaroo festival also offers Thursday dinner for $20 and Friday and Saturday dinners for $75. The website will also offer a variety of camping and parking options.

Poll : 0 votes