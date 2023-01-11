Bonnaroo Festival 2023: Tickets, where to buy, price, lineup, and more 

The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has revealed the lineup for its 2023 iteration. The festival, scheduled to take place from June 15 to 18 on the Bonnaroo Farm, is 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, Tennessee.
The four-day festival will feature headliners, including Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, and Paramore, among other artists.
Fans can sign up for early access from January 12 at 10.00 am CT via the festival’s official website.
The festival announced in a press release that those who won't be able to attend will have the opportunity to watch a few live performances on Hulu, which is also the festival's official streaming partner. Fans can also access special footage and behind-the-scenes via the streaming channel.
Bonnaroo Festival will feature 10 stages over four days
As noted by the festival, it will feature 10 stages with the following artists set to perform over the course of three days. The full lineup of the Bonnaroo festival is given below:
Thursday, June 15
- Zeds Dead
- Liquid Stranger
- 070 Shake
- Abraham Alexander
- Big Freedia
- Briscoe
- Celisse
- Cimafunk
- CVC
- Daily Bread
- Dehd
- Diarrhea Planet
- Elephant Heart
- Ezra Furman
- JP Saxe
- Mersiv
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
- Neighbor
- Petey
- Suki Waterhouse
Friday, June 16
- Kendrick Lamar
- Baby Keem
- Vulfpeck
- GRiZ
- Portugal. The Man
- Noah Kahan
- Subtronics
- Three 6 Mafia
- Fleet Foxes
- AFI
- Sylvan Esso
- Rina Sawayama
- Charley Crockett
- Morgan Wade
- Alex G
- MUNA
- Diesel
- Destroy Lonely
- The Midnight
- Knocked Loose
- Matt Maeson
- Peekaboo
- black midi
- Apashe
- Emo Nite
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
- Madison Cunningham
- Sampa the Great
- Boogie T b2b Dirt Monkey b2b SubDocta
- Maddy O’Neal
- Jupiter and Okwess
- NotLö
Saturday, June 17
- Odesza
- Lil Nas X
- Tyler Childers
- My Morning Jacket
- Louis the Child
- Korn
- Rainbow Kitten Surprise
- JID
- Sheryl Crow
- STS9
- Sofi Tukker
- Big Wild
- The Band Camino
- Jenny Lewis
- Yung Gravy
- Remi Wolf
- Bob Moses
- Cory Wong
- Ken Carson
- Elderbrook
- Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
- Colony House
- Walker & Royce
- Devon Gilfillian
- The Beths
- Danielle Ponder
- Giolì & Assia
- Thee Sacred Souls
- Night Tales
- SuperJam
Sunday, June 18
- Foo Fighters
- Paramore
- Marcus Mumford
- The Revivalists
- Alesso
- Pixies
- girl in red
- Umphrey’s McGee
- Rebelution
- Jacob Collier
- Hippo Campus
- Jauz
- Peach Pit
- Franz Ferdinand
- Men I Trust
- MK
- Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
- Amber Mark
- Wax Motif
- Kip Moore
- Makaya McCraven
- Sammy Rae & The Friends
- Hermanos Gutiérrez
- Paris Jackson
- Rome In Silver
Tickets for the Bonnaroo festival will be available in single-day and four-day categories
Currently, the festival’s website is offering tickets in six categories with add-ons available.
- Single Day General Admission tickets priced at $175
- Single Day General Admission Plus tickets priced at $300
- Single Day VIP Passes priced at $500
- Single Day Platinum priced at $1250
- Four Day general admission tickets priced at $320
- Four Day General Admission Plus tickets priced at $550
- Four Day VIP Pass priced at $899
- Four Day Platinum pass priced at $3500
The website for the Bonnaroo festival also offers Thursday dinner for $20 and Friday and Saturday dinners for $75. The website will also offer a variety of camping and parking options.