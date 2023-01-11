How much are Boston Calling tickets? Lineup, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

The Boston Calling music festival has revealed the lineup and other details for its 2023 iteration. The city’s signature music festival will take place from May 26 to May 28 at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston. The festival takes place on Memorial Day weekend. Foo Fighters will headline the festival on Friday, May 26. They were scheduled to play at the festival last year but dropped out due to drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death. The festival will also feature Yeah Yeah Yeahs as headliners on Friday, May 26. The headliners for Saturday, May 27 are The Lumineers and Alanis Morissette, with Sunday’s headliners including Paramore and Queens of the Stone Age.
Check out the full lineup of the Boston Calling music festival below.
Tickets for the Boston Calling festival are available in various categories
Tickets for the Boston Calling festival will be available from January 12 at 10.00 am via the official website of the festival. Single-day tickets for the Boston Calling festival for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are available in the following categories at the following prices:
Single Day General Admission ticket at $139.99
Single Day General Admission ticket at $239.99
These ticket options have a saver option of two tickets clubbed into one with single-day general admission tickets priced at $269.99 and single-day general admission plus passes priced at $239.99.
Single Day VIP Passes are priced at $379.99
Single Day Platinum pass priced at $899.99
3-day general admission passes are priced at $299.99
3-day general admission plus passes priced at $499.99
A pack of two for general admission and general admission plus passes are available for $589.99 and $949.99 respectively.
3-day VIP passes priced at $949.99
3-day platinum passes priced at $18.99
Boston Calling 2022 Full Schedule and Lineup
Among the headliners at the Boston Calling festival are Paramore, who will also hit the road separately for their tour in support of their upcoming album, This Is Why. The band's lineup features lead vocalist Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro. This is their first album since 2017’s After Laughter. Bloc Party, an English rock band, was cited as an inspiration by Paramore last year for their new album.
The lineup also features American folk band The Lumineers, who released their recent album Brightside last year. The band has been on the road touring in support of the album ever since. It was preceded by singles including Big Shot and A.M. Radio.
Friday, May 26
- Foo Fighters
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs
- The National
- Niall Horan
- Chelsea Cutler
- Teddy Swims
- LEON
- TALK
- Celisse
- The Beaches
- Zolita
- GA-20
- Alisa Amador
- Little Fuss
- Blue Light Bandits
- Summer Cult
- Brandie Blaze
Saturday, May 27
- The Lumineers
- Alanis Morissette
- Noah Kahan
- The Flaming Lips
- Mt. Joy
- FLETCHER
- Declan McKenna
- Joy Oladokun
- The Aces
- Loveless
- Welshly Arms
- Neemz
- THE Q-TIP BANDITS
- Najee Janey
- Actor Observer
- Coral Moons
- chrysalis
Sunday, May 28
- Paramore
- Queens of the Stone Age
- Bleachers
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
- Maren Morris
- 070 Shake
- The Walkmen
- The Linda Lindas
- Wunderhorse
- Genesis Owusu
- Brutus
- Juice
- Mint Green
- Couch
- Ali McGuirk
- Sorry Mom
- Workman Song