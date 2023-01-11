How much are Boston Calling tickets? Lineup, presale, where to buy, dates, and more

The Boston Calling music festival has revealed the lineup and other details for its 2023 iteration. The city’s signature music festival will take place from May 26 to May 28 at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston. The festival takes place on Memorial Day weekend. Foo Fighters will headline the festival on Friday, May 26. They were scheduled to play at the festival last year but dropped out due to drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death. The festival will also feature Yeah Yeah Yeahs as headliners on Friday, May 26. The headliners for Saturday, May 27 are The Lumineers and Alanis Morissette, with Sunday’s headliners including Paramore and Queens of the Stone Age.

Check out the full lineup of the Boston Calling music festival below.

Tickets for the Boston Calling festival are available in various categories

Tickets for the Boston Calling festival will be available from January 12 at 10.00 am via the official website of the festival. Single-day tickets for the Boston Calling festival for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are available in the following categories at the following prices:

Single Day General Admission ticket at $139.99

Single Day General Admission ticket at $239.99

These ticket options have a saver option of two tickets clubbed into one with single-day general admission tickets priced at $269.99 and single-day general admission plus passes priced at $239.99.

Single Day VIP Passes are priced at $379.99

Single Day Platinum pass priced at $899.99

3-day general admission passes are priced at $299.99

3-day general admission plus passes priced at $499.99

A pack of two for general admission and general admission plus passes are available for $589.99 and $949.99 respectively.

3-day VIP passes priced at $949.99

3-day platinum passes priced at $18.99

Boston Calling 2022 Full Schedule and Lineup

Among the headliners at the Boston Calling festival are Paramore, who will also hit the road separately for their tour in support of their upcoming album, This Is Why. The band's lineup features lead vocalist Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro. This is their first album since 2017’s After Laughter. Bloc Party, an English rock band, was cited as an inspiration by Paramore last year for their new album.

Niall Horan @NiallOfficial @bostoncalling Can’t wait to be back in Boston and play my first festival ever. This line up is so good. Sign up for presale at bostoncalling.com Can’t wait to be back in Boston and play my first festival ever. This line up is so good. Sign up for presale at bostoncalling.com @bostoncalling https://t.co/drqjDBaMjk

The lineup also features American folk band The Lumineers, who released their recent album Brightside last year. The band has been on the road touring in support of the album ever since. It was preceded by singles including Big Shot and A.M. Radio.

Friday, May 26

Foo Fighters

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

The National

Niall Horan

Chelsea Cutler

Teddy Swims

LEON

TALK

Celisse

The Beaches

Zolita

GA-20

Alisa Amador

Little Fuss

Blue Light Bandits

Summer Cult

Brandie Blaze

Saturday, May 27

The Lumineers

Alanis Morissette

Noah Kahan

The Flaming Lips

Mt. Joy

FLETCHER

Declan McKenna

Joy Oladokun

The Aces

Loveless

Welshly Arms

Neemz

THE Q-TIP BANDITS

Najee Janey

Actor Observer

Coral Moons

chrysalis

Sunday, May 28

Paramore

Queens of the Stone Age

Bleachers

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Maren Morris

070 Shake

The Walkmen

The Linda Lindas

Wunderhorse

Genesis Owusu

Brutus

Juice

Mint Green

Couch

Ali McGuirk

Sorry Mom

Workman Song

