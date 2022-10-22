Paramore UK and Ireland Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

American rock band Paramore has announced new tour dates for the UK and Ireland scheduled for 2023. The tour is in support of the band's upcoming album, This Is Why, and will kick off in Dublin on April 13 and conclude on April 22 at Birmingham's Utilita Arena. Bloc Party will support the trio on their UK tour. The six-date tour will also make stops in Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, and London. Check out all the tour dates below.

Paramore UK and Ireland Tour 2023 Dates and Tickets

paramore @paramore



Pre-order any ‘This Is Why’ album format from the UK store to gain early access to UK/IE tour tickets. More info at UK & Ireland. April 2023.Pre-order any ‘This Is Why’ album format from the UK store to gain early access to UK/IE tour tickets. More info at Paramore.lnk.to/UKStore UK & Ireland. April 2023. Pre-order any ‘This Is Why’ album format from the UK store to gain early access to UK/IE tour tickets. More info at Paramore.lnk.to/UKStore https://t.co/ysov6YiMPb

April 13 – Dublin, 3Arena

April 15, 2023 – Cardiff, International Arena

April 17, 2023 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

April 18, 2023 – Manchester, AO Arena

April 20, 2023 – London, O2 Arena

April 22, 2023 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Tickets will be available from October 28, 2022, at 10 am BST from Ticketmaster. Several presales will also be available for Paramore shows, including venue presales that will begin on October 26, 2022. Fans who have pre-ordered the album will get a code to access the presales.

A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to Support + Feed, a charity that "takes action for a global shift to an equitable, plant-based food system to combat food insecurity and the climate crisis."

Paramore fall US tour 2022 dates

Paramore is currently on tour in the US and is scheduled to perform at the When We Were Young Festival on October 22, October 23, and October 29, 2022. They will also perform at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City on November 19.

October 22, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

October 23, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

October 27, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

October 29, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

November 7, 2022 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

November 9, 2022 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

November 11, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

November 13, 2022 - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre

November 15, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

November 16, 2022 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

November 19, 2022 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital Festival

Paramore's new album is inspired by Bloc Party

In September, the trio released a snippet from their new single This Is Why. The song will be the band's first new material since their fifth studio album, After Laughter, released in 2017. Earlier in July, Hayley Williams revealed that the Paramore studio album was primarily influenced by the band Bloc Party.

Speaking on her Everything is Emo podcast, Williams said:

"From day one, Bloc Party was the number one reference because there was such an urgency to their sound that it was different to the fast punk or the pop-punk or the like, loud wall of sound emo bands that were happening in the early 2000s."

Paramore was formed in 2004, and its lineup consists of lead vocalist Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York, and drummer Zac Farro.

