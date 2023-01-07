BeachLife Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, and more 

The lineup for BeachLife Festival, which will take place from May 5 to 7, 2023, has been revealed. The three-day festival, which is set to take place at Redondo Beach in California, will feature headliners including The Black Keys, Gwen Stefani, and The Black Crowes.
BeachLife co-founder Allen Sanford in a statement said:
“It’s surreal to our family that BeachLife continues to grow in the music and surf community, and we are so excited to release this lineup — what we believe is a perfect curation to a weekend at the beach.”
BeachLife festival will feature live performances on three stages. Attendees can enjoy various food and beverage options in-between sets. The festival also offers The DAOU SideStage experience, where patrons will be served a four-course meal by celebrity chefs.
BeachLife festival’s lineup will feature Pixies, Tegan and Sara, and The Violators
Speaking about the lineup at the BeachLife festival, Allen Sanford said:
“These artists, along with our beautiful Pacific Ocean as the backdrop, and the sand and salt in our face, will make for another unforgettable weekend at BeachLife. Throw your boardshorts or sundresses on and join us!”
Apart from the headliners, the following artists will perform at the BeachLife festival:
- Pixies
- Sublime with Rome (performing 40 Oz. to Freedom)
- John Fogerty
- Modest Mouse
- Tegan and Sara
- Kurt Vile & The Violators
- Band of Horses
- The Head and the Heart
- Aly & AJ
- Noah Cyrus
- Travie McCoy of Gym Class Heroes
- Jim Lindberg from Pennywise
Billboard notes that on one of the stages of the BeachLife festival, the SpeakEasy stage will be curated by Pennywise singer Jim Lindberg. It will feature stripped-down acoustic performances from various acts. These bands include:
- The Beaches
- Poncho Sanchez
- BabyJake
- XYZPDQ
- Jonny Two Bags (Social Distortion)
- Zander Schloss (Circle Jerks)
- Tomorrows Bad Seeds
- Tropidelic
- Eli Smart
- Rainbow Girls
- Special C
- The Wailer
- Lindberg
- Donavon Frankenreiter
- Winnetka Bowling League
Tickets for the BeachLife festival are available in the following categories:
- Single Day General Admission passes are priced at $159
- Single Day General Admission plus passes are priced at $179
- Single Day VIP passes are priced at $339
- Single Day Captains pass is priced at $1250
- Three-day general admission pass is priced at $379
- Three-day general admission plus pass is priced at $419
- Three-day VIP pass is priced at $849
- Three-day Captains pass is priced at $2999
- Three-day admiral pass is priced at $995
Among the headliners is the American rock band The Black Keys, which consists of guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney. The duo, who started out in 2001, have won various Grammy awards, among other accolades throughout the years.
Last year, the band released their eleventh studio album Dropout Boogie. Speaking to Billboard about the album, Carney said:
“[This album] is just us feeling for the first time in a while, maybe since [2010’s] Brothers, really being in the groove together to the point where we’ve been continuing to record even after this record is done, we’ve been in the studio working.”
Also among the headliners at the BeachLife festival is Gwen Stefani, who has won three Grammys to date. She recently made headlines for tying the knot with her co-coach and singer on The Voice.