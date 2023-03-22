Chicago Lollapalooza is back for another year, with the 2023 edition of the festival scheduled to take place from August 3, 2023, to August 6, 2023, at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois.

The 2023 edition of the Chicago Lollapalooza, which will feature performances by artists such as Kendrick Lamar, 1975, and Carly Rae Jepson, among others, was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of the festival:

Interested customers can access the presale on March 23, 2023, at 10 am CT by signing up on www.lollapalooza.com. If there are still any available tickets, general ticket sales will be advertised and will cost $365 plus processing fees. The cost of General+ tickets is $675 plus processing charges. The cost of VIP tickets is $1500 plus processing costs. The price of a platinum ticket is $4350 plus fees.

Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, and Lana Del Rey to Headline Chicago Lollapalooza

Chicago Lollapalooza 2023 will feature many headliners over the course of its three days of festivities, including rapper and songwriter Kendrick Lamar, who is considered to be one of the most influential rappers of his generation.

Also on the headline is singer-songwriter Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell, better known by her stage name Billie Eilish, who rose to prominence with her debut studio album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

Alongside the two will be singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey, who is known for the exploration of romantic tragedy and grief in her music, as well as its cinematic quality that evokes the ambiance of the 1950s Americana.

The full list of artists performing at Chicago Lollapalooza is given below:

Kendrick Lamar

BILLIE Eilish

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Odesza

Lana Del Rey

Karol G

The 1975

Tomorrow X Together

Fred Again

Noah Kahan

A Boogie Wit DA Hoodie

Maggie Rogers

Carly Rae Jepsen

Diplo

Thirty Seconds to Mars

J.I.D

Louis the Child

Pusha T

Subtronics

Rina Sawayama

NewJeans

Lil Yachty

Mt. Joy

The Backseat Lovers

Sofi Tukker

Portugal. the Man

Alan Walker

Yung Gravy

Svdden Death

The Revivalists

Beabadoobee

Big Wild

Tems

Dom Dolla

Meduza

Sabrina Carpenter

Afrojack

Lainey Wilson

Jessie Reyez

The Rose

Joey Bada$$

Gorgon City

Key Glock

Nora En Pure

REMA

AC Slater

Morgan Wade

Sylvan Esso

Men I Trust

Alex G

Knocked Loose

Foals

The Garden

Maisie Peters

Niki

DPR IAN

DPR Live

Diesel

Poolside

Timmy Trumpet

Peach Pit

Ken Carson

Destroy Lonely

Wax Motif

L'Impératrice

Acraze

Lovejoy

ARMNHMR

Suki Waterhouse

Knock2

Ivan Cornejo

Holly Humberstone

Jessie Murph

DEHD

Declan McKenna

The Sacred Souls

Matroda

Magdalena Bay

Sudan Archives

Neil Frances

The Knocks

Solardo

J Worra

Joy Oladokun

UMI

Franc Moody

The Happy Fits

Zack Fox

Emo Nite

Tom Odell

Disco Lines

Jean Dawson

Bonnie X Clyde

Ray Volpe

Blanke

Spacey Janey

Hairitage

Sueco

Gabriels

Brakence

The 502s

REMK

Michelle

Clinton Kane

Band-Maid

Dillon Nathaniel

BAKAR

Dope Lemon

Loveless

Cafune

Skizzy Mars

Ingrid Andress

UPSAHL

The Linda Lindas

MAVI

The Beaches

Ekkstacy

Giant Rooks

Pardyalone

Ella Jane

Matt Maltese

Ax & the Highwaymen

Sincere Engineer

Friday Pilots Club

Madeline Edwards

Richy Mitch & the Coal Miners

Little Stranger

Josh Fudge

Motherfolk

Husbands

Arlie

Rosa Linn

Tiacorine

Beauty School Dropout

Ari Abdul

Annie Dirusso

Danielle Ponder

Chr$tian Gate$

Somadina

Talk

Hemlock Springs

Aidan Bissett

Sarah Kinsley

Big Boss Vete

Kid Kenn

Austin Meade

Windser

Arcy Drive

Los Aptos

Cydeways

Finish Ticket

The Red Clay Strays

Carola

Usted Senalemolo

Isabel Larosa

Benson

Charlotte Sands

Harry Edohoukwa

Arath Herce

Tyler Christian

Hoosh

Chicago Made

Lesly Reynaga

Bad Neighbours

Pony Bradshaw

Loviet

Junior Mesa

Ninajirachi

Ian Asher

More about Chicago Lollapalooza

Chicago Lollapalooza is the original edition of the Lollapalooza music festival and was first held in 1991 by co-founders Perry Farrell, Ted Gardner, Don Muller, and Marc Geiger as a farewell to Perry Farrell's band Jane's Addiction. The festival's name is drawn from an American expression from the 1800s that denotes an extraordinary event.

The Chicago Lollapalooza was inspired by the Reading Festival in Britain and pioneered the inclusion of non-musical performing acts in music festivals with its inaugural edition, with acts such as Jim Rose Circus Side Show and Shaolin Monks breaking new boundaries at the festival.

As Farrell concentrated his efforts on his more recent project ENT, the festival started to wane in the middle of the 1990s, with 1997 being the final performance of the original Chicago Lollapalooza. In the early 2000s, the festival was revitalized once more, and it returned to Chicago in 2006.

