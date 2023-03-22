Chicago Lollapalooza is back for another year, with the 2023 edition of the festival scheduled to take place from August 3, 2023, to August 6, 2023, at Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois.
The 2023 edition of the Chicago Lollapalooza, which will feature performances by artists such as Kendrick Lamar, 1975, and Carly Rae Jepson, among others, was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of the festival:
Interested customers can access the presale on March 23, 2023, at 10 am CT by signing up on www.lollapalooza.com. If there are still any available tickets, general ticket sales will be advertised and will cost $365 plus processing fees. The cost of General+ tickets is $675 plus processing charges. The cost of VIP tickets is $1500 plus processing costs. The price of a platinum ticket is $4350 plus fees.
Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, and Lana Del Rey to Headline Chicago Lollapalooza
Chicago Lollapalooza 2023 will feature many headliners over the course of its three days of festivities, including rapper and songwriter Kendrick Lamar, who is considered to be one of the most influential rappers of his generation.
Also on the headline is singer-songwriter Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell, better known by her stage name Billie Eilish, who rose to prominence with her debut studio album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.
Alongside the two will be singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey, who is known for the exploration of romantic tragedy and grief in her music, as well as its cinematic quality that evokes the ambiance of the 1950s Americana.
The full list of artists performing at Chicago Lollapalooza is given below:
- Kendrick Lamar
- BILLIE Eilish
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Odesza
- Lana Del Rey
- Karol G
- The 1975
- Tomorrow X Together
- Fred Again
- Noah Kahan
- A Boogie Wit DA Hoodie
- Maggie Rogers
- Carly Rae Jepsen
- Diplo
- Thirty Seconds to Mars
- J.I.D
- Louis the Child
- Pusha T
- Subtronics
- Rina Sawayama
- NewJeans
- Lil Yachty
- Mt. Joy
- The Backseat Lovers
- Sofi Tukker
- Portugal. the Man
- Alan Walker
- Yung Gravy
- Svdden Death
- The Revivalists
- Beabadoobee
- Big Wild
- Tems
- Dom Dolla
- Meduza
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Afrojack
- Lainey Wilson
- Jessie Reyez
- The Rose
- Joey Bada$$
- Gorgon City
- Key Glock
- Nora En Pure
- REMA
- AC Slater
- Morgan Wade
- Sylvan Esso
- Men I Trust
- Alex G
- Knocked Loose
- Foals
- The Garden
- Maisie Peters
- Niki
- DPR IAN
- DPR Live
- Diesel
- Poolside
- Timmy Trumpet
- Peach Pit
- Ken Carson
- Destroy Lonely
- Wax Motif
- L'Impératrice
- Acraze
- Lovejoy
- ARMNHMR
- Suki Waterhouse
- Knock2
- Ivan Cornejo
- Holly Humberstone
- Jessie Murph
- DEHD
- Declan McKenna
- The Sacred Souls
- Matroda
- Magdalena Bay
- Sudan Archives
- Neil Frances
- The Knocks
- Solardo
- J Worra
- Joy Oladokun
- UMI
- Franc Moody
- The Happy Fits
- Zack Fox
- Emo Nite
- Tom Odell
- Disco Lines
- Jean Dawson
- Bonnie X Clyde
- Ray Volpe
- Blanke
- Spacey Janey
- Hairitage
- Sueco
- Gabriels
- Brakence
- The 502s
- REMK
- Michelle
- Clinton Kane
- Band-Maid
- Dillon Nathaniel
- BAKAR
- Dope Lemon
- Loveless
- Cafune
- Skizzy Mars
- Ingrid Andress
- UPSAHL
- The Linda Lindas
- MAVI
- The Beaches
- Ekkstacy
- Giant Rooks
- Pardyalone
- Ella Jane
- Matt Maltese
- Ax & the Highwaymen
- Sincere Engineer
- Friday Pilots Club
- Madeline Edwards
- Richy Mitch & the Coal Miners
- Little Stranger
- Josh Fudge
- Motherfolk
- Husbands
- Arlie
- Rosa Linn
- Tiacorine
- Beauty School Dropout
- Ari Abdul
- Annie Dirusso
- Danielle Ponder
- Chr$tian Gate$
- Somadina
- Talk
- Hemlock Springs
- Aidan Bissett
- Sarah Kinsley
- Big Boss Vete
- Kid Kenn
- Austin Meade
- Windser
- Arcy Drive
- Los Aptos
- Cydeways
- Finish Ticket
- The Red Clay Strays
- Carola
- Usted Senalemolo
- Isabel Larosa
- Benson
- Charlotte Sands
- Harry Edohoukwa
- Arath Herce
- Tyler Christian
- Hoosh
- Chicago Made
- Lesly Reynaga
- Bad Neighbours
- Pony Bradshaw
- Loviet
- Junior Mesa
- Ninajirachi
- Ian Asher
More about Chicago Lollapalooza
Chicago Lollapalooza is the original edition of the Lollapalooza music festival and was first held in 1991 by co-founders Perry Farrell, Ted Gardner, Don Muller, and Marc Geiger as a farewell to Perry Farrell's band Jane's Addiction. The festival's name is drawn from an American expression from the 1800s that denotes an extraordinary event.
The Chicago Lollapalooza was inspired by the Reading Festival in Britain and pioneered the inclusion of non-musical performing acts in music festivals with its inaugural edition, with acts such as Jim Rose Circus Side Show and Shaolin Monks breaking new boundaries at the festival.
As Farrell concentrated his efforts on his more recent project ENT, the festival started to wane in the middle of the 1990s, with 1997 being the final performance of the original Chicago Lollapalooza. In the early 2000s, the festival was revitalized once more, and it returned to Chicago in 2006.