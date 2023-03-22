“I’m so proud of my boys” - Fans celebrate as TXT revealed to be headlining Lollapalooza 2023

TXT, aka TOMORROW X TOGETHER, will be headlining the upcoming Lollapalooza 2023 in Chicago.
On March 21, the music festival’s official account revealed its star-studded lineup, including several top-notch artists, leaving fans excited. As soon as the lineup was announced, MOAs, TXT’s fandom, rushed to celebrate the news on Twitter. The five-member group performed for the first time at America’s largest music festival last year and made history as the first K-pop group to do so.
A year later, the Sugar Rush Ride singers have been roped in as one of the headliners of the event. The announcement sparked extreme enthusiasm from fans as they gushed over the group’s many achievements and growth throughout the years to reach another incredible milestone in their career.
"TXT's so famous" - K-pop fans celebrate as TXT announced to headline Lollapalooza 2023
BIGHIT MUSIC’s boy group TXT is one of the eight headliners revealed in the lineup. The remaining seven artists set to headline the original event in Chicago are Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, and The 1975. TXT will create history once again by becoming the first K-pop group to headline the original Lollapalooza.
MOAs are super excited to see their favorite idol group achieve the same, especially after growing up with them since their debut in March 2019. TXT’s achievements have often been overshadowed by criticism that they earned their place in the industry not through hard work, but because of their seniors, aka BTS.
Fans were over the moon about the group's achievement and tweeted celebratory posts cheering on the five-member group once again showcasing their high impact in the industry.
Meanwhile, ADOR’s rookie group NewJeans was also announced as a performer. Lollapalooza 2023 will mark the group's festival debut and make them the first-ever female K-pop artists to perform at the event.
It is important to note that this announcement comes as the Ditto singers have not yet completed a year as an idol group. The news took fans by surprise as they hailed the stars for their achievement. The group is known and loved for its tracks including OMG, Hype Boy, and Attention, which took over the internet.
Lollapalooza 2023 will be held in Chicago. America’s biggest music festival will take place over four days from August 3 to 6 at Grant Park with over 50 artists and fans can't wait to see TOMORROW X TOGETHER take the stage.
The group was recently in the news after their comeback with The Name Chapter: Temptation in January with the title track Sugar Rush Ride. Their work has won the hearts of fans worldwide.