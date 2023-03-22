“I’m so proud of my boys” - Fans celebrate as TXT revealed to be headlining Lollapalooza 2023

TXT, aka TOMORROW X TOGETHER, will be headlining the upcoming Lollapalooza 2023 in Chicago.

On March 21, the music festival’s official account revealed its star-studded lineup, including several top-notch artists, leaving fans excited. As soon as the lineup was announced, MOAs, TXT’s fandom, rushed to celebrate the news on Twitter. The five-member group performed for the first time at America’s largest music festival last year and made history as the first K-pop group to do so.

A year later, the Sugar Rush Ride singers have been roped in as one of the headliners of the event. The announcement sparked extreme enthusiasm from fans as they gushed over the group’s many achievements and growth throughout the years to reach another incredible milestone in their career.

"TXT's so famous" - K-pop fans celebrate as TXT announced to headline Lollapalooza 2023

BIGHIT MUSIC’s boy group TXT is one of the eight headliners revealed in the lineup. The remaining seven artists set to headline the original event in Chicago are Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, and The 1975. TXT will create history once again by becoming the first K-pop group to headline the original Lollapalooza.

MOAs are super excited to see their favorite idol group achieve the same, especially after growing up with them since their debut in March 2019. TXT’s achievements have often been overshadowed by criticism that they earned their place in the industry not through hard work, but because of their seniors, aka BTS.

Fans were over the moon about the group's achievement and tweeted celebratory posts cheering on the five-member group once again showcasing their high impact in the industry.

krysten @TXTUNOFFlClAL TXT the first ever kpop group to perform in lollapalooza and now theyre headliners a year later… ON THE MAIN EVENT. TXT’S SO FAMOUS ITS CRAAAZY TXT the first ever kpop group to perform in lollapalooza and now theyre headliners a year later… ON THE MAIN EVENT. TXT’S SO FAMOUS ITS CRAAAZY https://t.co/75QNbYwanL

mev TXTPALOOZA @txtoptier it's crazy actually only in it's fourth year but txt will be performing for the second time in main lollapalooza TOMORROW X TOGETHER YOU'RE SO FAMOUS

it's crazy actually only in it's fourth year but txt will be performing for the second time in main lollapalooza TOMORROW X TOGETHER YOU'RE SO FAMOUShttps://t.co/O1dZMOTlHE

JANUARY 27TH @yeeonjunnn Note that you can only perform at LOLLAPALOOZA with an invitation, TXT got their second invitation by them and are now headlining this year’s Lollapalooza in Chicago aka the biggest festival in the world and the MAIN EVENT of Lolla with 450k attendance~ Note that you can only perform at LOLLAPALOOZA with an invitation, TXT got their second invitation by them and are now headlining this year’s Lollapalooza in Chicago aka the biggest festival in the world and the MAIN EVENT of Lolla with 450k attendance~ https://t.co/zYtyQK269V

TXT LOLLAPALOOZA HEADLINERS @daydream_304



#TXTPALOOZA_IS_BACK

TXT LOLLAPALOOZA HEADLINER I am actually crying. It's txt's fourth year as an idol group & they are already achieving such great heights in their career that many people couldn't even imagine. I am so proud of themTXT LOLLAPALOOZA HEADLINER #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER I am actually crying. It's txt's fourth year as an idol group & they are already achieving such great heights in their career that many people couldn't even imagine. I am so proud of them #TXTPALOOZA_IS_BACK TXT LOLLAPALOOZA HEADLINER #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER https://t.co/H39hsiuuI1

🐈‍⬛ @huejuniez when everyone hears happy fools and tinnitus at lollapalooza oh they’re gonna go wild txt are gonna walk out of there bigger than ever… when everyone hears happy fools and tinnitus at lollapalooza oh they’re gonna go wild txt are gonna walk out of there bigger than ever…

tinà beomgyu month🧸🎊 @B3OMLUVS my txt u r so famous

seeing this vid makes me wanna cry knowing txt will perform on lollapalooza againmy txt u r so famous seeing this vid makes me wanna cry knowing txt will perform on lollapalooza again😭 my txt u r so famous https://t.co/wQkGYjlSDV

yume @txtmiu crazy how we went from taehyun thinking they'd be getting an awkward silent crowd at lollapalooza 2022 to txt being headliners at lollapalooza 2023



crazy how we went from taehyun thinking they'd be getting an awkward silent crowd at lollapalooza 2022 to txt being headliners at lollapalooza 2023https://t.co/hAsmMWR6dx

Meanwhile, ADOR’s rookie group NewJeans was also announced as a performer. Lollapalooza 2023 will mark the group's festival debut and make them the first-ever female K-pop artists to perform at the event.

It is important to note that this announcement comes as the Ditto singers have not yet completed a year as an idol group. The news took fans by surprise as they hailed the stars for their achievement. The group is known and loved for its tracks including OMG, Hype Boy, and Attention, which took over the internet.

NEWJEANS GLOBAL @NewJeansGlobal



NEWJEANS x LOLLAPALOOZA 2023

#NewJeansxLollapalooza NEWJEANS, THE FIRST KPOP GIRL GROUP TO PERFORM AT LOLLANEWJEANS x LOLLAPALOOZA 2023 NEWJEANS, THE FIRST KPOP GIRL GROUP TO PERFORM AT LOLLA ✨NEWJEANS x LOLLAPALOOZA 2023#NewJeansxLollapalooza https://t.co/MgTRZ1hDUg

Lollapalooza 2023 will be held in Chicago. America’s biggest music festival will take place over four days from August 3 to 6 at Grant Park with over 50 artists and fans can't wait to see TOMORROW X TOGETHER take the stage.

The group was recently in the news after their comeback with The Name Chapter: Temptation in January with the title track Sugar Rush Ride. Their work has won the hearts of fans worldwide.

