The 1975’s "Still…At their very best" 2023 North American Tour: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, and more 

The 1975 have announced a new North American tour, billed as the "Still... At their very best" tour, which is scheduled to be held from September 26, 2023, to December 2, 2023, in venues across mainland USA and Canada. The tour will be preceeded by the band's appearences in Lollapalooza as well as the Outside Lands festival.

The band announced the new tour via a post on their official Instagram page on June 13, 2023, revealing the dates and list of venues for the same.

Presale for the tour starts on June 21, 2023, at 10 am PDT. Interested patrons must sign up for the presale at the Go Seated site (https://go.seated.com/event-reminders/cd350dfd-5127-4f8a-94e5-f65661e536c3/info) in order to access it. General tickets for the tour will be available from June 23, 2023.

Although ticket prices have not yet been announced, tickets will be available at the band's official website (https://the1975.com/Tour/).

The 1975 will be touring in support of their new album, dates and venues announced

The 1975 released their latest album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, on October 14, 2022. The band has since then performed a number of tours and shows in support of the album, and this year's North American tour is the latest in the list of musical treks they have covered to promote their music.

The full list of dates and venues for the tour is given below:

September 26, 2023 – Sacramento, CA at Golden 1 Center

September 28, 2023 – San Jose, California at SAP Center

September 30, 2023 – San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena San Diego

October 2, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Bowl

October 5, 2023 – Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena

October 7, 2023 – Greenwood Village, Colorado at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

October 12, 2023 – New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center

October 17, 2023 – Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center

October 18, 2023 – Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

October 20, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

October 22, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

October 23, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Arena

October 25, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center

October 26, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center

October 28, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum

October 31, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

November 2, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November 3, 2023 – Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena

November 5, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena

November 8, 2023 – Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena

November 10, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Well Fargo Arena

November 12, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

November 14, 2023 – New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden

November 17, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre

November 18, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

November 20, 2023 – London, Ontario at Budweiser Gardens

November 22, 2023 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena

November 26, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center

November 27, 2023 – Boise, Idaho at ExtraMile Arena

November 29, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

December 1, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Moda Center

December 2, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

More about The 1975 and their career

The 1975 comprises band members Matty Healy, Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald, and George Daniel, who formed the band as a collaboration in order to participate in the gigs organized by Newcastle city council while they were high school students.

The band rose to prominence with their epynomous debut studio album, The 1975, which was released on September 2, 2013. The album peaked as a chart topper on the UK and Scottish album charts respectively.

The 1975 are a post-modern pop-rock band, who have cited influences such as Talking Heads, My Bloody Valentine, Ride, Christina Aguilera as well as African-American music in general as inspiration for their musical style.

