Odesza is back with another tour, with their Last Goodbye Tour 2023 scheduled to take place from June 14 to October 19, 2023, in venues across North America.

The electronica duo announced their new tour, which will feature supporting performances by Bob Moses, Bonobo, Big Boi, TOKiMONSTA, Drama, Neil Frances, and QRTR & Olan, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Presale for the tour starts on March 29, 2023, and can be accessed by interested patrons upon registering at the official website of the duo - https://odesza.com/#tour.

General tickets will be available from March 31, 2023, at 10 am local time. To note, prices of the tickets have not been announced yet.

Bonobo, Neil Frances to join Odesza on tour

Simon Green, better known by his stage name Bonobo, rose to prominence with his sixth studio album, Migration. He will be one of the artists joining Odesza on the Last Goodbye Tour.

Also present will be Neil Frances, an alternative-pop duo from California who released their debut EP in 2018 Took A While. The duo has since then performed as support for acts such as Jungle, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, and Poolside.

Alongside Bonobo and Frances, there will be the Canadian duo Bob Moses, who are best known for their debut album Days Gone By. The said album was featured in a performance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2016.

Also performing is American Rapper Big Boi, who is best known for his debut studio album Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son of Chico Dusty, which peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Other artists supporting the tour are record producer and DJ Jennifer Lee, better known by her stage name TOKiMONSTA, as well as the Chicago-based duo Drama and QRTR & Olan.

The full list of dates and venues for the Odesza tour is given below:

June 10, 2023 – New York City, New York at Governors Ball

June 14, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec at Place Bell

June 17, 2023 – Manchester, Tennessee at Bonnaroo

June 22, 2023 – Rothbury, Michigan at Electric Forest

June 30, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

August 3, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Lollapalooza

August 4, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Lollapalooza

August 5, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Lollapalooza

August 6, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Lollapalooza

August 11, 2023 – San Francisco, California at Outside Lands

August 12, 2023 – San Francisco, California at Outside Lands

August 13, 2023 – San Francisco, California at Outside Lands

August 30, 2023 – Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center

September 1, 2023 – Darien, New York at Darien Lake Amphitheater

September 2, 2023 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania at The Pavilion at Star Lake

September 3, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Ruoff Music Center

September 8, 2023 – Tampa, Florida at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 9, 2023 – West Palm Beach, Florida at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

September 12, 2023 – Bristol, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live

September 14, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion

September 16, 2023 – New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center

September 20, 2023 – Palms Springs, California at Acrisure Arena

September 29, 2023 – San Diego, California at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 30, 2023 – Santa Barbara, California at Santa Barbara Bowl

October 4, 2023 – Omaha, Nebraska at CHI Health Center

October 6, 2023 – Rogers, Arkansas at Walmart AMP

October 12, 2023 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center

October 13, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center

October 19, 2023 – Mexico City, Mexico at Sports Palace

Tracing Odesza's music career

Odesza is an electronica duo consisting of Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight, known individually as Catacombkid and BeachesBeaches. The duo started collaborating while they were in graduate studies at Western Washington University.

Odesza released their debut studio album Summer's Gone, on September 5, 2012, which was a digital-only album and failed to make any chart at all. The album was followed by several supporting performances by the band, including one for Beat Connection.

In 2014, Odesza released their second studio album, In Return, which was a moderate success, peaking at number 42 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as being a chart-topper on the US dance album chart.

Odesza received critical acclaim with their third studio album, A Moment Apart, which was released on September 8, 2017. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 and the US dance album charts.

