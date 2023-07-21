“WHEN WILL I GET TO SEE THEM”: Setlist from Stray Kids’ Lollapalooza Paris soundcheck goes viral among fans

Just a few hours before Stray Kids were all set to take the Lollapalooza Paris stage, an expected setlist of their performance went viral on Twitter on July 21, 2023. These songs were shared by fans who were near the venue and listed the songs they heard during the group’s soundcheck. Although the list isn’t definite, fans went berserk over the inclusion of some of their favorite B-side tracks.

Among the many tweets being shared about the Lollapalooza Paris setlist, few of them mentioned the different renditions of particular songs that the K-pop group will be treating fans with. Earlier, the eight-member group had been complimented for giving fans a whole new way of enjoying their songs by performing variations of them.

Fans attending Lollapalooza can expect a live band version of Thunderous, a rock version of S-Class, and even a remix of MANIAC, as per fans’ soundcheck list.

Fans who heard Stray Kids’ soundcheck for Lollapalooza Paris share the expected setlist

Earlier in January, Stray Kids made headlines across the world for being the first K-pop act to headline Lollapalooza Paris. The news was celebrated even more after it was revealed that they would be performing on the opening night of the music festival, i.e., July 21. The group enjoyed an incredible run with their recent comeback album, third full-length album 5-STAR last month, by breaking several records as well.

As the much-awaited first night of Lollapalooza Paris grew near, some fans at the venue heard the group performing several songs during their soundcheck. As per the Twitter account @StayTishaa, the eight-member group was expected to perform 11 songs. The majority of the songs included on the possible setlist were head-banging and adrenaline-rushing tracks, such as S-Class, Superbowl, Thunderous, and My Pace.

Check out the Stray Kids’ expected Lollapalooza Paris setlist, along with inputs from Twitter user @nunaSKZ, that went viral below (in no particular order):

New Anthem

Thunderous - Live band

MANIAC - Remix

S-Class - Rock Version

Venom

Item

Superbowl

Topline

Hall of Fame

My pace

Haven

STAYs react to the possible Lollapalooza Paris setlist for Stray Kids

Needless to say, the STAY fandom was over the moon regardless of whether they were going to attend the music festival or not. The setlist ignited an enthusiastic response ranging from celebratory mode to disappointment mode for not being able to see Stray Kids perform renditions of their favorite songs live.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids have a string of activities lined up in the second half of 2023. After Lollapalooza Paris, the S-Class singers will perform at KCON LA 2023 (held from August 18 to 20), K Global Heart Dream Awards (August 10), the Global Citizen Festival in New York (September 23) while embarking on their 5-STAR DOME TOUR across Japan and South Korea starting August 16 to October 28.