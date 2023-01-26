"Getting bigger by the year": Stray Kids announced as headliners for the opening day of Lollapalooza Paris 2023

At the Lollapalooza music festival in 2023, Stray Kids will be one of the festival's three headliners alongside other well-known artists, including Rosalia and Kendrick Lamar. This year, Paris will host one of the most eagerly awaited events in the European music calendar.

The lineup also includes an impressive list of artists, such as Lil Nas X, OneRepublic, Niall Horan, and Kygo. Thousands of music lovers from around Europe and beyond will attend this festival and Stays won't suppress their enthusiasm for the Korean band.

yas*✩* @beyondyasmin stray kids headlining for lollapalooza this summer is HUGE. like skz will be performing for a diverse audience and will definitely be expanding their exposure to new crowds OUR SKZ ARE GETTING BIGGER BY THE YEAR WOAH. stray kids headlining for lollapalooza this summer is HUGE. like skz will be performing for a diverse audience and will definitely be expanding their exposure to new crowds OUR SKZ ARE GETTING BIGGER BY THE YEAR WOAH.

Lollapalooza Paris will be held over three days from July 21 to 23 at the famous Hippodrome de Longchamp.

Lollapalooza Paris @lollapaloozafr ! Nous sommes heureux de dévoiler aujourd'hui la suite de la programmation de la 5e édition de ANNONCE | Nouveaux noms et pass 1 jour! Nous sommes heureux de dévoiler aujourd'hui la suite de la programmation de la 5e édition de #LollaParis qui se déroulera les 21, 22 et 23 juillet 2023 ! Les pass 1 jour seront disponibles vendredi à 10h sur lollaparis.com/tickets ANNONCE | Nouveaux noms et pass 1 jour 🔥 ! Nous sommes heureux de dévoiler aujourd'hui la suite de la programmation de la 5e édition de #LollaParis qui se déroulera les 21, 22 et 23 juillet 2023 ! Les pass 1 jour seront disponibles vendredi à 10h sur lollaparis.com/tickets. https://t.co/TmLhm5tHgt

ANNOUNCEMENT | New names and 1-day pass! We are happy to unveil today the rest of the program for the 5th edition of #LollaParis which will take place on July 21, 22, and 23, 2023! 1-day passes will be available Friday at 10 a.m. on lollaparis.com/tickets.

Stays can't wait till July to see Stray Kids perform in front of such a diverse crowd

Stray Kids of JYP Entertainment have been making waves in the K-pop industry since their debut. With their unique blend of music and dynamic performances, people are thrilled to see them perform and be part of this year's lineup with an amazing venue.

AsherKat @Kitkat_kittyk @lollapaloozafr Our Skz!!???? I’m so proud of you guys. Everyone in Paris scream as loud as possible for our Skz @lollapaloozafr Our Skz!!???? I’m so proud of you guys. Everyone in Paris scream as loud as possible for our Skz 💙 https://t.co/qQ1jQIuHAE

Following the band's tagline, fans all over declared "Stray Kids Everywhere All Around The World."

Stays confidently are already getting ready for the fanbase to grow much bigger than before.

Okeido @_okeido @beyondyasmin They will gain so many new stays after that. For sure @beyondyasmin They will gain so many new stays after that. For sure

The music festival's lineup looks something like this

Starting this great world-renowned festival on July 21st will be our very own Stray Kids, and the following lineup goes like this:

Damso

Niska

Lindsey Stirling

Rezz

Maisie Peters

Picture This

Death Pact

RK

Doria

Imanu and The Caracal project

The next day on July 22nd, we have the famous Spanish artist, Rosalia, followed by:

Lil Nas X

Kygo

Niall Horan

Nicki Nicole

J.I.D

SDM

Svdden Death

The Driver Era

Clozee

Prince Waly

Peekaboo

And on the last day of the event, on July 23rd, we have the world-famous American rapper and songwriter Kendrick Lamar:

Aya Nakamura

Central Cee

One Republic

John Butler

Tokischa

San Holo

So La Lune

Knock2

Lovejoy

James BKS

Benjamin Epps

Tony Romera

Overall, the 2023 French Music Festival is looking to be a fantastic event with a great lineup of international musicians. Fans can anticipate a memorable evening filled with delicious cuisine, enticing drinks, and a variety of other entertainment options.

Stray kids to release a new album in Feb 2023

Fans of Stray Kids are in for a treat as the band will be releasing a new album on February 22. There will be six new songs on the album, one instrumental, one Japanese song that has already been released, and three Japanese translations of their earlier Korean songs. The album will have 11 songs.

Singles like Scars and the Japanese versions of CHILL, CASE 143, and Thunderous are among the songs that are known to be on the album.

