"Getting bigger by the year": Stray Kids announced as headliners for the opening day of Lollapalooza Paris 2023

At the Lollapalooza music festival in 2023, Stray Kids will be one of the festival's three headliners alongside other well-known artists, including Rosalia and Kendrick Lamar. This year, Paris will host one of the most eagerly awaited events in the European music calendar.
The lineup also includes an impressive list of artists, such as Lil Nas X, OneRepublic, Niall Horan, and Kygo. Thousands of music lovers from around Europe and beyond will attend this festival and Stays won't suppress their enthusiasm for the Korean band.
Lollapalooza Paris will be held over three days from July 21 to 23 at the famous Hippodrome de Longchamp.
ANNOUNCEMENT | New names and 1-day pass! We are happy to unveil today the rest of the program for the 5th edition of #LollaParis which will take place on July 21, 22, and 23, 2023! 1-day passes will be available Friday at 10 a.m. on lollaparis.com/tickets.
Stays can't wait till July to see Stray Kids perform in front of such a diverse crowd
Stray Kids of JYP Entertainment have been making waves in the K-pop industry since their debut. With their unique blend of music and dynamic performances, people are thrilled to see them perform and be part of this year's lineup with an amazing venue.
Following the band's tagline, fans all over declared "Stray Kids Everywhere All Around The World."
Stays confidently are already getting ready for the fanbase to grow much bigger than before.
The music festival's lineup looks something like this
Starting this great world-renowned festival on July 21st will be our very own Stray Kids, and the following lineup goes like this:
- Damso
- Niska
- Lindsey Stirling
- Rezz
- Maisie Peters
- Picture This
- Death Pact
- RK
- Doria
- Imanu and The Caracal project
The next day on July 22nd, we have the famous Spanish artist, Rosalia, followed by:
- Lil Nas X
- Kygo
- Niall Horan
- Nicki Nicole
- J.I.D
- SDM
- Svdden Death
- The Driver Era
- Clozee
- Prince Waly
- Peekaboo
And on the last day of the event, on July 23rd, we have the world-famous American rapper and songwriter Kendrick Lamar:
- Aya Nakamura
- Central Cee
- One Republic
- John Butler
- Tokischa
- San Holo
- So La Lune
- Knock2
- Lovejoy
- James BKS
- Benjamin Epps
- Tony Romera
Overall, the 2023 French Music Festival is looking to be a fantastic event with a great lineup of international musicians. Fans can anticipate a memorable evening filled with delicious cuisine, enticing drinks, and a variety of other entertainment options.
Stray kids to release a new album in Feb 2023
Fans of Stray Kids are in for a treat as the band will be releasing a new album on February 22. There will be six new songs on the album, one instrumental, one Japanese song that has already been released, and three Japanese translations of their earlier Korean songs. The album will have 11 songs.
Singles like Scars and the Japanese versions of CHILL, CASE 143, and Thunderous are among the songs that are known to be on the album.