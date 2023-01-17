Stray Kids release stunning concept photos & tracklist for their upcoming Japanese album, THE SOUND

On January 16, 2023, Stray Kids finally began promoting their first full-length Japanese album, THE SECOND. They displayed two different concepts in their Jacket Shoot, posing for both group and individual shots.

One image saw the eight members wearing black leather and dark blue glittery clothes with hints of white, while the second featured them in colorful outfits. Both concepts saw Stray Kids posed in a room filled with musical instruments and other chic ornaments.

The album, which is set to release on February 22, 2023, is said to consist of 11 songs with six fresh tracks, one instrumental number, one previously released Japanese song, and three Japanese versions of their earlier Korean tracks.

The new songs and their track numbers are as follows:

1) THE SOUND

2) Battle Ground

3) Lost Me

4) DLMLU

5) Novel

10) There

Other known songs by Stray Kids that will also feature on the album include CHILL, CASE 143, and Thunderous in their Japanese versions, along with the single, Scars. The only instrumental song on the album will be the title track, THE SOUND.

Fans go crazy over Stray Kids' Jacket Shoot for their upcoming Japanese album, THE SOUND

Following the release of the Jacket Shoot and tracklist of Stray Kids' THE SOUND, fans have been on an emotional rollercoaster as they try to figure out the genre and the meaning behind the album's name and concept shots. Considering that their previous album NOEASY had a similar name and concept, fans speculate that THE SOUND may be a continuation or a sequel to the album.

emy @itsmirohh “The sound” in the new Stray Kids Japanese album reminds me the sound of monster in NOEASY “The sound” in the new Stray Kids Japanese album reminds me the sound of monster in NOEASY

Known for creating impressive noise music that initially gained a lot of criticism, it is ironically one of the favorite genres that STAYs love to hear from Stray Kids. With the concept photos radiating a lot of vibrant colors paired with musical instruments, fans can't help but anticipate the return of their legendary album, NOEASY.

Moreover, fans are especially looking forward to the album after learning that two of the Stray Kids members, Hyunjin and Seungmin, also participated in the writing and composition of the album. Hyunjin was involved in writing and composing DLMLU, while Seungmin did the same for Novel. The two songs are also said to be noteworthy with regard to their lyrics.

gracee @Denjislostball TELL ME FELIX IS LOOKING SO GOOD BRO - IM SO EXCITED FOR THE SOUND - STRAY KIDS GONNA RELEASE A CRAZY ALBUM 2/22/23 AHHHHH TELL ME FELIX IS LOOKING SO GOOD BRO - IM SO EXCITED FOR THE SOUND - STRAY KIDS GONNA RELEASE A CRAZY ALBUM 2/22/23 AHHHHH https://t.co/3CJe6E9DWd

Naturally, the exciting news has left STAYs flooding Twitter with theories, opinions, and reactions to the album's concept photos and intriguing tracklist. Given their promising discography, which keeps getting better with each comeback, fans are excited about what THE SOUND has in store for them.

While they have released many Japanese tracks in the past, this will be their first time rolling out a full-fledged album in Japanese. With personal participation from the members and an interesting concept, STAYs can't wait for the album to finally roll about.

Poll : 0 votes