Stray Kids MANIAC Tour: Setlists for Newark concerts

Stray Kids wrapped up their concerts at Newark's Prudential Center. (Image via @Stray_Kids/ Twitter)
Sasha Shinde
Modified Jul 01, 2022 12:19 AM IST

The fourth-generation superstar group Stray Kids are currently on their MANIAC World Tour, the second tour of this scale for the group. After performing in Seoul, the band began their tour at Yoyogi Daiichi Taiikukan in Tokyo. They are now set to tour multiple American cities before returning to Tokyo for their final concerts.

The American leg of the Stray Kids World Tour kicked off on Thursday, June 28, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The group played at the Center on Friday, June 29, as well. Their next performance is scheduled for Friday, July 1, in Chicago.

What songs did Stray Kids perform in Newark?

Straykids' 1st and 2nd day concert in Newark 🇺🇸 SUCCESS!!!🎊🎊🎊👏🏻👏🏻 Congratulations skz!!🎊🎊• Next stop is ➡️ Chicago📍 https://t.co/8bvufFsm2L

Known for their incredible performances, the Venom group did not disappoint with their setlists during the Newark concerts. From remarkable ab reveals to part switches, the performances of the songs on the setlist gave the fans (Stay) what they desired and left them wanting more.

Day 1 (June 28)

Fave moments from skz Newark concert day 1 [thread] ♡#straykids #STRAYKIDSinNEWARK #StrayKids_2ndWorldTour https://t.co/qiuy4SK2La
  1. MANIAC
  2. VENOM
  3. Red Lights (OT8)
  4. Easy
  5. ALL IN
  6. District 9
  7. Back Door
  8. Charmer
  9. Lonely St.
  10. Side Effects
  11. Thunderous
  12. DOMINO
  13. God's Menu
  14. CHEESE
  15. YAYAYA
  16. ROCK
  17. Break My Heart Again (Finneas) - Cover by Felix
  18. Youngblood (5 Seconds of Summer) - Cover by Han
  19. Waiting For Us
  20. Square (Yerin Baek)- Cover by IN
  21. I'm Yours (Jason Marz) - Cover by Bang Chan
  22. Muddy Water
  23. Scars (Korean Version)
  24. Hellevator
  25. TOP
  26. Victory Song
  27. TA
  28. MIROH
  29. Starlost
  30. Haven

Day 2 (June 29)

STRAY KIDS NEWARK DAY 2 🔥🔥THANK YOU SKZ!!❤️❤️ https://t.co/IzExy3ctC5
  1. MANIAC
  2. VENOM
  3. Red Lights (OT8)
  4. Easy
  5. All in
  6. District 9
  7. Backdoor
  8. Charmer
  9. Lonely St.
  10. Side Effects
  11. Thunderous
  12. Domino
  13. God's Menu
  14. Cheese
  15. YAYAYA
  16. Rock
  17. Little Star - Hyunjin
  18. My Love (Westlife) - Cover by Changbin and Han
  19. Waiting for us
  20. Hold On (Justin Bieber) - Cover by Seungmin
  21. Drive - Leeknow and Bang Chan
  22. MUDDY WATER
  23. Scars (Korean Version)
  24. Hellevator
  25. TOP
  26. Victory Song
  27. TA
  28. MIROH
  29. Starlost
  30. Haven

Fan reactions to the Newark concerts

While most fans were impressed by the long and impressive setlists in the Newark concerts, some were upset about certain omissions as compared to the Seoul concerts.

For instance, Korean fans who attended the MANIAC concerts witnessed Silent Cry from Stray Kids' album NOEASY and Double Knot from Levanter. The two songs were absent from the Newark setlists, leading to STAY (fans of the group) complaining on Twitter.

as i’ve stated before, what did kstays do to deserve silent cry live? if you ask me, nothing! PUT IT BACK ON THE SETLIST @ KIA FORUM DAY 2 @Stray_Kids https://t.co/wxGIPaZxE2
cant believe stray kids took out silent cry and double knot from the setlist im so sad
hey stray kids do u want to soundcheck silent cry at the atlanta show ahaha do You ?

The two songs happen to be fan favorites, and STAY, who have been looking forward to watching live performances of the same, were disappointed. Several fans also decided to introduce their own favorite songs to the Twitter conversation, hoping that setlist will change for the upcoming tour dates.

i’m begging stray kids to please put mixtape oh and the view on the setlist now 😭
stray kids needs to add the view, wolfgang, scars and freeze to the setlist </3

Whether or not the setlist will undergo changes for the upcoming concerts of Stray Kids' American leg of the tour remains unclear, but fans are hoping that they get to witness their desired songs being performed by the eight-member group. The group has concerts approaching in Chicago, Atlanta, Fort Worth (Texas), Inglewood, Oakland, Seattle, and Anaheim.

#BANGCHANThis scenery is just so beautiful https://t.co/J5rpRaoUdz
On June 28, Stray Kids leader Bang Chan spoke about how creatively contributing to their albums had led to a sense of satisfaction when performing the songs on stage. The statement reflects the utter pride and joy the band members feel when they show bits of themselves through music.

Keeping this in mind, fans will surely enjoy the concerts that they wish to attend. The tour will conclude after the Stray Kids concert at Tokyo's Yoyogi National 1st Gymnasium on July 27, 2022.

