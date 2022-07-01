Stray Kids MANIAC Tour: Setlists for Newark concerts

The fourth-generation superstar group Stray Kids are currently on their MANIAC World Tour, the second tour of this scale for the group. After performing in Seoul, the band began their tour at Yoyogi Daiichi Taiikukan in Tokyo. They are now set to tour multiple American cities before returning to Tokyo for their final concerts.

The American leg of the Stray Kids World Tour kicked off on Thursday, June 28, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The group played at the Center on Friday, June 29, as well. Their next performance is scheduled for Friday, July 1, in Chicago.

What songs did Stray Kids perform in Newark?

셀린🦥 @messagesforyou0 SUCCESS!!! 🏻 🏻 Congratulations skz!!



• Next stop is Chicago

Known for their incredible performances, the Venom group did not disappoint with their setlists during the Newark concerts. From remarkable ab reveals to part switches, the performances of the songs on the setlist gave the fans (Stay) what they desired and left them wanting more.

Day 1 (June 28)

MANIAC VENOM Red Lights (OT8) Easy ALL IN District 9 Back Door Charmer Lonely St. Side Effects Thunderous DOMINO God's Menu CHEESE YAYAYA ROCK Break My Heart Again (Finneas) - Cover by Felix Youngblood (5 Seconds of Summer) - Cover by Han Waiting For Us Square (Yerin Baek)- Cover by IN I'm Yours (Jason Marz) - Cover by Bang Chan Muddy Water Scars (Korean Version) Hellevator TOP Victory Song TA MIROH Starlost Haven

Day 2 (June 29)

K👑🍀 @BANGCHARA426



THANK YOU SKZ!! STRAY KIDS NEWARK DAY 2

MANIAC VENOM Red Lights (OT8) Easy All in District 9 Backdoor Charmer Lonely St. Side Effects Thunderous Domino God's Menu Cheese YAYAYA Rock Little Star - Hyunjin My Love (Westlife) - Cover by Changbin and Han Waiting for us Hold On (Justin Bieber) - Cover by Seungmin Drive - Leeknow and Bang Chan MUDDY WATER Scars (Korean Version) Hellevator TOP Victory Song TA MIROH Starlost Haven

Fan reactions to the Newark concerts

While most fans were impressed by the long and impressive setlists in the Newark concerts, some were upset about certain omissions as compared to the Seoul concerts.

For instance, Korean fans who attended the MANIAC concerts witnessed Silent Cry from Stray Kids' album NOEASY and Double Knot from Levanter. The two songs were absent from the Newark setlists, leading to STAY (fans of the group) complaining on Twitter.

alexa 🤍 @alexaaocampo cant believe stray kids took out silent cry and double knot from the setlist im so sad cant believe stray kids took out silent cry and double knot from the setlist im so sad

rachel 🎠 d-3 @NOISYJISUNG hey stray kids do u want to soundcheck silent cry at the atlanta show ahaha do You ? hey stray kids do u want to soundcheck silent cry at the atlanta show ahaha do You ?

The two songs happen to be fan favorites, and STAY, who have been looking forward to watching live performances of the same, were disappointed. Several fans also decided to introduce their own favorite songs to the Twitter conversation, hoping that setlist will change for the upcoming tour dates.

ana🐣⁷ @bokietae i’m begging stray kids to please put mixtape oh and the view on the setlist now i’m begging stray kids to please put mixtape oh and the view on the setlist now 😭

linds⁷ misses skz @jkminpark stray kids needs to add the view, wolfgang, scars and freeze to the setlist </3 stray kids needs to add the view, wolfgang, scars and freeze to the setlist </3

Whether or not the setlist will undergo changes for the upcoming concerts of Stray Kids' American leg of the tour remains unclear, but fans are hoping that they get to witness their desired songs being performed by the eight-member group. The group has concerts approaching in Chicago, Atlanta, Fort Worth (Texas), Inglewood, Oakland, Seattle, and Anaheim.

On June 28, Stray Kids leader Bang Chan spoke about how creatively contributing to their albums had led to a sense of satisfaction when performing the songs on stage. The statement reflects the utter pride and joy the band members feel when they show bits of themselves through music.

Keeping this in mind, fans will surely enjoy the concerts that they wish to attend. The tour will conclude after the Stray Kids concert at Tokyo's Yoyogi National 1st Gymnasium on July 27, 2022.

