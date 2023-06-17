JYP Entertainment has announced that Stray Kids' 5-STAR Dome Tour 2023 will take place this year, spread across locations in Japan and South Korea. This announcement was made on June 12, and comes on the heels of their fan-meeting on July 1 and 2.

The MANIAC group's recent studio album, 5-STAR, has been extremely successful, and has even topped the Billboard Top 200 albums chart. S-Class, the title track, has been appreciated by critics for its production that blends multiple genres in a way that appears seamless.

A Dome Tour is considered a huge milestone for K-pop groups, and the fact that Stray Kids is able to perform one proves how beloved their music is, even outside Korea.

Dates and locations of Stray Kids' 5-STAR Dome Tour 2023 revealed

While the scale of the concerts themselves is bound to be bigger than any that Stray Kids have organized before, it is not the group's first tour with multiple locations. Their second World Tour "MANIAC" ENCORE, which concluded on April 2 at LA's BMO Stadium, boasted an extensive trek as well.

The Dome tour will begin on August 16 and conclude on October 29, covering five cities and ten concerts in all. With two concerts scheduled in every venue, the group's fans have a lot to look forward to. The locations and dates of Stray Kids' 5-STAR Dome Tour in Japan, along with their capacity, have also been revealed:

PayPay Dome, Fukuoka on August 16 and 17, seats 47,500 Vanlentin Dome, Nagoya: September 2 and 3, seats 49, 000 Kyocera Dome, Osaka: September 9 and 10, seats 55, 000 Tokyo Dome, Tokyo: October 28 and 29, seats 57, 000

Of all these indoor stadiums, Tokyo Dome is perhaps the most well-known to K-pop fans as multiple idols have performed there previously. From BTS to Girls' Generation, TVXQ to SHINee and EXO, most of the biggest acts in K-pop have conducted shows at the Tokyo Dome. Additionally, global stars Michael Jackson and The Rolling Stones have also performed at the venue, which was originally designed as a baseball stadium.

Apart from the locations in Japan, the S-Class group will also be performing in South Korea as well for their Stray Kids' 5-STAR Dome Tour, at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, that seats 15000, on September 30 and October 1.

Known as the Olympic Gymnastics Arena before 2018, this is another iconic location that has seen many K-pop and international artists perform. Shinhwa, Super Junior, 2NE1, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS, and BLACKPINK are just some of the big names who have performed at the KSPO Dome in the past.

Fans have mixed reactions to the tour

The fandom, however, has been divided since the dates of Stray Kids' 5-STAR Dome Tour coincide with the time of Chuseok, often understood as Korean Thanksgiving. Koreans spend the holiday with their families, and fans seemed surprised and unhappy that JYP Entertainment (Stray Kids' agency) chose these dates for their musical trek.

Additionally, the group's last tour concluded in April, giving them very little time to rest before they began preparation for the next big tour. They also had their comeback in June, along with the complete promotional schedule, including music shows, interviews, variety shows, and challenge videos.

Despite the excitement generated by Stray Kids' 5-STAR Dome Tour, fans have called out their company for scheduling the concerts during holiday times.

Nonetheless, the Stray Kids' 5-STAR Dome Tour is much anticipated and is a landmark achievement by the group. If they manage to sell out all the venues, more than 400,000 fans will be able to catch the group live in concert.

