“Chuseok is meant to be spent with families”: Stray Kids’ 5-STAR Dome Tour clashes with South Korea’s biggest holiday, netizens express anger

On June 12, Stray Kids made a sudden announcement, revealing dates for the group’s 5-STAR Dome Tour 2023. It will take the eight-member group through four domes in Japan and one in South Korea. While the announcement was a celebratory moment for STAYs, fans were upset upon leaning the dates for the Seoul dome performance.
The S-Class singers are scheduled to perform at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on September 30 and October 1, 2023. The dates coincide with the three-day Chuseok festival which will take place from September 28 to 30 this year. Chuseok is South Korea’s biggest festival, during which people celebrate the mid-autumn harvest season by meeting and celebrating with families.
Fans were naturally upset about the same and expressed their anger and criticism towards JYP Entertainment and Division 1, the subdivision that is responsible for Stray Kids’ management.
Fans worldwide show their disappointment with the dates for Stray Kids’ 5-STAR Dome Tour in Seoul scheduled during Chuseok
On June 12, JYP Entertainment made a sudden announcement, unveiling Stray Kids’ 5-STAR Dome Tour dates and the look for version two of their official lightstick. The announcement received an enthusiastic response from the group’s global fandom, but it gradually turned into a wave of criticism and concern.
The concern arose from the Dome Tour dates for South Korea. The S-Class group will be performing at the KSPO Dome on September 30 and October 1. The first night of the tour will be the last night of Chuseok celebrations, South Korea’s biggest festival.
This implies that not only Stray Kids’ members, but the staff and crew responsible for the concert during the he KSPO Dome Tour will be working during the country’s biggest and most important festival. Fans who buy the concert tickets will also be spending the last day of the Chuseok festival at the concert and not with their families.
Both Korean and international fans commented on how upsetting the dates were for the KSPO Dome. Many shared their concerns with the singers’ hectic schedules as well, such as their participation in KCON LA festival that will be held from August 18 to 20, 2023.
Stray Kids will first perform at the PayPay Dome in Fukuoka, Japan, on August 16 and 17, head to the US for KCON LA to perform any day between August 18 to 20, and then head back to Japan to perform at the Vantelin Dome in Nagoya on September 2 and 3.
Furthermore, fans especially had concerns regarding the reception or criticism Stray Kids might receive in Japan for their first Dome Tour performance. August 15 marks the National Liberation Day of South Korea. On this day, the country celebrates freedom from 35 years of Japanese rule, and the singers will be performing in Japan the very next day.
Meanwhile, the dates and venues for Stray Kids’ 5-STAR Dome Tour are as follows:
- August 16-17: PayPay DOME, Fukuoka
- September 2-3: Vantelin Dom, Nagoya
- September 9-10: Kyocera Dome, Osaka
- September 30-October 1: KSPO Dome, Seoul
- October 28-29: Tokyo Dome, Tokyo
Although the concerns about the dates are still high, fans also celebrated the S-Class group’s impressive growth.