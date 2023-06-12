“Chuseok is meant to be spent with families”: Stray Kids’ 5-STAR Dome Tour clashes with South Korea’s biggest holiday, netizens express anger

On June 12, Stray Kids made a sudden announcement, revealing dates for the group’s 5-STAR Dome Tour 2023. It will take the eight-member group through four domes in Japan and one in South Korea. While the announcement was a celebratory moment for STAYs, fans were upset upon leaning the dates for the Seoul dome performance.

The S-Class singers are scheduled to perform at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on September 30 and October 1, 2023. The dates coincide with the three-day Chuseok festival which will take place from September 28 to 30 this year. Chuseok is South Korea’s biggest festival, during which people celebrate the mid-autumn harvest season by meeting and celebrating with families.

Am I excited for the dome tour even if it's nowhere near me? Yes. SKZ more than deserves it.Am I deeply concerned because of the dates that were chosen by Div1? Also yes. WTF? WHY? I can see why KStays are so upset about this. Chuseok is meant to be spent with families.

Fans were naturally upset about the same and expressed their anger and criticism towards JYP Entertainment and Division 1, the subdivision that is responsible for Stray Kids’ management.

Fans worldwide show their disappointment with the dates for Stray Kids’ 5-STAR Dome Tour in Seoul scheduled during Chuseok

On June 12, JYP Entertainment made a sudden announcement, unveiling Stray Kids’ 5-STAR Dome Tour dates and the look for version two of their official lightstick. The announcement received an enthusiastic response from the group’s global fandom, but it gradually turned into a wave of criticism and concern.

The concern arose from the Dome Tour dates for South Korea. The S-Class group will be performing at the KSPO Dome on September 30 and October 1. The first night of the tour will be the last night of Chuseok celebrations, South Korea’s biggest festival.

This implies that not only Stray Kids’ members, but the staff and crew responsible for the concert during the he KSPO Dome Tour will be working during the country’s biggest and most important festival. Fans who buy the concert tickets will also be spending the last day of the Chuseok festival at the concert and not with their families.

화영 @yslcheol the people behind concerts and all these events are also gonna be spending the big holiday to work :( how could div/1 think of doing the special concerts on those dates the people behind concerts and all these events are also gonna be spending the big holiday to work :( how could div/1 think of doing the special concerts on those dates

Both Korean and international fans commented on how upsetting the dates were for the KSPO Dome. Many shared their concerns with the singers’ hectic schedules as well, such as their participation in KCON LA festival that will be held from August 18 to 20, 2023.

Stray Kids will first perform at the PayPay Dome in Fukuoka, Japan, on August 16 and 17, head to the US for KCON LA to perform any day between August 18 to 20, and then head back to Japan to perform at the Vantelin Dome in Nagoya on September 2 and 3.

amy ★⁵ @amywolfchan i wanted kcon to be a lie but no, skz are going to kcon la only a couple of days after a concert in japan i wanted kcon to be a lie but no, skz are going to kcon la only a couple of days after a concert in japan https://t.co/92p3yjUlPA

sending them to kcon when they have a concert in a dome with a capacity of 50k people in the same week like skz aren't nugus what does jype want. and on top of that, the concert is a day before this so they'd have to fly from japan to la and do kcon on the same day basically

Furthermore, fans especially had concerns regarding the reception or criticism Stray Kids might receive in Japan for their first Dome Tour performance. August 15 marks the National Liberation Day of South Korea. On this day, the country celebrates freedom from 35 years of Japanese rule, and the singers will be performing in Japan the very next day.

knit 🥑 @seungmoment 아스✰⁵ @Asnim_ 외국 스테이들.

우리가 왜 화나는지 제대로 모르는 거 같은데요.



8월 16일에 일본에서 콘서트 하는 게 욕먹는 이유

kstays are not just upset bc skz are going abroad, they're upset because its offensive that skz are going to japan do a concert the day after national liberation day of korea (a previous colony of japan)... really awful timing from jype. just passing on the message

( ◕ ︿ ◕ ✿ ) @skz_18020 it really is like. an insanely bad publicity move to have your group doing several japan concerts followed by a U.S. concert on korean national liberation day and the several days after that and then put the only korean shows on chuseok it really is like. an insanely bad publicity move to have your group doing several japan concerts followed by a U.S. concert on korean national liberation day and the several days after that and then put the only korean shows on chuseok

( ◕ ︿ ◕ ✿ ) @skz_18020 like i am trying so hard to look at this and figure out who looked at the calendar and was like 'this is great, no one will hate this at all' like i am trying so hard to look at this and figure out who looked at the calendar and was like 'this is great, no one will hate this at all'

HANBIN BIRTH ★⁵ @linodeeps like wdym skz are in japan for chuseok and liberation (from japan) day like wdym skz are in japan for chuseok and liberation (from japan) day 😭😭😭

𖤐⁵ @SkzsGalaxi twitter.com/seungmoment/st… knit 🥑 @seungmoment kstays are not just upset bc skz are going abroad, they're upset because its offensive that skz are going to japan do a concert the day after national liberation day of korea (a previous colony of japan)... really awful timing from jype. just passing on the message twitter.com/Asnim_/status/… kstays are not just upset bc skz are going abroad, they're upset because its offensive that skz are going to japan do a concert the day after national liberation day of korea (a previous colony of japan)... really awful timing from jype. just passing on the message twitter.com/Asnim_/status/… One of the dates in sk is on chuseok and one of the dates is this...? Why is jype setting them up wtf! Jype needa figure it out and change the dates One of the dates in sk is on chuseok and one of the dates is this...? Why is jype setting them up wtf! Jype needa figure it out and change the dates 😑 twitter.com/seungmoment/st…

🧷 dev ⚝⚝⚝⚝⚝ @heretosta_ knit 🥑 @seungmoment kstays are not just upset bc skz are going abroad, they're upset because its offensive that skz are going to japan do a concert the day after national liberation day of korea (a previous colony of japan)... really awful timing from jype. just passing on the message twitter.com/Asnim_/status/… kstays are not just upset bc skz are going abroad, they're upset because its offensive that skz are going to japan do a concert the day after national liberation day of korea (a previous colony of japan)... really awful timing from jype. just passing on the message twitter.com/Asnim_/status/… please reschedule the dates before it's too late @stay_support i don't even understand how did you guys approved this but listen to us, listen to the fans, we are demanding a better schedule for the kids themselves so please do it properly. twitter.com/seungmoment/st… please reschedule the dates before it's too late @stay_support i don't even understand how did you guys approved this but listen to us, listen to the fans, we are demanding a better schedule for the kids themselves so please do it properly. twitter.com/seungmoment/st…

Seungmin's Sky ⋆⋆⋆⋆⋆ @EmMin1622 knit 🥑 @seungmoment kstays are not just upset bc skz are going abroad, they're upset because its offensive that skz are going to japan do a concert the day after national liberation day of korea (a previous colony of japan)... really awful timing from jype. just passing on the message twitter.com/Asnim_/status/… kstays are not just upset bc skz are going abroad, they're upset because its offensive that skz are going to japan do a concert the day after national liberation day of korea (a previous colony of japan)... really awful timing from jype. just passing on the message twitter.com/Asnim_/status/… Keep in mind that skz have 3 record labels. In each country there are different companies involved with ticketing, tour promotion etc. Someone messed up, but it's not that easy to say who. It's easy for people to attack the only ones who don't have anything to do with it, skz. twitter.com/seungmoment/st… Keep in mind that skz have 3 record labels. In each country there are different companies involved with ticketing, tour promotion etc. Someone messed up, but it's not that easy to say who. It's easy for people to attack the only ones who don't have anything to do with it, skz. twitter.com/seungmoment/st…

Meanwhile, the dates and venues for Stray Kids’ 5-STAR Dome Tour are as follows:

August 16-17: PayPay DOME, Fukuoka

September 2-3: Vantelin Dom, Nagoya

September 9-10: Kyocera Dome, Osaka

September 30-October 1: KSPO Dome, Seoul

October 28-29: Tokyo Dome, Tokyo

Although the concerns about the dates are still high, fans also celebrated the S-Class group’s impressive growth.

