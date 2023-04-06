5+ K-pop idols who joined Red Velvet’s R to V concert crowd in Seoul

Red Velvet's R to V concert in Seoul kicked off their eagerly anticipated fourth concert, with many celebrities in attendance on both days. The world tour began with a two-night concert at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on April 1 and 2, 2023.

It was a star-studded affair as several K-pop idols were in attendance, along with ReVeluvs, supporting the girls' comeback and tour endeavors. The girl group's triumphant return after a hiatus of almost three years and five months with their last concert appearance in La Rouge in November 2019 set the hearts of their fans ablaze with excitement.

With fans excited about their comeback and looking forward to see more idols among the audience, the girl group put on a spectacular performance, with both ReVeluvs and celebrities singing along to all of their songs.

5+ K-pop idols who attended Red Velvet's R to V concert to show their support

1) SHINee’s Onew and Minho

SHINee Onew attends R to V Day 2 in Seoul

Minho also came to Red Velvet's R to V concert

Red Velvet and SHINee, both SM Entertainment K-pop groups, have always been extremely supportive of one another, from their debut days to individual endeavors. SHINee’s Minho is known to be a regular attendee of all his juniors' concerts, and therefore it comes as no surprise that he attended the R to V concert with Onew.

Despite his busy schedule, Minho managed to rush from a baseball match to attend the Bad Boy girls' concert. Onew, on the other hand, showed his support for the group by posting a photo from one of their performances on his Instagram stories.

2) TWICE’s Nayeon, Sana and Momo

Red Velvet and Twice are two of the most beloved girl groups in K-pop, and fans can't get enough of their adorable friendship. Despite being under different labels, the members of both the groups have shown support for each other and have even been spotted hanging out backstage at music shows.

For the 4th R to V concert, Sana and (G)I-DLE's Miyeon attended the show on April 1, while Nayeon and Momo attended on April 2 to support their friends.

3) Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon

Taeyeon went to Red velvet's concert



We know you're busy, Thank you for sparing some of your time attending and supporting your dongsaengs



We know you're busy, Thank you for sparing some of your time attending and supporting your dongsaengs

Taeyeon stands out as one of the five-member girl group's most devoted seniors. Her unwavering attendance at their concerts, including their previous La Rouge concert, speaks volumes about her dedication to Red Velvet. Taeyeon has never shied away from expressing her appreciation for the girls in the past, frequently posting them on her social media accounts.

Red Velvet members have also returned the favor, regularly attending Taeyeon's events as well. On one occasion, Irene, Seulgi, and Joy even decided to skip out on an award show to attend Taeyeon's concert, showcasing the strong bond between the SM Artists.

4) Super Junior’s Eunhyuk

doyoung with eunhyuk at red velvet's concert!!!

When the Russian Roulette group's R to V concert took place, the girls were delighted to see one of their most supportive seniors, Eunhyuk, in the audience. He is known for attending SM concerts regularly and has even been spotted at previous Red Velvet concerts.

Despite his introverted nature, Eunhyuk couldn't contain his excitement when he saw himself on the big screen and greeted the fans with a shy wave. The Red Velvet members were made aware of his attendance and happily waved back at him, thanking him for coming to cheer them on.

5) NCT’s Doyoung

Red velvet laughing when seulgi said doyoung dresses cooly

Doyoung has shared numerous stories about his cherished memories with various members of Red Velvet, giving the impression that he is quite close to the group. He recently appeared on a vlog with Joy, and once shared a touching tale about how Irene gifted him a pair of acupuncture slippers.

Joy and Doyoung's friendship has roots that go back to their days as SM Entertainment trainees. In 2016, they even performed a special holiday duet called First Christmas on Inkigayo, solidifying their close bond.

Red Velvet is set to embark on their R to V world tour, with their next stop being Singapore on April 21st. From there, they will travel to various countries, including Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK from May to June.

Fans around the world are eagerly anticipating their performances and can't wait to see what the K-pop group has in store for them.

