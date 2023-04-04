On Sunday, April 2, NCT's Doyoung appeared on Master In The House 2 in an effort to promote his upcoming unit debut with Jaehyun and Jungwoo, named DoJaeJung. Among the various things he discussed with his fellow participants and the host, Doyoung also addressed the ongoing issue with ticket scalpers and their way of exploiting fans.

He was frustrated as well as angered by the whole process that disrespected both the artists and their fans.

For the unversed, ticket scalpers, also known as ticker resalers, are those who buy tickets to concerts, merch, and other items from licensed sources and then sell them at a higher price to make profits.

Since many fans are more fixated on attending their artists' events, such tickets get sold easily. However, the way it exploits fans' loyalty is what sits uncomfortably with NCT's Doyoung.

"The most kindest heart": Fans praise NCT's Doyoung for calling out ticket scalpers and how they take advantage of fans

During the show Masters In The House 2, NCT's Doyoung was asked whether one can buy time with money.

As the idol expressed his answer for the same, he dwelled on addressing the issue of ticket scalpers and their exploitation of fans' loyalty, stating:

"After thinking about ticket scalping, I changed my stance to "Still, I wish they wouldn't do it. There's one thing people can't buy with money, it's someone's intention. I don't think money can buy people's intention. As a performer who holds concerts, when I thought about my fans, this came to my mind."

He continued further, adding:

"I believe that some things about concerts are priceless and can't be bought with money. The effort we make for the concerts and the effort that our fans make to buy the tickets while waiting for out concerts. All these actions are accompanied by intentions."

He further expressed his feelings specifically about ticket scalpers:

"Just because someone's good at snatching up tickets when they aren't even fans... they do their thing on the computerand buy the tickets. Then they sell it to the fans who love the artists after increasing the price manifold. I'm not very happy with that kind of behavior."

NCT's Doyoung put forth that the exploitation of both the artists and fans for monetary purposes was something he stood against. Since a lot of hard work is invested from both sides, the external means through which non-fans restrict fans from connecting with their idols freely didn't seem appropriate to the idol.

Following his confession, fans flooded Twitter, praising NCT's Doyoung for his bold and necessary remarks. They were quite surprised and impressed by the insights he had on what went on within the fandom and his ability to see the issue from the perspective of their fans. Check out some of these tweets below:

doyoung’s perfume DJJ (ᓀ‸ᓂ) @xoxodo0 doyoung on why he is against ticket scalping.. he has the most kindest heart doyoung on why he is against ticket scalping.. he has the most kindest heart 😭 https://t.co/780PhQ8njb

ja ✧⁠*⁠。 @NCT20RESONANCE he changed his stance the moment he thought about the 'ticket scalping'. He thinks about how the fans feel 🥺 doyoung ugh he's so precious & kind 🥺 he changed his stance the moment he thought about the 'ticket scalping'. He thinks about how the fans feel 🥺 doyoung ugh he's so precious & kind 🥺

인아 @teewhycharlie ling @doyoungteam0201 The question was on whether it is possible buy time with money & Doyoung's changed his answer to "I wish that wouldn't be the case" after thinking about scalper tickets. He said that one thing he thinks money can't buy would be one's heart (affection) and as someone who holds The question was on whether it is possible buy time with money & Doyoung's changed his answer to "I wish that wouldn't be the case" after thinking about scalper tickets. He said that one thing he thinks money can't buy would be one's heart (affection) and as someone who holds https://t.co/p8DIjramyX shoutout to scalpers and to those "fans" who sell their tickets using the bidding method!!!!!!!!!!! doyoung can see u and knows about the things u do and dokarma's effect on bad people is double twitter.com/doyoungteam020… shoutout to scalpers and to those "fans" who sell their tickets using the bidding method!!!!!!!!!!! doyoung can see u and knows about the things u do and dokarma's effect on bad people is double twitter.com/doyoungteam020…

thia noona ²⁶ met Ten! | PERFUME 🐰🍑🐶 @dotaebby IF ONLY HE KNEW WHAT I AM GOING THROUGH NOW DOYOUNG’S THOUGHT ABOUT SCALPER TICKETSIF ONLY HE KNEW WHAT I AM GOING THROUGH NOW DOYOUNG’S THOUGHT ABOUT SCALPER TICKETS 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 IF ONLY HE KNEW WHAT I AM GOING THROUGH NOW 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/hrayh0vzb4

• @_maybe07 ling @doyoungteam0201 The question was on whether it is possible buy time with money & Doyoung's changed his answer to "I wish that wouldn't be the case" after thinking about scalper tickets. He said that one thing he thinks money can't buy would be one's heart (affection) and as someone who holds The question was on whether it is possible buy time with money & Doyoung's changed his answer to "I wish that wouldn't be the case" after thinking about scalper tickets. He said that one thing he thinks money can't buy would be one's heart (affection) and as someone who holds https://t.co/p8DIjramyX I stan the right boy twitter.com/doyoungteam020… I stan the right boy twitter.com/doyoungteam020…

Though initially his answer to whether money could buy happiness or not took a different angle, people were happy to see the shift in the idol's conversation. Fans also expressed how this lifted up the respect and love they had for NCT's Doyoung.

Apart from that, fans had a great watch with Doyoung's appearance on Masters In The House 2 and are eagerly awaiting the release of DoJaeJung's debut and several other promotional content that'll follow.

Poll : 0 votes