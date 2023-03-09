NCT's Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo were announced to be the previously hinted new NCT unit by SM Entertainment on March 9, 2023. The three will officially debut in the first half of 2023.

While no official announcements have been made by the agency, media outlets have revealed that the three members will be debuting as a fixed unit under NCT. Given that the group's earlier concept of continuous addition of members has come to an end, fans had expected this trio sub-unit to fall out.

The trio is known for its amazing vocals and unmatched visuals. Upon viewing the news of the three forming a fixed unit themselves, fans can't wait to see many more vocal and ballad masterpieces roll about.

Fans rejoice at the news of NCT's Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo debuting as a fixed unit

Fans witnessed a lot of content from Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo prior to the announcement of their fixed unit. Needless to say, it has fueled fans' excitement as they eagerly await more guaranteed releases from the three NCT members together.

As the members prepare for their upcoming debut, fans are already fixated on showering the three with their love and support for the first album they put forth.

me on Doyoung, Jaehyun and Jungwoo first mini album



jungwoo's sweet and clear voice that is very refreshing to the ears

jaehyun's very sexy deep voice that will make you feel the butterflies in your stomach



I NEED MORE SWEET MOMENTS LIKE THESE



JAEWOO @JAEWOOLOOKS from all their pre debut stories to them being nct 127 members and now waiting to debut as a unit. they’re really inseparable. all the best on your debut, doyoung, jaehyun, and jungwoo 🤍 from all their pre debut stories to them being nct 127 members and now waiting to debut as a unit. they’re really inseparable. all the best on your debut, doyoung, jaehyun, and jungwoo 🤍 https://t.co/m4ZyOF3YWR

Fans also hope that SM Entertainment will give Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo promotional schedules since fans see a lot of potential in them. Given that they are all vocalists of NCT 123, fans are truly excited to see what the members have in store for their albums in the future.

Fans are also happy that Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo are all from NCT 127. Since they've spent quite a long time together while working in the group, fans believe that working as a unit wouldn't be too taxing on them. Also, their evidently close relationship only further cements the fans' argument.

In light of the new fixed unit between the three NCT members, fans brought up the previous ballad masterpieces that they collaborated on during NCT U. In December last year, NCT's Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo came together to collaborate on the Christmas cover song, Christmas Carol Medley.

When the cover was initially rolled out, fans were in love with their voices and how well they harmonized with each other.

doyoung’s DJJ DEBUT(ᓀ‸ᓂ)²⁶ @xoxodo0 literally the most favourite in korea and they deserve all the love. SM better send them everywhere to promote iDC literally the most favourite in korea and they deserve all the love. SM better send them everywhere to promote iDC https://t.co/jnKI3o1Pto

jungwoo's sweet and clear voice that is very refreshing to the ears

jaehyun's very sexy deep voice that will make you feel the butterflies in your stomach



뷔♡ @jaehyunpetals Doyoung&Jungwoo are the main and lead vocalists in the team, respectively, n are praised for their refreshing and clear voices. Jaehyun, who has a warm tone w a unique sense of depth, is lan all-rounder who has mastered all fields, from main vocalist to lead dancer - sub-rapper. Doyoung&Jungwoo are the main and lead vocalists in the team, respectively, n are praised for their refreshing and clear voices. Jaehyun, who has a warm tone w a unique sense of depth, is lan all-rounder who has mastered all fields, from main vocalist to lead dancer - sub-rapper. https://t.co/v7Qut21jKn

ً @nctymisfit Doyoung: from the fans perspective, they like it when I am with Jungwoo and Jaehyun. I think that we (the three of them) are good together , if there's a opportunity, I want to show the three of us together. Doyoung: from the fans perspective, they like it when I am with Jungwoo and Jaehyun. I think that we (the three of them) are good together , if there's a opportunity, I want to show the three of us together. https://t.co/5TfrJwtBaC

Additionally, during the 2022 MBC Gayo Daejejeon, Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo performed their unreleased unit track, Can We Go Back. When the three initially rolled out their performances, there were already sparks of rumors of them being a fixed unit.

The performance was loved by many as netizens commended their amazing live dancing and singing skills. With this as a hint for their upcoming sub-unit debut, fans weren't necessarily surprised by the announcement.

With many instances of their collaboration being well-received and loved by fans, they eagerly look forward to further details and promotions of the same to kickstart.

