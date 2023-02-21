"ANOTHER OMG": New NCT unit to roll out their debut in April 2023

SM Entertainment recently released its music line-up preview, which hints at the debut of a new NCT unit with the release of a mini-album or EP.
Fans are both confused and excited about the announcement since there have been no details about the same and the information is quite vague. There are more than a couple of possibilities for the members who will be comprised of the upcoming NCT unit.
Many fans believe that it might be a unit of NCT Sungchan, Shotaro, and the new SM Rookies, especially since they've not been assigned to fixed units as of yet. However, the prior announcements of NCT Tokyo and NCT Hollywood have only further confused the fans.
Some fans also speculated that the unit could be DoJaeWoo, comprising NCT 127 members Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo. With all the confusion and vague statements about the news, fans are unsure how to react to it.
Fans express mixed feelings about the announcement of the new NCT unit's debut
Following the reveal of the new NCT unit's debut in April, fans have been expressing various kinds of emotions on the same. The majority of fans are hoping for Sungchan, Shotaro, along with the SM Rookies, Eunseok, Shohei, and Seunghan, to debut as a fixed unit together.
However much to their disappointment, the likelihood of the same is low.
Since there was an earlier announcement of NCT Tokyo, fans think that the new NCT unit is referring to them. However, even members of the same are unknown, which is confusing for fans.
Fans are unsure of whether the new unit will introduce new members or will just combine the already existing members into another.
Given that the unit is named Tokyo, it's most likely to be a Japanese unit. However, there aren't many Japanese members in NCT other than NCT Yuta and Shotaro. Since NCT 2022 didn't take place last year, even if new members were added, the announcement of the same hasn't been rolled out yet.
Some fans are also sure that the new NCT unit will be the official debut of DoJaeWoo. Since members released a special cover song of the track, Christmas Carol Medley, fans have taken it as a hint of their upcoming official debut. Despite the uncertainty of the new NCT unit and the lack of any confirmation from SM Entertainment, fans patiently await more details.
Apart from the new NCT unit's comeback, other news from the music line-up preview has also caught fans' eyes. Around May 2023, there's a solo NCT comeback, which is supposedly a mini-album and the first for the artist.
Fans were over the moon after this announcement since solo comebacks in NCT are quite rare and especially since it will be their solo debut, fans can't wait to find out more about it.
Since the announcement of the new unit's debut has caused a lot of commotion amongst NCTzens, fans hope that SM Entertainment will release more information about the same.