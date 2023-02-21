"ANOTHER OMG": New NCT unit to roll out their debut in April 2023

SM Entertainment recently released its music line-up preview, which hints at the debut of a new NCT unit with the release of a mini-album or EP.

Fans are both confused and excited about the announcement since there have been no details about the same and the information is quite vague. There are more than a couple of possibilities for the members who will be comprised of the upcoming NCT unit.

🌐 @tarocitycouncil According to this Naver article the new NCT Unit is schedule to debut in the 2nd half of the year 🤍 According to this Naver article the new NCT Unit is schedule to debut in the 2nd half of the year 🤍 https://t.co/w9dc0gWoFf

Many fans believe that it might be a unit of NCT Sungchan, Shotaro, and the new SM Rookies, especially since they've not been assigned to fixed units as of yet. However, the prior announcements of NCT Tokyo and NCT Hollywood have only further confused the fans.

Some fans also speculated that the unit could be DoJaeWoo, comprising NCT 127 members Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo. With all the confusion and vague statements about the news, fans are unsure how to react to it.

Fans express mixed feelings about the announcement of the new NCT unit's debut

Following the reveal of the new NCT unit's debut in April, fans have been expressing various kinds of emotions on the same. The majority of fans are hoping for Sungchan, Shotaro, along with the SM Rookies, Eunseok, Shohei, and Seunghan, to debut as a fixed unit together.

However much to their disappointment, the likelihood of the same is low.

𝒟𝑒𝑒꩜ | ʀ𝓞ʋɛʀ @superL_zen 🏼 🏼 🏼 All I know is, if the new NCT unit that’s tentatively supposed to debut in April ISN’T this unit right here, I’ll be heartbroken. Please SM don’t take their debut away from them All I know is, if the new NCT unit that’s tentatively supposed to debut in April ISN’T this unit right here, I’ll be heartbroken. Please SM don’t take their debut away from them🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼😭 https://t.co/Vkrog6Q8ad

trishy 🌙 @mysekushiboo So like by unit of NCT do they mean a new unit with the new members or like an NCT U one? So like by unit of NCT do they mean a new unit with the new members or like an NCT U one? https://t.co/fL5rKlsk4I

sungchan's bodyguard @Iove444eva 🌐 @tarocitycouncil According to this Naver article the new NCT Unit is schedule to debut in the 2nd half of the year 🤍 According to this Naver article the new NCT Unit is schedule to debut in the 2nd half of the year 🤍 https://t.co/w9dc0gWoFf everyone is delusional why are people saying the new group is gonna be sungtarookies why would they TAKE SUNGTARO OUT OF NCT AND PUT THEM IN A NEW GROUP ??? that just makes no sense the new unit is obviously nct tokyo twitter.com/tarocitycounci… everyone is delusional why are people saying the new group is gonna be sungtarookies why would they TAKE SUNGTARO OUT OF NCT AND PUT THEM IN A NEW GROUP ??? that just makes no sense the new unit is obviously nct tokyo twitter.com/tarocitycounci…

may ¹²⁷ 🎀 Ay-Yo! @neowoozone da ᵔﻌᵔ @haechanprints nct unit is scheduled to release a first mini album in april and a solo nct member will debut with the first mini album in may nct unit is scheduled to release a first mini album in april and a solo nct member will debut with the first mini album in may https://t.co/HWeZVsBUzu see I need to know if this is an nct unit's unit or an nct unit. like a new nct unit debut like sungtarookies or a unit debut from an already existing unit, like dojaejung from 127?? twitter.com/haechanprints/… see I need to know if this is an nct unit's unit or an nct unit. like a new nct unit debut like sungtarookies or a unit debut from an already existing unit, like dojaejung from 127?? twitter.com/haechanprints/… https://t.co/nf4oSi3Jxf

Since there was an earlier announcement of NCT Tokyo, fans think that the new NCT unit is referring to them. However, even members of the same are unknown, which is confusing for fans.

Fans are unsure of whether the new unit will introduce new members or will just combine the already existing members into another.

Given that the unit is named Tokyo, it's most likely to be a Japanese unit. However, there aren't many Japanese members in NCT other than NCT Yuta and Shotaro. Since NCT 2022 didn't take place last year, even if new members were added, the announcement of the same hasn't been rolled out yet.

Some fans are also sure that the new NCT unit will be the official debut of DoJaeWoo. Since members released a special cover song of the track, Christmas Carol Medley, fans have taken it as a hint of their upcoming official debut. Despite the uncertainty of the new NCT unit and the lack of any confirmation from SM Entertainment, fans patiently await more details.

🍬🐶🍭 @jwthoughtss Me being so excited that the new NCT unit is possibly dojaejung and completely forgetting that SM is currently in shambles and all those plans might be delayed or scrapped Me being so excited that the new NCT unit is possibly dojaejung and completely forgetting that SM is currently in shambles and all those plans might be delayed or scrapped

ja @joongweusks da ᵔﻌᵔ @haechanprints nct unit is scheduled to release a first mini album in april and a solo nct member will debut with the first mini album in may nct unit is scheduled to release a first mini album in april and a solo nct member will debut with the first mini album in may https://t.co/HWeZVsBUzu new nct unit in april?? damn that’s gotta be dojaewoo twitter.com/haechanprints/… new nct unit in april?? damn that’s gotta be dojaewoo twitter.com/haechanprints/…

jaehyuns social media coach @pradatine the new nct unit better be sungtaro im sorry they need it more than anyone the new nct unit better be sungtaro im sorry they need it more than anyone

Apart from the new NCT unit's comeback, other news from the music line-up preview has also caught fans' eyes. Around May 2023, there's a solo NCT comeback, which is supposedly a mini-album and the first for the artist.

Fans were over the moon after this announcement since solo comebacks in NCT are quite rare and especially since it will be their solo debut, fans can't wait to find out more about it.

Since the announcement of the new unit's debut has caused a lot of commotion amongst NCTzens, fans hope that SM Entertainment will release more information about the same.

