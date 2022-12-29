2022 Gayo Daejejeon setlist leaked, fans excited about cover performances

K-pop fans received an unexpected Christmas gift when a leaked pre-recording schedule for the 2022 Gayo Daejejeon began doing the rounds on Twitter on December 28.

The schedule included information on a bunch of artists and the songs they were to perform at the music festival. Among them were the eagerly-anticipated dance and song covers that featured collaborations among several artists.

One of the performances that fans are looking forward to the most is IVE’s cover of Lion Heart. Lion Heart is a classic song by Girls’ Generation, aka SNSD.

Another much-awaited performance is ATEEZ covering Kim Sung-jae’s As I Told You.

MBC’s 2022 Gayo Daejejeon pre-recording schedule makes waves in the K-pop fandom

As the year-end activities draw to a close, the setlist for MBC’s annual music festival, Gayo Daejejeon, was seemingly leaked on December 28. The information has excited the K-pop fandom as they now have details on the one-of-a-kind performances they can look forward to in the festival.

The pre-recording sheet mentioned four days, December 28, 29, and 30. The last day’s recordings apparently were filmed in two places, Sangam-dong and Ilsan.

za👩🏻‍⚕️ @zhouang MBC Gayo Daejejeon Pre-recordings

29 Dec (Thu) 3:30pm (ATEEZ)

*Blue & Black Feathers



30 Dec (Fri) 8:30am (Hongjoong, Mingi)

말하자면 "As I Told You" *LED Bar



30 Dec (Fri) 4:30pm (Special Stage)

All the performances and groups mentioned in the schedule are as follows:

For Wednesday, December 28:

8 am - IVE - Love Dive

11 am - JAURIM

1 pm - (G)I-DLE - Nxde (Cancelled)

2 pm - IVE Unit SP (Sangam), Big Naughty (Ilsan)

3 pm - Lee Mu-jin & Miyeon (Sangam), TEMPEST & Kepler *VR (Ilsan)

5 pm - 10cm (Sangam) & Big Naughty

6 pm - NCT Dream (Coming Up) (Sangam), NMIXX - DICE (Ilsan)

8 pm - SKZ Dance-Racha (Sangam), 10cm (Ilsan)

9 pm - Kepler *VR (Sangam), Younha & NCT Haechan, Taeil (Ilsan)

Cutiestay | (Chan’s Version) @Pijamalipanda12 221228 MBC Gayo Daejejeon 2022 için bugün DANCE RACHA-TASTE ön kayıt yapıldı! 221228 MBC Gayo Daejejeon 2022 için bugün DANCE RACHA-TASTE ön kayıt yapıldı! ❤️ https://t.co/QAcClowhxc

For Thursday, December 29, all recordings will only take place in Ilsan.

9 am - MAMAMOO

12 noon - IVE - Lion Heart

1 pm - Last Loves (Moonbin, Sanha, Yoo Tae Yang, Kim Yo Han) - MONSTA X's Love Killa

2 pm - Bunnies (Arin, Choi Yoo Jung, Yuqi, Chuu, Choi Ye Na) - KARA's STEP

3 pm - Yoon Jong-shin & Billlie

4 pm - ATEEZ

5 pm - aespa

7 pm - Stray Kids

All for 레이 @forsunreis we already got IVE doing lion heart 🫶🏼 we already got IVE doing lion heart 🫶🏼 https://t.co/ODfNUUKaYa

For Friday, December 30, the following recordings will take place in Sangam.

8.30 am - ATEEZ's Hongjoong and Mingi - Kim Sung-jae's As I Told You

11 am - ITZY

1 pm - BE'O

2.30 pm - NMIXX - BoA's Atlantis Princess

3.30 pm - TEMPEST *VR

4.30 pm - Jung Dong-won - PSY feat. BTS' SUGA's That That

Recordings will also happen in Ilsan on the same day.

8.30 am - MONSTA X

11 am - NCT Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo (Unreleased Song)

1 pm - NCT 127 - 2 Baddies

2 pm - Jung Dong-won

3 pm - NCT Dream - Glitch Mode, NCT Dream & NCT 127 - Faster

4.30 pm - THE BOYZ & ATEEZ

6 pm - Forestella

8 pm - THE BOYZ

상상 🍂 @for82sy based on this pre-recording sheet, for ateez and theboyz collab they’ll be using 4 big sofas🤨



while for tbz’s own stage they’ll have red laser and kinetic based on this pre-recording sheet, for ateez and theboyz collab they’ll be using 4 big sofas🤨while for tbz’s own stage they’ll have red laser and kinetic https://t.co/HDrMRiM5GJ

Out of all the stages at the 2022 Gayo Daejejeon festival, K-pop fans are mostly excited for the covers.

These include MONSTA X’s Love Killa (by ASTRO’s Moonbin and Sanha, SF9’s Taeyang and WEi’s Yohan), KARA’s STEP (by OH MY GIRL’s Arin, Choi Yoo-jung, (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi, Choi Ye-na), SNSD’s Lion Heart (by IVE), BoA’s Atlantis Princess (by NMIXX), and Kim Sung-jae’s As I Told You (by ATEEZ).

Take a look at some comments by Korean netizens on 2022 Gayo Daejejeon’s collaborations and covers below:

Korean netizens comment on the covers scheduled for 2022 Gayo Daejejeon (Image via pannchoa)

The 2022 Gayo Daejejeon will air on December 31, 2022. The three MCs - SNSD’s YoonA, 2PM’s Junho and Jang Sung-kyu - will also be reuniting as the hosts at this year’s show.

