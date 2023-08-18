TXT members and their most unique set of pets: Beomgyu's Parrot, Soobin's Hedgehog, and more

While several K-pop idols have their pets, the four-piece K-pop boy group, TXT, has some of the most unique sets of pets. Almost all the members have at least one pet they're proudly taking care of, and fans can't help but swoon at the boys' adorable relationship with their pets. However, unarguably, the grouping of pets has to be one that other K-pop fandoms might not have encountered.

From typical domestic pets like cats and dogs to animals rarely treated as pets, like hedgehogs and snakes, are also on the list.

While Soobin's dog had already passed away, his hedgehog, Odi, also recently died, which came as quite heartbreaking news to the fandom, given that the idol would always keep the fandom updated about Odi. Unfortunately, some other pets are no longer a part of the members' lives.

TXT members and all the pets they had and are currently raising: Beomgyu's parrot, Taehyun's snake, and more

1) Odi - Soobin's Hedgehog

Expand Tweet

In 2021, TXT's Soobin first introduced Odi to MOAs after a picture of him through his Weverse account. Fans happily welcomed the pet; many could see that Soobin adored and loved the pet a lot. From talking about him during his live broadcasts to sharing countless pictures of Odi online, anyone could guess that the idol shared an incredible bond with his pet.

During his live stream on August 17, the idol revealed that Odi passed away a month ago while still touring for their Sweet Mirage Tour in Japan. Soobin confessed that Odi had a disease that paralyzed his body so he couldn't move. Soon enough, Soobin came to know that he had passed away.

2) Sean - Soobin's Dog

Expand Tweet

Before Odi was introduced to MOAs, Sean was known to be TXT's Soobin pet. Sean was Soobin's family dog, and he was first introduced to the fans soon after the group's debut in February 2019.

The idol has shared several pictures of him and Sean spending time together through his Weverse and other social media platforms. Sean also passed away in February 2022 due to the effect of an unfortunate disease that the dog had.

3) Toto - Beomgyu's Parrot

Expand Tweet

TXT's Beomgyu has a Turquoise Fronted Amazon Parrot, which is medium-sized and has an ideal life span of up to 80 years. The idol shared that his family was initially supposed to get a dog since Beomgyu had begged for years. However, once they got a dog, his mother couldn't take care of it, so they had to give it away.

Two days later, they got Toto, the parrot, which was much easier for his mom to care for. Beomgyu has shared several pictures and videos of him and Toto, and fans always look forward to more updates from him.

4) Hobak - Taehyun's Cat

Expand Tweet

Hobak is the family cat of TXT's Taehyun, and there have been pictures of the two since the idol's childhood. The idol's relationship with Hobak is unarguably adorable, where he constantly talks about his cat, posting videos of him, and has also kept him as his wallpaper a few times. Taehyun revealed that his cat's name is Hobak since his eyes resemble a piece of jewelry, like Amber (Hobak in Korean).

5) Aengdu - Taehyun's Snake

Expand Tweet

TXT's Taehyun also had a pet snake named Aengdu, or Cherry. While Hobak was a family cat, the idol raised his pet snake and introduced him to MOAs in 2020. However, three months later, the idol revealed that he had to give Aengdu away due to his busy schedule since he couldn't care for him properly.

With TXT already having a unique set of pets, Yeonjun also revealed that he used to raise a beetle when he was younger. Additionally, fans believed Hueningkai could proudly sit on the list given the large crowd of plushies he has to attend to.