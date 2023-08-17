“My heart is broken” - Fans pour in love as TXT’s Soobin reveals pet Odi’s demise

On August 17, 2023, TXT’s leader Soobin revealed on his Weverse live stream that his beloved pet, hedgehog Odi, had passed away last month. The 22-year-old singer switched on the broadcast to share some time with fans. At one point, the leader talked about Odi and shared the heartbreaking news of Odi suffering paralysis and eventually passing away.

Soobin also shared that Odi had passed away last month, a few days after the group’s dome concert in Japan on July 1 and 2, 2023. The singer added that he had talked to his pet on a video call as well.

As per translation via popular Twitter account @translatingTXT, the leader also hoped to meet Odi in a healthy way in the future. He said:

“You know how they say when humans die and go to heaven, the pets that they lived with come and greet them? Once I die, I hope that Odi…there’s this syndrome that paralyzes your body and Odi couldn’t move well because of it. So I really hope that later, when I die, Odi comes and greets me first with his perfectly healthy body.”

TXT’s Soobin reveals his beloved hedgehog Odi’s demise in a Weverse livestream, fans mourn with the singer

As one of the most beloved pets in the K-pop industry, Odi, TXT leader Soobin’s hedgehog, made his way into fans’ hearts in no time. From the leader posting his adorable videos to Yeonjun sharing that he loves Odi despite the latter pooping in his room and running away, Odi had become MOAs (TXT’s fandom name) favorite.

Fans usually looked forward to funny or adorable updates about Odi from the TXT members. However, on August 17, Soobin went on a Weverse live stream to interact with fans and share the devastating news of Odi’s demise. Fans were naturally taken aback upon hearing the news. They were especially concerned for the TXT leader, who never missed a chance to introduce Odi’s antics to the world.

Soobin introduced Odi in June 2021 after adopting him in April of the same year. For a brief time, he was the only pet who stayed with the members in their dorms. Fans also discovered the lyrics of a song that the leader posted a screenshot of at the end of an Odi photo dump on his Instagram on July 3.

MOAs posted videos and photos of the TXT members with Odi, reminiscing about the times he made them happy. They comforted Soobin with heartfelt messages and hoped that he would be able to meet Odi again.

Recent updates on TXT

TXT, aka TOMORROW X TOGETHER, recently performed a thrilling set as the headliners of the 2023 Lollapalooza Chicago. They have their schedule full in the coming months as well. The quintet is also rumored to attend the 2023 MTV VMAs on September 12 and will headline the KPOP LUX SBS Super Concert in London on September 23.

At the 2023 MTV VMAs, TXT are nominated for two categories - PUSH Performance of the Year and Best K-Pop - both for their hit track, Sugar Rush Ride.