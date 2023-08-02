“Don’t play with me right now?!”: K-pop fans thrilled as BTS’ Jung Kook, TXT, and Stray Kids are rumored to attend 2023 VMAs

BTS’ Jung Kook, TXT (aka TOMORROW X TOGETHER), and Stray Kids have been rumored to attend the MTV VMAs (Video Music Awards) 2023. On August 8, the popular Twitter account @AboutMusicYT shared a lengthy list of artists who were rumored to be on the attendee list of the music festival. Among the many names such as Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Ice Spice, Latto, Dua Lipa, Post Malone, etc., three K-pop artists also made it to the list.

The rumored list made many waves in the K-pop fandom, especially as fans had various reactions and their own opinions on which idol should attend the event. However, many were also excited to see their favorites on the projected list and hoped that it would turn out to be a reality.

A rumored VMAs 2023 list mentions BTS’ Jung Kook, TXT, and Stray Kids as the only K-pop artist attendees

Although there’s still over a month left for the VMAs 2023 to be held, a rumored list of the artists supposedly attending the music festival spread across Twitter on August 2, 2023. The Twitter account About Music posted a lengthy list of celebrities rumored to attend the popular MTV event, and K-pop fans immediately began cheering.

As per About Music, BTS’ Jung Kook (who made his official solo debut last month), TXT (who recently did a collaboration with the Jonas Brothers), and Stray Kids (whose latest album 5-Star raked in incredible sales numbers) were rumored to perform at the VMAs 2023.

About Music @AboutMusicYT



Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo

Ice Spice

Jungkook

Beyoncé

Lady Gaga

Stray Kids

Latto

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Karol G

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Camila Cabello

Britney Spears

TXT

SZA

Sabrina Carpenter

Dua Lipa

Post Malone… pic.twitter.com/Q3H2juLYR6 Artists that are rumoured to attend the VMAs 2023:Miley CyrusTaylor SwiftOlivia RodrigoIce SpiceJungkookBeyoncéLady GagaStray KidsLattoNicki MinajShakiraKarol GBillie EilishCardi BCamila CabelloBritney SpearsTXTSZASabrina CarpenterDua LipaPost Malone… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

This is the first time all three K-pop artists would be seen at an international award show together and naturally, the K-pop fandom had a difficult time not to gush over it.

Solo fans of a particular group and fans of all three groups were excited to see their favorites be on the supposed list of attendees for the VMAs. The MTV VMAs are one of the mainstream US music events which is bound to give K-pop idols mainstream exposure.

Sweet Purple 𐤀😘💚💜 @sweetpurpletk

Am beyond proud twitter.com/AboutMusicYT/s… Oohhh lord look at the listsss.... and Jungkook will meet them as SOLO ARTIST!!!Am beyond proud

fiza ★⁵ @strraykidsot8 remember on 2022 we were mad skz wasn't invited to vmas and lost a nomination but turns out chanlix went back to Australia on the same day, suddenly it was the happiest day of our lives twitter.com/AboutMusicYT/s…

While both TXT and BTS have had several runs, nominations, and wins at the VMAs, Stray Kids began their journey last year with a nomination for Best K-pop with MANIAC. At the 2022 VMAs, BTS, BLACKPINK, and SEVENTEEN bagged several awards.

With this year marking both TXT and Stray Kids’ first attendance at the event, if the rumored list turns true, then 2023 will become another milestone year for the K-pop industry.

Meanwhile, MTV has yet to release the nominations list for this. Considering that the event is set for September 12 at 8 pm ET at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, fans can expect the nominees to be out by mid-August. The hosts for this year’s VMAs were confirmed to be Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J, and Jack Harlow.