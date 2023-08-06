TXT Lollapalooza 2023 Setlist: All songs performed by the music festival headliners

After their Lollapalooza debut last year, TXT became the first K-pop group to headline the festival in 2023. The five-member group took the stage and treated fans to fresh choreographies and new versions of hit songs. The group performed on the Bud Light stage on August 5, 2023, for one and a half hours with almost no breaks in between.

From new collaborations like Do It Like That to fan-favorite songs like Dear Sputnik and Thursday's Child Has Far To Go, the group's setlist for Lollapalooza left attendees in awe.

Good Boy Gone Bad, Anti-Romantic, and more songs that were part of TXT's setlist for Lollapalooza 2023

Thousands of fans geared up with their lightsticks and fan chants to welcome the Blue Hour artists for their concert-length performance. Beomgyu's copper-colored ponytail and skirt delighted fans, while Yeonjun's facial expressions became the talk of the town.

TXT is a group known for its performances, and the members did not disappoint their fans at the event.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER played the following songs (in order) at the US music festival:

0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) Dear Sputnik Devil by the Window Tinnitus (Wanna Be a Rock) Can't You See Me? Good Boy Gone Bad (Dance Break version) Lonely Boy Thursday's Child Has Far To Go Anti-Romantic Farewell, Neverland Blue Spring (unreleased single) No Rules Cat & Dog (English version) Happy Fools and Players mashup with Coi Leray Blue Hour (Dance break version) Wishlist LO$ER=LO♡ER (Concert version) Magic (Dance break version) Do It Like That Sugar Rush Ride

Fans loved TXT's Lollapalooza 2023 performance

MOAs (fans of the group) were very satisfied with the setlist, which included many different sides of the quintet. TXT wowed attendees when they performed Do It Like That, and the unreleased track Blue Spring, which they first revealed in their ACT: SWEET MIRAGE World Tour concerts.

Several individuals who attended the music event took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the group's performance.

Attendees who were not fans of the fourth-generation K-pop group also appreciated their music and stage presence. They spoke about how beautiful the lightsticks looked and mentioned that they wanted to add a few TXT songs to their playlist.

Wholeotherworld @jkatoutou I am watching TXT at Lollapalooza right now. I am NOT a MOA but They ARE GOOD.

All in all, individuals' reactions to the setlist and overall performance by the much-loved group were overwhelmingly positive. MOAs loved the group's selection of songs (especially Wishlist) so much that they wished that it was replicated in the Sugar Rush Ride artists' upcoming concerts.

While TXT's historic Lollapalooza 2023 performance might have come to an end, fans will soon be able to watch the replay of the live stream of the same. The video will be uploaded in a couple of days and an announcement about the same is currently awaited.

The Good Boy Gone Bad singers will take the stage during their ACT: SWEET MIRAGE concert tour on August 9 in Jakarta, Indonesia, and August 13 in Bulacan, Philippines. Fans are now eager to see if more concert dates will be announced in the future.

