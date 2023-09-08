"The MV is artistic excellence": BTS' V debuts the stunning title track Slow Dancing, earning proud reactions from ARMYs

On September 8, BTS' V released his highly-anticipated album Layover, accompanied by its stunning title track, Slow Dancing. The 28-year-old BTS member is the seventh and final member of BTS to make his solo debut. Layover consists of five unique and diverse tracks - Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, and For Us.

So far, BTS' V has released the music videos for his b-side tracks Rainy Days and Love Me Again and intends to release the music video for the b-side track Blue on September 13.

His latest music video, Slow Dancing, features his beloved pet dog Yeontan in a special appearance. Notably, Layover is dedicated to Yeontan, who has been BTS' V's companion for over five years. Slow Dancing also has a piano instrumental version.

Expand Tweet

BTS' V's Slow Dancing is a nostalgic leaf out of a sentimental past

The most obvious sign of a great piece of art is when fans seek comfort and solace in it, a profound sense of familiarity dawning upon them, and BTS' V's music video for Slow Dancing delivers that. Slow Dancing is a dreamy and romantic track, taking a nostalgic leaf out of the 28-year-old's sentimental past.

An old-school, 70s-style soul song with a calm and laid-back vibe, it's a song that instantly relaxes the listeners. The song takes the listeners to the happier and bitter-sweet days of the past, long forgotten by their conscious mind but seeking refuge in their subconscious mind.

When asked why he chose Slow Dancing as his title track, BTS' V replied:

"I hope that everyone will be able to feel free and relaxed at least during the time when they’re listening to this song. The reason I chose this song as the title track was because I thought ARMY [BTS’s fans] would like it the most.”

Here is how some fans reacted to the song and its music video:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Layover describes a temporary place of rest and break for BTS member V and his band members before they take the next step in their careers and lives. Slow Dancing takes the 28-year-old back to his happy and relaxed days with his friends before the fatigue and loneliness set in the present times.

However, it leaves fans with the hope that V will reunite with his friends someday, in the same way he will reunite with his Bangtan members after their mandatory military service.

BTS' V is now a million seller with Layover

Expand Tweet

Within a few hours of its worldwide release, BTS' V's Layover has already surpassed 1 million copies of the album on Korea's Hanteo Chart, making him a million-seller. Layover becomes the fastest album by a soloist to sell 1 million copies.

BTS members occupy the top 3 best-selling albums of all time by soloists in Hanteo history. This includes Jimin's debut solo album FACE, released on March 24, SUGA's D-DAY, released on April 21, and BTS' V's Layover, which is at 1.341M copies at the time of writing the article.

On September 10, the Rainy Days singer will appear on SBS' Inkigayo at 3.40 pm KST and star in Running Man at 6.15 pm KST. On September 11, V will appear on Suchwita at 11 pm KST, followed by the music video for the b-side track Blue, which will be released on September 13.

On September 18, the Love Me Again crooner will take over CDTV Live Performance in Japan between 7 and 9 pm KST and finally make an appearance on Tiny Desk Korea at a later date.