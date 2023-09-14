“My existing is literally like a spoiler”: BTS’ RM jokes about not revealing much about his upcoming project

On September 14, 2023, BTS’ RM hosted a surprise Weverse live for ARMYs to discuss his recent activities and answered some interesting fan questions as well. When asked to talk about his upcoming album, which has been long in the making, the Bangtan leader phrased his words carefully, revealing only minimal and relevant details about his upcoming album.

When fans asked him to give a spoiler regarding his upcoming album, BTS’ RM replied with a chuckle:

"Spoiler? My existence is a spoiler so I can't. because my team would damn kill me right away. They might be watching this live too so I cant!"

Expand Tweet

Notably, Bangtan's leader released his debut solo album, Indigo, on December 2 after releasing two mixtapes, RM (2015) and Mono (2018).

BTS’ RM shares that he will be making an announcement in October in Weverse live

In his new Weverse live today, BTS’ RM revealed that he will reveal details about his new project in October, even though he didn't share what is it about. The Wildflower singer confimed that his new album won't be released this year, but he will reveal some exclusive information regarding it.

"I think my.. words and maybe my what is it,, what is it called. i can't remember the english. i think my next new project would be starting to open in october. it's not my album will be released this year but i'll be starting to tell what its about, what i'm doing. blah blah blah."

Expand Tweet

BTS’ RM also confessed that he is a bit of a perfectionist when it comes to work and needs time and patience to show things the right way.

"How's work? work is fine. slow and steady. i'm always in a rush so when i wanna make something i wanna show you guys right away but i need time and surprise! when it gets to perfection!"

ARMYs asked him to give some details regarding his upcoming album, to which BTS’ RM revealed that his existence is like a spoiler so he cannot reveal anything important. He added that he cannot share anything at the moment because his team would hold him accountable for the slip-up and confessed that his team is probably watching the live at the moment so he has to keep his lips sealed.

However, BTS’ RM's words made ARMYs chuckle, who took to social media to share their excitement about his upcoming reveal in October and how they cannot wait for another masterpiece.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

ARMYs are guessing on Twitter that BTS’ RM's announcement is related to either a collaboration with another artist or the announcement of a probable world tour. Though, the latter doesn't seem feasible as the Still Life singer is touted to enlist in the military after SUGA's enlistment.

Additionally, based on past revelations, his sophomore album will be five times bigger and better than Indigo and will include multiple collaboratios, like the one with his long-time friend and collaborator Colde.

Expand Tweet

BTS’ RM reacts to "BTS Paved The Way"

In the same Weverse live, Bangtan's leader was asked of his honest thoughts on "BTS Paved The Way" tagline. To which, the Hectic singer replied with a smile that it's was hilarious but also true.

"That’s funny but that’s true, for sure why not."

Expand Tweet

For those unversed, "BTS Paved The Way" is a tagline created by ARMYs worldwide as a way to flex Bangtan's innumerable global records and awards. Hence, everytime Bangtan makes or breaks a new record, ARMYs trend the aforementioned tagline to remind everyone that BTS did it before anybody else and have forged a new path of success for fellow K-pop artists and juniors.

More details about his upcoming album will be unveiled in October.