“Don’t misunderstand”: BTS’ RM clarifies ongoing rumors of him getting a driving license

BTS’ RM personally clarified rumors regarding getting a driver's license. In a scene from his recent official visualiser video for Hectic featuring Colde, a b-side track from his album Indigo, it appeared as though the Indigo singer was driving a car himself.

That brief moment was enough to spark rumors that BTS’ RM had finally gotten his much-awaited driver's license. Fans began joking that the impossible had finally happened as the idol was the last remaining member of the group to get a driver's license.

However, BTS’ leader personally quashed rumors of him getting a driver's license at Indigo’s listening party on STATIONHEAD. Ironically, while playing Hectic ft. Colde, he confirmed that he did not have his license yet:

“Guys, I don’t have no driver’s license. Don’t misunderstand.”

BTS’ RM invokes the funniest reactions from ARMYs on confirming he still doesn’t own a driving license

Shortly after the Indigo singer confirmed he doesn’t own a driver's license yet, ARMYs took to Twitter to churn memes out of this declaration. Fans also heaved a huge sigh of relief that BTS’ RM isn’t perfect and that, like a million other ARMYs in the world, he too can’t drive a car.

Fans also joked that he may not have a driver's license, but he was driving them crazy. Others claimed that the idol was secretly spying on ARMY conversations on Twitter.

Ivy⁷🌊JIN DAY @sesangbangtan

but you'll be sued for DRIVING me crazy though...... @btsinthemoment THANK GOODNESS I THOUGHT YOU BETRAYED ME, NAMJOON KIMbut you'll be sued for DRIVING me crazy though...... @btsinthemoment THANK GOODNESS I THOUGHT YOU BETRAYED ME, NAMJOON KIMbut you'll be sued for DRIVING me crazy though......

Kimi•Nami's•chapter🫧💙 @xox_vickie @btsinthemoment He what???? Looks I have to go back to my driving lessons then because I can't let him walk around @btsinthemoment He what???? Looks I have to go back to my driving lessons then because I can't let him walk around 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

BTS’ leader not having a driver's license has been a running joke in the ARMY fandom for years. Members also joked on one occasion about this apparent shortcoming, claiming that in order to keep the world at peace, the idol should not drive.

The Indigo singer revealed multiple times that he loves riding bicycles and is apprehensive about driving a car. However, he did confess that he plans to learn to drive and take lessons for the same as well.

Even during the making of the song S*xy Nukim with The Balming Tiger, the BTS member revealed that he was going to get his driver’s license and wanted to stop the teasing that he received from his members.

BTS’ RM releases the official music video for b-side track Still Life feat Anderson. Paak

On December 6, BTS’ RM released the official music video for his b-side track Still Life feat Anderson .Paak. This is the second music video he has released for Indigo after Wildflower, which is the main title track of the album. BTS' RM sang Wildflower in collaboration with Cho Youjeen of Cherry Filter fame.

The music video shows the inside of a moving train with a freeze-frame that captures the concept of Still Life. This is the first time the artist has collaborated with American rapper and producer Anderson. Paak. Even though the American rapper doesn’t feature in the music video, his voice reverberates throughout.

BTS fans have even drawn parallels between RM's song and the group's latest title track, Yet to Come, from their anniversary anthology album Proof. The music video currently has 2.9 million views on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Indigo topped Oricon's weekly digital album rankings for the week ending on December 12. On December 12, the album will mark 10 days since its worldwide release on December 2.

