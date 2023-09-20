"The assurance": ARMYs express gratitude as BTS' RM shares a picture of the group’s contract renewal papers on Instagram

On September 20, BTS' RM posted a picture of artist contract renewal papers with BIGHIT MUSIC on his Instagram story update. This photo, combined with an earlier news of the BTS members renewing their exclusive contracts with their long-term agency, uplifted fans' spirits amid military enlistment news of the group's members.

The initial news, while going viral on September 20, stated that all members of BTS have renewed their artist contracts with BIGHIT MUSIC and will be seen returing as a group once all of their army duties are over in 2025, as is expected.

ARMYs were further thrilled when BTS' leader, RM himself, took to his official Instagram account to share a glimpse of the said contract renewal papers, while tagging the group's ardent fandom in another update, sealing it with the year all BTS fans and members are looking forward to--2025.

RM's social media updates cement that BTS will not only be back in 2025, but will continue to remain one. Some fans are finding this as an "assurance" of the Dynamite group's contract renewal news indeed being true.

"This is a promise to us": ARMYs emotional upon seeing BTS' RM's story updates

BTS' bond with BIGHIT MUSIC spans well over a decade. Thus, the news of the group's agreement-renewal released on Wednesday brought unbridled happiness to fans, even though it came to nobody's surprise.

However, what did come as a surprise is that BTS' previous contracts are not yet over, with the members having signed them in 2018, before their first contracts expired in 2020. Thus, their latest early-term-renewal contract has established the BTS members' wish to remain as a team even in the future.

What's more, the group even donated a staggering one billion KRW (about $754,000 USD) to UNICEF Korea, in celebration of more years with ARMY. Naturally, fans took to social media to celebrate the news and react to BTS' RM's Instagram story update.

Latest news from the group and BTS' RM

On September 17, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that the next member to join military training will be member Suga, with his service period starting from September 22 this year. This makes him the third member to enlist, after Jin, who joined in December 2022, and j-hope, who enlisted in April 2023.

Yet to join the ranks of his fellow group members in the military, BTS' RM, who celebrated his 29th birthday on September 12, is for now setting social media abuzz with his viral DAZED KOREA pictures for the art and lifestyle magazine's October 2023 issue.