"Let's meet again in my next life": An ARMY's heartfelt message to BTS' SUGA following his enlistment announcement leaves netizens teary-eyed

On Sunday, September 17, Big Hit Entertainment announced that BTS' SUGA will be enlisting for his mandatory military service on September 22, which makes him the third BTS member to enter the military. Following the announcement, many fans swarmed several social media platforms writing their messages of appreciation and safe return of the idol.

However, one particular ARMY's response to the announcement collectively left netizens teary-eyed.

An ARMY named Lisa Elliott confessed that they're currently fighting cancer and wrote that they are unsure whether they will still be here when the idol returns from his military service. They added that just in case they are not able to meet him again this lifetime, they hope to meet him in her next life:

"I'm fighting cancer, so if I'm not here when you get back, let's meet again in my next life. Let's meet early, okay? My heart was yours till the end."

The ARMY's comment on theqoo (Image via allkpop)

The utterly sincere and heart-wrenching message left many shocked and saddened.

Netizens are rooting for an ARMY's recovery after their message to SUGA following his enlistment announcement

On September 17, BTS' SUGA's enlistment announcement landed on the internet via Big Hit Entertainment's post through BTS' Weverse platform. While the announcement was inevitable, his impending departure left fans upset. Following the announcement, ARMYs all over the world wrote several messages and letters to the idol. One particular message, however, stood out.

On the online community platform, theqoo, as fans were discussing the recent enlistment announcement, an ARMY named Lisa Elliott confessed about their current battle with cancer, adding that they hope to meet BTS' SUGA in their next lifetime in case they succumb to the cancer by the time the idol returns.

Following the fan's confession, many netizens extended support and comfort to them. They not only hoped that the ARMY would successfully win the battle with cancer but also prayed that they would be able to meet BTS and SUGA when they all reunite in 2025.

theqoo was also filled with heartfelt reactions to the ARMY's message, with many rooting for their recovery.

Fan reactions on theqoo (Image via pannchoa)

In other news, it was announced that SUGA will leave for his mandatory military service on September 22, and no special event or ceremony will be held on that to send him off.

Big Hit Entertainment also requested fans to refrain from showing up at the venue or bombarding the idol with posts and packages to his training station. Additionally, it was revealed that the idol will be taking up an office job and will be exempted from combat duties due to the surgery of his torn labrum that happened back in 2020.