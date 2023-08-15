“You won’t have time to be bored”: BTS’ RM weighs in about the group's future amid his military enlistment speculations

On August 12, BTS’ RM held a Weverse live where he spoke about various topics, including his own impending military enlistment and Bangtan members' plans to reconvene by 2025. For those unversed, Bangtan members recently had a reunion at SUGA's final D-DAY concert in Seoul's famed KSPO Dome Stadium.

After Jimin and Jung Kook, BTS' leader joined forces with his bandmate, SUGA on stage as the duo performed the song Strange. Jin and J-hope took special leave from their military duty as fans witnessed a mini-reunion on stage.

Almost a week after the concert, BTS’ RM took to Weverse to host a live stream. He shared some personal as well as work-related updates and also revealed the group's plans to reconvene by 2025.

The Indigo singer revealed that by the time the other members enlisted in the military, Jin and J-hope would have returned. Hence, ARMYs won't feel lonely as one BTS member will be available at fans' service.

"And various things are waiting, everyone is too workaholic, they work so hard, so you won‘t have time to be bored."

BTS’ RM reveals that Jin and J-hope will fill in for other members' absences in 2024

BTS' leader revealed that the group's oldest member, Jin, will be discharged from the military on June 12, 2024, just a day before Bangtan's 11th debut anniversary. J-hope, who enlisted in the military on April 18 this year, will be discharged on October 17 next year.

The Still Life singer assured fans that Jin and J-hope will be available for fans when the remaining five members of BTS—RM, SUGA, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook—enlist in the military.

Additionally, BTS’ RM revealed that the members have prepared a lot of content for ARMYs and since they are very passionate about their work, fans will be well-fed with Bangtan content which includes new music, solo releases, collaborations and other fun activities.

"Since Jin hyung will be discharged from military just before next year’s Festa, and Jin hyung and Hobie will come out first and will be filling our vacancy. And various things are waiting, everyone is too workaholic, they work so hard, so you won‘t have time to be bored."

Bangtan's leader hopes the group can reconvene by 2025, as promised to ARMYs, and commence chapter two of BTS' career and journey. At the moment, SUGA has withdrawn his application to postpone his military enlistment.

This means he is eligible to enlist in the military anytime soon. BTS’ RM dished on his own plans to enlist in the military. The Wildflower singer revealed that the new buzz cut he has been sporting has nothing to do with his impending enlistment, although he did strongly hint that he might be next after SUGA to enlist in the military.

Bangtan's leader confessed that their solo projects and albums are another reminder of how much they love their beloved global fandom, ARMYs, and that the members are as eager to regroup as the fans are.

"You know, our songs and our solo projects could be another reminder to you guys of how important ARMY was, has been, and will be in our lives at the same time… how many ARMYs and how [much] love is actually waiting for the reunion in 2025. So I definitely feel that and even though we’re doing our solos on our own… what I’m thinking right now is- these days when I’m doing my solo projects- this is just like a vacation to get back to where I was, which is BTS and ARMY."

Finally, the Closer singer revealed that he has never taken ARMYs enormous love for granted and cannot wait to reunite with the members in 2025. He also thanked fans for their continued love and support through members' military enlistments as well as their solo endeavors.

BTS’ RM addresses his own military enlistment rumors

Additionally, BTS' frontman addressed speculations surrounding his own military enlistment. His sudden buzzcut hair caused havoc amongst ARMYs, generating rumors that the Hectic singer will be enlisting in the military soon.

BTS’ RM assured fans that he isn't enlisting in the military anytime soon and has only cut his hair due to the hot weather in Korea. He revealed that he is working on his impending sophomore album release, which will be five times better than Indigo, his debut album.

BTS’ RM assured fans that he will notify fans well in advance before enlisting in the military.