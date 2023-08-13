9+ K-pop idols who attended JEON SOMI's comeback party: BTS' RM, SEVENTEEN's Woozi, and more 

To commemorate the release of her latest mini-album, GAME PLAN, K-pop soloist JEON SOMI, hosted a party on Wednesday, August 9, inviting her A-list celebrity friends. As more and more party-related content landed on the internet, fans were surprised by the group of K-pop idols present there. From BTS' leader, RM, to SEVENTEEN's renowned producer, Woozi, and his few fellow members, several icons of the K-pop world attended the comeback party, exciting the fandom considerably.

Parties by K-pop idols are always exciting news for their fans, given that they look forward to the reveal of unknown friendships between them, the exciting activities they engaged in, the after-party content, and more, landing on the internet. Naturally, as fans patiently waited for content from JEON SOMI's comeback party, they were not disappointed to learn about the list of attendees.

All revealed K-pop idols who attended JEON SOMI's comeback party for her mini-album release, GAME PLAN

On August 7, 2023, JEON SOMI rolled out her second mini-album, GAME PLAN, which consisted of five songs. While Fast Forward was the title track of the album, the other songs included Fxxkep Up, The Way, Gold Gold Gold, and Pisces. Given that the album marks yet another monumental time in her musical career, the idol naturally threw a party for her fellow celebrities to enjoy the release with.

The list of people who gathered at the party, however, comprised not only K-pop idols but also included other celebrities, ranging from actors to dancers. Some of the revealed celebrities include the K-drama actors Lee Jong-won and Joo Woo-jae, the Korea-based comedian Jo Seho, dancer COLONERO of Colorkr and 1million, along with R.Tee, a producer and DJ.

While this combination of celebrities already proves to be an interesting mix, the party's crowd only further excited fans as they got a glimpse of the K-pop idols who were present at the event. JEON SOMI brought together her friends from different groups, resulting in a reunion with not just her fellow SIXTEEN reality show participants but also with her former I.O.I members.

Additionally, the party also surprisingly had K-pop idols from different generations, like members of BIGBANG and GOT7, who belong to the second and third generations respectively.

1) HyunA

2) TWICE's Chaeyoung and Nayeon

JEON SOMI with TWICE members (Image via Instagram/@somsomi0309)

3) TWICE's Jihyo

TWICE members (Image via Instagram/@somsomi0309)

4) Former I.O.I's Chungha, Mina, Yeonjung, and Nayoung

I.O.I members (Image via Instagram/@somsomi0309)

5) BTS' RM

BTS' RM (Image via Instagram/@somsomi0309)

6) GOT7's Yugyeom

GOT7 Yugyeom (Image via Instagram/@somsomi0309)

7) SEVENTEEN's Woozi

SEVENTEEN's Woozi with JEON SOMI (Image via Instagram/@somsomi0309)

8) SEVENTEEN's Mingyu and The8

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu and The8 (Image via Instagram/@somsomi0309)

9) BIGBANG‘s Taeyang and G-Dragon

BIGBANG‘s Taeyang and G-Dragon (Image via Instagram/@somsomi0309)

While there were many rumors about the idol's party being boring, where the crowd was neither excited nor enthusiastically reacting to the events of the party, as more videos and photos from the event made their way online, the misconceptions were put to rest. As K-pop idols slowly revealed their set of photos from their camera rolls one by one, fans could see that the party was anything but boring.

Once again proving her title as a social butterfly, JEON SOMI and her recently organized comeback party not only seemed to have excited K-pop idols, giving them a breather between their busy schedules, but it also delighted K-pop fans who cherish cross-group interactions.