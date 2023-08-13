"This is just like a vacation": BTS' RM dishes about the members' journey with their solo careers, the 2025 reunion, and more

On August 12, BTS' RM, the group's leader, kickstarted a live broadcast on Weverse to spend some time with his fans, something the idol does quite frequently. ARMYs rushed to join the live since it was the first time since the hints about his upcoming military enlistment dropped that Nam-joon appeared online to meet his fans. As usual, he talked about various topics, ranging from serious issues to light-hearted ones.

One such serious conversation was where the artist confessed, as BTS' leader, that the solo journeys that all the members have embarked upon are just a vacation or break before they got back to where they truly belong, as members of the group.

However, he also added that this journey is a big touchstone moment and an important journey for them before they kickstart their new chapter as BTS.

"These days when I’m doing my solo projects, this is just like a vacation to get back to where I was, which is BTS and ARMY."

BTS' RM opens up about members' solo journey and the group reunion in 2025 during his recent Weverse live

On Sunday, August 6, BTS' RM made a guest appearance during his fellow member SUGA's solo concert on its last day, surprising his fans and the audience who were present there. After the special stage performance of the two idols' collaborative song, Strange, the BTS leader seemed to drop a hint at how he might be enlisting soon, which many people guessed as soon as he entered the stage with a buzz cut.

Given that this concert appearance left fans with several mixed feelings, BTS' RM came live on Weverse to talk with fans and express everything else that's been weighing on him. Naturally, he felt that he should expand on the reason behind the BTS members' solo journey and how it would aid in the betterment of their reunion in 2025.

"You know, our songs and our solo projects could be another reminder to you guys of how important ARMY was, has been, and will be in our lives at the same time…how many ARMYs and how [much] love is actually waiting for the reunion in 2025."

BTS' RM further explained:

"So I definitely feel that and even though we’re doing our solos on our own, what I’m thinking right now is - these days when I’m doing my solo projects - this is just like a vacation to get back to where I was, which is BTS and ARMY."

Emphasizing how important it is for the members to journey back to being a group, he stated:

"So, all the solos are just a journey, but a very improtant journey for chapter two. It’s a journey to get back home safe, eventually, when we get back and reunite together in 2025. So, thanks for making this song and supporting and the love."

The Tokyo singer also promised that he would never take the love he receives for granted.

"I swear that I’ve never taken this enormous love for granted in my whole life and I will be the same in the future. And, you know, I guess, no, I can bet, all the other members would feel the same."

With much more clarity about BTS' stance as a group and the purpose behind their solo journey, fans are now able to empathize better with the group leader. Additionally, given that BTS' RM has another album coming up, as revealed through his concert performance, fans eagerly look forward to the same.