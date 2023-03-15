“Im so whipped for them”: BTS fans react to RM’s surprise cameo in Jungkook’s Weverse live

On March 14, BTS’ Jungkook surprised ARMYs by hosting three Weverse live broadcasts for fans. However, Bangtan’s leader RM took Jungkook by surprise when he made a special cameo in his Weverse live.

RM took the opportunity to tease BTS’ youngest member, indulging in some playful conversations and leg-pulling with him, leaving Jungkook red with embarrassment.

Not only that, Jungkook made note of RM’s song recommendations and sang them on his Weverse live as well, giving fans some enjoyable content to cherish. ARMYs couldn’t help but enjoy this wonderful banter between the BTS leader and the septet’s youngest member.

An ARMY, who goes by the handle @elle_moonchild7, wrote on Twitter, “I’m so whipped for them.”

BTS’ RM and Jungkook jam to LE SSERAFIM’s Anti-fragile and Impurities on Weverse live

ARMYs are aware that BTS’ Jungkook’s Weverse lives are filled with song recommendations, impromptu dance performances, and some soulful singing. The Euphoria singer always takes recommendations from ARMYs and even shares his playlist with them.

When RM joined Jungkook in the second round of the latter’s Weverse live, he recommended labelmate LE SSERAFIM’s two latest tracks, Anti-fragile and Impurities, from their second EP ANTIFRAGILE, released in October 2022.

He took RM’s recommendation by singing the songs on his Weverse live, with RM furiously typing out the lyrics in the comments section. Fans were thoroughly amused with their lively banter as they took to social media to comment on their fun camaraderie and friendly rapport with each other.

The Indigo singer also recommended Younha’s Hyeseong and Lee Hi’s Breathe, songs which he sang during his Weverse live.

The Dreamers crooner even complimented RM on his wide and extensive knowledge of music and narrated an incident when he silently observed the Bangtan leader working sincerely in his studio when he accidentally left the door open while working. In return, RM lavished praise on the BTS maknae’s singing skills, jokingly commenting that he would be paying him through Kakao Pay for his performance.

Post this, BTS’ leader jokingly asked Jungkook out on a date on the Weverse livestream and praised him further, leaving ARMYs amused with their banter. An ARMY named @seokjinbit joked that “Namjoon flirting up a storm with Jungkook.”

Before leaving, RM encouraged the group’s youngest member to continue working diligently on his solo album, and the Dreamers crooner confessed that all he could think of was RM while singing on the Weverse live stream.

BTS’ producer Bang PD speaks on their enlistment and legitimacy of their 2025 full group return

BTS’ producer and HYBE’s chairman Bang PD got candid while speaking about Bangtan’s enlistment and the legitimacy of their 2025 return as a full squad. While Jin was enlisting in the military, they had stated that the seven would get together in 2025 after finishing their respective enlistments.

He recently attended a debate forum hosted by the Kwanhun Club. He confessed that while they had previously stated that BTS members would reconvene by 2025, he clarified that he and the company hope that the group will resume promotions in 2025, but they cannot say for sure as enlistment dates are a tricky business.

He added that BTS members are themselves trying hard to regroup by 2025.

“It isn’t wishful thinking. BTS has agreed to work on returning in 2025.”

He also cautiously spoke about BTS members’ contracts, confessing that when it comes to a group as big as BTS, he didn’t want to overstep his boundaries and has left the decision to the members.

“I’m careful to speak because contract negotiations with a group as big as BTS might have consequences in society. When it comes to their military issue, I think we can solve them within the term of the contract. Anything I say beyond this is overstepping my boundaries.”

J-hope will most likely be the next member to enlist in the military after he announced that he has canceled his military postponement, making him eligible for enlistment.

