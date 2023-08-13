BTS' RM makes a heartbreaking announcement of his pet dog Moni's passing away during his recent Weverse live

On Sunday, August 12, BTS' Nam-joon, aka RM, went live on the fan-artist communication platform, Weverse, to spend some time with ARMYs, talking about several things, including his possible military enlistment, his upcoming album, and more. Amid the range of news that was discussed between him and his fans, the idol also shared about the recent passing away of his pet dog, Moni.

Moni, who's been a part of Nam-joon's family since 2013, passed away three to two months ago, as revealed by the K-pop idol. Given that the news hit fans quite unexpectedly, many grieved over the loss and also sent their support for BTS' RM and his family members who've been adjusting after a great loss.

Fans grieve as BTS' RM confesses that his 10-year-old pet dog, Moni, had recently passed away

Moni, Nam-joon's pet dog, was first revealed to his fans in 2013, soon after his family took him into their house. Through the past decade, fans have seen several instances of friendship between the two. The pictures of the two together, the idol's stories about his pet, and the abundant Weverse posts of Moni, naturally made fans realize that the idol shares a deep and close relationship with his pet.

Thus, when it was revealed that the BTS leader's dog had passed away, many were extremely upset and saddened by the news. When one fan asked about Moni in the comment section during the Weverse live on August 12, here's what BTS' RM said with respect to Moni's passing away.

"Ah Moni, guess I never shared the news with you guys. Monie crossed the rainbow bridge about 2-3 months ago. Moni didn't spend too much time with me but my family members who lived with Monie are still not over the loss. Moni was truly our family. I actually bought a painting that looks like Moni from a fair and hung it up in the kitchen. I was able to say the final goodbye at the funeral."

As soon as the news hit the internet, fans were shocked and expressed their grief towards Moni and support for Nam-joon through their social media interactions. ARMYs have been flooding Twitter and other social media platforms reminiscing and remembering the idol's pet by making edits, bringing back old photos and videos, and more.

Though there is no doubt that Nam-joon and Moni shared a wonderful relationship, as was evident from the glimpses of their lives the idol shared on the internet, the BTS leader was more worried about his family's state of mind. Given his busy schedule as a K-pop idol, he expressed that Moni spent much of his time with the artist's family members than himself. He added that while he was able to move on from it better, his family is still in the grieving process.

The idol also talked about other things in the live stream. He dropped further hints about his impending military enlistment, gave a few spoilers about his upcoming album, talked about the BTS members and their solo career journeys, and also the group's reunion in 2025. While the news is undoubtedly heartbreaking, fans are also trying to be optimistic about the same as they send their love and support to Nam-joon.