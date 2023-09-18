"He's so stoked": ARMYs express delight for dance choreographer and TikToker after he posts adorable interaction with BTS' Jungkook

K-pop sensation BTS' Jungkook is known for his thoughtfulness, especially toward his fans, and for many, being acknowledged by the star is nothing short of a dream come true. Something similar took place with dance choreographer and TikToker, KN, who recently shared on social media his short but sweet interaction with the BTS maknae.

The incident came to light on September 17 KST, with Jungkook posting a clip of him dancing to Big Dreams by Iz & CG. In the caption of the video, he tagged the song's original choreographer KN. It seemingly meant a lot to the latter, who even made a TikTok in response to the incident, on how he is mindblown over being noticed and followed by the idol:

"JK FOLLOWED ME AND DID MY DC."

The TikToker also included a snap of his conversation with the SEVEN singer, leading to BTS's fans, aka ARMYs, worldwide celebrating the event with KN.

Expand Tweet

"How blessed are you?": Fans write in response to TikToker KN's interaction with BTS' Jungkook

Jungkook, who previously made TikTok dance challenge videos, including the SEVEN challenge with SEVENTEEN's Mingyu and a cover of Street Woman Fighter 2's viral choreo for Smoke, has racked up multiple millions of views per dance challenge. For fans, however, it comes as no surprise, owing to the Golden Maknae's professional dancing skills.

More recently, his clip of dancing to Big Dreams also blew up as soon as it came out, delighting ARMYs, who were happy to see yet another dance challenge by the 26-year-old artist. At the same time, the choreographer of the song, KN, expressed his joy on social media by uploading a video of Jungkook's version of the challenge, by writing "he hit this." KN then went on to post his brief interaction with the BTS member.

In the screenshot of the conversation, he excitedly expressed his gratitude to the idol, while Jungkook responded with a warm "yeeeeeeeeeeah!!!!!!" As fans expressed their delight in seeing KN so pumped, they also found Jungkook's response endearingly funny.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, many ARMYs also supported the TikTok creator, and KN later took to his Instagram handle to post a separate story update, thanking Jungkook's fans.

More on the Still With You singer

BTS' Jungkook recently soared past 700 million streams on Spotify for his record-smashing single, SEVEN. The song reached this milestone 120 days faster than the previous record set by his own group BTS' Dynamite.

Expand Tweet

Jungkook is currently taking over the internet with his recent collaboration with Vogue Korea, where he is seen embodying four different genres and eras of music - "The Jazz Age," "British Rock in the 60s," "1970s Punk," and "Modern Hip Hop."

Meanwhile, DAZED KOREA's Fall 2023 issue featuring BTS' Jungkook will be released on September 26 this year, further raising the heat.

For now, ARMYs cannot wait to see BTS' Jungkook co-headline New York's Global Citizen Festival on September 23. They are also awaiting his new album, which is reportedly dropping in November.