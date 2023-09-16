"Jung Kook redefines himself": The BTS idol represents four genres of music for the October 2023 issue of Vogue Korea

In the early hours of September 16, Vogue Korea rolled out dashing new photos of BTS' Jung Kook dressed to represent four different genres of Western music. From the roaring eras of jazz to the groovy hip-hop of today, the idol is a vision in all his musical avatars assembled for the magazine's October 2023 issue covers.

The 26-year-old singer is suited and booted to embody 'The Jazz Age' in the first of the four pictures. In the next cover, he visualizes 'British Rock in the 60s', and the third theme shows the BTS maknae in grunge attire representing '1970s Punk', whereas the final cover has him sitting against a Rolls-Royce, decked up in a hoodie with accessories, personifying 'Modern Hip Hop'.

While the themes collectively show the idol's variety, it is incredible to note the creative director behind these images was none other than Jung Kook himself, joining Vogue Korea's editorial team in the endeavor, while the magazine writes the BTS fame "redefines himself".

"I'm ready to go to the madhouse": Fans ecstatic as BTS' Jung Kook channels his musical avatars for Vogue Korea

In an exclusive newsletter with outlet Cokodive on #JUNGKOOKxVOGUEKOREA, the fashion magazine dished on what to expect from their forthcoming October edition with the BTS member. They revealed that October, which is considered a special month in the fashion scene, will be made "even more iconic" owing to Jung Kook's blend of "charisma, talent, and timeless style".

On the other hand, the October issue is a treat, no less, for ARMYs (BTS fans), as it has been revealed to contain 24 pages of pictorials and interviews in both Korean and English. Furthermore, the four individual covers are to boast 8-page pictorials each, made according to the selected music genres.

The newsletter then included that the limited edition copies will further provide ARMYs behind-the-scenes sneak peeks alongside exciting Exclusive Photoshoots, Deep Dive Interview, Fashion Forward (which talks about the trends the BTS idol is setting and the classics he's bringing back).

Meanwhile, here's what Vogue Korea's Instagram posts say about the SEVEN star.

"There is no other word than ‘music’ that describes Jung Kook better. For Vogue Korea’s October issue, Jung Kook teamed up with the editorial team to visualize four different genres of music. With an insatiable desire to conquer every single music genre, Jung Kook redefines himself."

As fans are busy pre-ordering the magazines featuring BTS' youngest, here are some reactions to JungkookxVogueKorea.

More on BTS' Jung Kook

Bangtan's Golden Maknae seems to be in high demand these days as he has quite a few projects lined up for the future. Not only for Vogue Korea, the Euphoria singer is also set to feature on the cover of DAZED KOREA for their Fall 2023 edition, which will be out on September 26.

As for his musical career, the idol is all set to co-headline the Global Citizen Festival to be held in New York on September 23, which will make him the first K-pop soloist to do so. He has recently surpassed 1.5 billion streams on Spotify this year, making it his biggest streaming year on the platform to date.