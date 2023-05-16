“LOOK AT HIM”: BTS’ RM’s fans lavish praise as Vogue Korea drop additional pictures and interview 

On May 16, Vogue Korea released additional pictures of BTS’ RM for its exclusive pictorial and interview with him. A week back, Vogue Korea’s official social media handles shared their June cover featuring BTS’ leader.

This is the third time he will be featured on Vogue Korea. The Indigo singer was first featured on the Vogue Korea page in 2015 alongside other BTS members, and for the second time in 2022 again with his group members.

However, this is the first time Namjoon will be featured solo on the Vogue Korea cover and, to mark his debut solo cover, the fashion magazine released additional pictures as well as his exclusive interview today.

Unsurprisingly, ARMYs took to social media to lavish praise on the BTS member after seeing his photoshoot, which was conducted in the Korea Furniture Room.

“RM X Vogue Korea” takes over social media trends as ARMYs react to his new pictures and interview

Vogue Korea took to its official Instagram Korea account to share new pictures of BTS’ leader for his solo cover photo shoot for the luxury magazine. The pictures were posted with an excerpt from the interview:

“The only rule I can think of now is to make sure that any stories about me convey my creative convictions, whatever the outlet may be. In order to convey these convictions, I believe I must consider my life from multiple viewpoints and live each day as fully as possible. I believe creativity comes from a commitment to life and a commitment to play. The joy of admiring beauty, the passion to humble oneself and learn. Youth, and RM.”

ARMYs took to social media to not only praise BTS’ leader for his new Vogue photoshoot but also his exclusive interview which was published alongside the interview.

NAMJUNE IS COMING

RM X VOGUE KOREA

"But we do need our own definition of what a better person is, just like what love actually entails is much more important than the words 'I love you,' for example. I bet the answer differs from person to person."

NAMJUNE IS COMING

RM X VOGUE KOREA

rt & reply x1000000000000

NAMJUNE IS COMING

RM X VOGUE KOREA

"First of all, it will take you 2 nights and 3 days in order to see [Namjoon] completely from head to toe."

Namjoon was styled by the Italian luxury brand Bottega Veneta, of which he is the brand ambassador. He is the first and only celebrity brand ambassador of the fashion brand. Bottega Veneta is known for their fabrics and leather and, in the Indigo singer's words, “they are beyond fads.”

In the new pictures released, the Indigo singer has sported classic outfits such as overcoats, three-piece suits, and big-sized sweaters in warm and earthy colours of blue, black, grey, and brown. According to official credits posted by Vogue Korea, he has been styled by Youngjin Kim, with his hair and makeup done by Seungwon Kim and Sino Choi.

This is the first time Bottega Veneta has officially styled him for a magazine cover. At the time of publishing, the Mono singer's pictures on Vogue Korea’s official Instagram account had garnered over 300k likes.

BTS fans discover hidden meanings behind his photoshoot pictures

Eagle-eyed ARMYs have allegedly discovered the hidden symbolic meanings behind his photoshoot pictures for the Vogue Korea solo cover, due to release in June.

Fans have discovered that the three main pictures are actually clever throwback references to his second mixtape Mono from 2018, his song Bicycle released in 2021 as part of BTS’ Festa celebrations and, finally, a reference to his most recent album Indigo.

Notably, the colors used in the official photoshoot pictures were the theme colors for his own albums and have been recreated for the release of his solo Vogue Korea cover.

ci⁷ 🥢🫧 @sevensluxe namjoon for vogue and the colours reflecting mono, bicycle, and indigo themes HELLOOOOOOOOOOO namjoon for vogue and the colours reflecting mono, bicycle, and indigo themes HELLOOOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/YvxxkRii09

Vogue Korea's cover featuring BTS' Namjoon will be released in June.

