"THANK YOU TAEHYUNG" trends as Kim Tae-hyung finally unveils For Us MV

On September 16, 2023, KST, Kim Tae-hyung released For Us, the final music video of his studio album Layover, in which he provided a series of behind-the-scenes glimpses of previously released music videos, including Love Me Again, Rainy Days, Blue, and Slow Dancing, offering a meaningful epilogue to his fans.

Earlier this month, on September 8, the singer of Love Me Again finally released his much-anticipated solo album Layover and made all the tracks officially available on various streaming platforms.

The For Us music video, showcasing a series of behind-the-scenes moments from Kim Tae-hyung's journey in creating Layover from scratch, provided fans with a sense of comfort and closure as Layover came to an end. Fans quickly took to social media to express their gratitude to the singer, starting the trend THANK YOU TAEHYUNG, appreciating the series of music videos and the meaningful album he had gifted them.

"This LayOver era won't be forgotten": ARMYs celebrate the end of Kim Tae-hyung's latest album era

Kim Tae-hyung has finally released an epilogue for Layover in the form of the track For Us. Fans are expressing their gratitude on social media for providing them with five different music videos, each with unique concepts and themes.

In the For Us music video, the idol is seen filming several music videos, portraying a beautiful yet poignant journey where he could freely express his thoughts. With the support of the cast and crew, he successfully conveyed the meaning of each music video.

ARMYs are overjoyed to witness Kim Tae-hyung delivering a thought-provoking conclusion to his album, addressing themes of love, loneliness, and the nonchalant moments of life. They express their commitment to never forget the Layover era and vow to continue streaming the album's videos for eternity.

For some fans, the song offers a poignant reflection on the conclusion of the Layover era, symbolizing a yearning to remain in that specific moment in time. Through its lyrics, it conveys a deep sense of nostalgia and a desire to preserve the emotions and experiences that defined that period.

In this interpretation, the line 'I wish I could stay with you' may be seen as an acknowledgment of personal growth and transformation that have occurred since then while cherishing the memories and sentiments associated with that phase of Kim Tae-hyung's career.

In the video's conclusion, Kim Tae-hyung can be seen affixing promotional posters of his album Layover, adorned with an 'L' symbol, onto the desolate walls of various buildings.

This symbolizes Kim Tae-hyung's relentless efforts in independently promoting the album, solidifying his status as a self-made artist. This poignant scene evoked deep emotions among his fans, who could sense his struggles captured within the frame.

Slow Dancing has achieved the remarkable distinction of securing the title for the most substantial weekly debut by a K-pop soloist on Spotify, surpassing Jisoo's Flower. Slow Dancing stands as the second-most impressive debut by a K-pop soloist on Spotify's weekly charts in 2023.

Layover accomplishes the distinction of becoming the fastest-reached K-pop soloist's album, with all its tracks surpassing 10 million streams on Spotify within just 7 days.