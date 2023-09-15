On September 15, 2023, BTS' Jungkook shared a video of himself on Weverse participating in the latest Smoke dance challenge. The idol posted the dance challenge video on his personal TikTok account. The song for the challenge was produced by Dynamicduo and Padi and performed by Dynamicduo and Lee Young Ji.

The Smoke dance challenge gained popularity after being featured on the well-known female dance survival show Street Woman Fighter season 2, with choreography by Bada Lee.

Expand Tweet

As Jungkook dropped the video, showcasing his flawless moves and enthusiastically taking on the challenge, fans were ecstatic. Many fans also noticed that Kim Tae-hyung had previously attempted the challenge, humorously commenting that Jungkook would naturally follow suit if V did something. They also pointed out the "too" in Jungkook's post.

The phrase Taehyung, if you do it, Jungkook will do it too, was said by Jimin, indicating that the latter always follows the former.

"He's definitely a crazy genius": ARMYs can't get enough of Jungkook's Smoke dance challenge

As the singer of Seven posted his Smoke Dance challenge video on Weverse, fans were thrilled to know he edited it before sharing it. They also took pride in flawlessly synchronizing his moves with the music, leaving them wanting more. Fans admired his dancing skills and wondered if there was anything he couldn't do, given his impressive video editing.

Expand Tweet

In the monochromatic dance challenge video, he wore white attire with a matching beanie while energetically dancing. Fans also praised Kim Tae-hyung for his smooth dance moves.

Furthermore, when the Euphoria singer took on the Smoke Dance challenge, fans were delighted to witness him and Kim Tae-hyung dancing to the same music and challenge, albeit in different settings. Some fans even commented that BTS is known as BTS because each member shines uniquely.

Discover how ARMYs react to the singer's Smoke Dance challenge video on social media.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Additionally, after he posted the video on TikTok, he gained over three hundred thousand followers, and the video amassed over nine million views within just a few hours. Fans expressed their desire to see him and Kim Tae-hyung dance together in the Smoke Dance challenge once more. They were overjoyed after watching the duo's dance challenge on social media, and it quickly went viral.

Expand Tweet

Shortly after the video was posted on TikTok, the idol went to Weverse and expressed concern about how TikTok had seemingly altered the appearance of all his posts.

"Wait, on my TikTok post, I only added #Jungkook, but it became weird. What is this!? Please turn it back to how it was!"

The idol clarified that he had only used the Jungkok hashtag but noticed that two additional hashtags had been added without his input. Fans couldn't help but find the golden maknae adorable as he panicked over the hashtags and social media usage and wanted to assist him.

The Seven singer is scheduled to perform at the Global Citizen Festival on September 23, 2023.