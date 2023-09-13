"I’m lost y’all omg": ARMYs go berserk as BTS' Jungkook updates fans with a shirtless picture on Weverse

On September 13, 2023, BTS' Jungkook caused a buzz among ARMYs when he updated fans on the South Korean social media platform by sharing a shirtless picture of his back while working out in the gym. The Seven singer posted the picture with the caption "photogenic," and it quickly went viral on social media, with fans unable to contain their excitement.

In the pictures posted by the Seven singer, he was only wearing pants and had a chain around his neck. Soon, social media was flooded with several tweets praising Jungkook for his broad shoulders and more.

"Jungkook stole the show": ARMYs can't get enough of the Seven singer's latest Weverse post

As soon as Jungkook posted his shirtless pictures on social media, he quickly secured the top trending spot on Twitter, amassing a whopping 1.1 million mentions. Meanwhile, as the idol shared his pictures, many eagle-eyed ARMYs caught a glimpse of his front, visible in a reflection in the gym mirror.

Several ARMYs even went to the extent of counting the moles on his back. Some claimed there were seven moles on his back, referring to the seven members of BTS and his latest single Seven, while others concluded he had nine moles in total.

Additionally, many fans discussed "Chapter 2," which focuses on the solo endeavors of the BTS members, with Jungkook going shirtless again, proving that it is a trend in this next chapter of his career.

Check out how ARMYs are reacting to the latest shirtless pictures uploaded by the Euphoria singer.

Meanwhile, many fans also noted that the Seven singer is undoubtedly photogenic, effortlessly capturing good pictures of himself in one shot, while they often struggle to do the same. With Jungkook trending more than the ongoing VMAs, fans humorously urged others to focus on him instead of watching the VMAs, where he wasn't present.

The idol's single, Seven, was nominated at this year's VMAs for the Song of the Summer category. Some were confident he would win, while others believed Taylor Swift might take away the award, as she was also nominated in the same category.

Even though the BTS maknae wasn't present at the award show, Seven was played at the VMAs and fans were spotted with his pictures at the aforementioned show.

Meanwhile, Seven maintained its No. 1 position on the Billboard Top 100 for seven consecutive weeks.

The golden maknae is currently working on new music, which he announced that he would release by the end of 2023 during his appearance on the Suchwita talk-show.